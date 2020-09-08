Episode 29: Tenet The Movie: Actors John David Washington & Himesh Patel Share Why This Is A Monumental Film

Hi Friends!

In this episode, Raj chatted with actor Himesh Patel about his role in the latest Christopher Nolan film Tenet, which also stars John David Washington as the lead.

Himesh Patel shared why he accepted the role without knowing who he was going to play, why Nolan’s films are so special, and what it was like to be in a film where colour-blind casting was prevalent and what that may mean for the future of film making in Hollywood.

John David reveals the significance of his character having no name, the idea behind the name of the film, and why he thought thespian Indian actress Dimple Kapadia is an incredible actor!

This Warner Bros. Entertainment film can only be seen in theatres, which, if you’ve ever seen a Nolan film, you know why the big screen experience is the only way to see his masterpieces and why it exceeded expectations at the box office on opening weekend (expected 30 million, but racked up 53 million).

If you haven’t already, you should definitely go out and watch the film. Listen to the interview here!

LISTEN HERE!