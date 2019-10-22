Episode 18: Sheetal Sheth Discusses Her Book ‘Always Anjali’
Open Chest Oct 22, 2019
Hi Friends!
After last episode with Sheetal Sheth on her cancer journey, and by popular demand, this week Raj brings back her chat with the American, Desi actress, producer, and author, that she had during ANOKHI LIFE’s “This Is My Glamour” event in spring of 2018.
Based on her personal experiences and those of others like her, as well as the fact that she is a mother of 2 young girls, Sheetal decided to pen a children’s book called Always Anjali, which saw its world premiere at ANOKHI event. It is here in front of a live audience of over 300 people that Raj and Sheetal chatted about how, as one of the first South Asian Americans in Hollywood, she faced some unexpected challenges, one of which became the central focus of the book.
Sheetal will forever be immortalized in films like ABCD and American Chai, although she has had an illustrious career in film and television for the past 2 decades. She has starred in films like Looking For Comedy In A Muslim World opposite Al Brooks, and appeared on many popular tv shows like Nip/Tuck, NCIS Los Angeles, and Reign. She has also received awards for films like Wings of Hope and The World Unseen. Moreover, Sheetal also lends her voice and celebrity to causes that she is passionate about, which have included bullying in schools, and under-represented minorities in media. Suffice to say, she is a force to be reckoned with.
We hope you enjoy the chat!
Photo Credit: Bharat Babies
Farah Khan
Author
Farah joined ANOKHI LIFE while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI's online presence and events. . .
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Episode 17: Conversation With Sheetal Sheth
-
Episode 16: Conversation With Nadiya Shah
-
Episode 15: Conversation With Stars Of YouTwoTV
-
Episode 14: #SheInspiresMe Playlist
-
Episode 13: Conversation With Tamanna Roashan
-
Episode 12: Conversations With Vidya Balan, Arshad Khan
-
Episode 11: Conversation With Sunny Leone
-
Episode 10: Conversations With Shama Hyder, Stars Of Dragon's Den
-
Episode 9: Conversation With Karen David (Pt. 2)
-
Episode 8: Conversation With Karen David (Pt. 1)
-
Episode 7: Conversation With Monika Deol
-
Episode 6: Conversation With Farah Nasser, Pooja Handa, Sangita Patel, Hina Ansari & Monika Deol
-
Episode 5: Conversations With Jessica Matten, Lisa Marie Holmes, Supinder Wraich
-
Episode 4: Conversations With Falguni Peacock, Ali Xeeshan, Hina Ansari
-
Episode 3: Conversation With Shalini Vadhera
-
Episode 2: Conversations With Noureen DeWulf, Jasmeet Sidhu
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!