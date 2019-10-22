Episode 18: Sheetal Sheth Discusses Her Book ‘Always Anjali’

Hi Friends!

After last episode with Sheetal Sheth on her cancer journey, and by popular demand, this week Raj brings back her chat with the American, Desi actress, producer, and author, that she had during ANOKHI LIFE’s “This Is My Glamour” event in spring of 2018.

Based on her personal experiences and those of others like her, as well as the fact that she is a mother of 2 young girls, Sheetal decided to pen a children’s book called Always Anjali, which saw its world premiere at ANOKHI event. It is here in front of a live audience of over 300 people that Raj and Sheetal chatted about how, as one of the first South Asian Americans in Hollywood, she faced some unexpected challenges, one of which became the central focus of the book.

Sheetal will forever be immortalized in films like ABCD and American Chai, although she has had an illustrious career in film and television for the past 2 decades. She has starred in films like Looking For Comedy In A Muslim World opposite Al Brooks, and appeared on many popular tv shows like Nip/Tuck, NCIS Los Angeles, and Reign. She has also received awards for films like Wings of Hope and The World Unseen. Moreover, Sheetal also lends her voice and celebrity to causes that she is passionate about, which have included bullying in schools, and under-represented minorities in media. Suffice to say, she is a force to be reckoned with.

We hope you enjoy the chat!

Photo Credit: Bharat Babies