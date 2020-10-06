Episode 32: Founder of ‘The Shakti Society’ Reetu Gupta Discusses How She Got Into Meditation

Hi Friends!

In this episode, Raj chatted with the founder of ‘The Shakti Society‘ Reetu Gupta about what happened in her life that she was called to create a deep spiritual practice (self care) and a giveback charity (community service) and all while being the busy CEO of the Easton’s Group & The Gupta Group.

If you’ve ever wanted to start your own meditation practice or charity initiative, but felt too overwhelmed by life’s commitments, this episode is for you.

Tune in and share with everyone you feel needs this knowledge also. And btw, we go deep, so be prepared for us to discuss things most people don’t share in public