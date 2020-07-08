Episode 24: Mental Health vs Illness: A Hidden Pandemic with Dr. Monica Vermani
Open Chest Jul 07, 2020
Hi Friends!
Mental health has caught the attention of the masses in the past decade, because high profile people and organizations have been stepping up and calling out the stigma associated with the varying degrees of mental illness / disease, with the aim of normalizing its understanding of cause and effect, so more people are encouraged to step out of the shadows to seek help.
Since then, it has been understood that more people have some form of illness / disease than not and that it is a hidden pandemic throughout the world as it does not discriminate and no one is above its grasp.
As a longtime sufferer of depression, Raj felt that she needed to dedicate an episode of her show to dismantling our understanding of it, because she knows that like her, there are many who have / do suffer in silence and solitude, in fear of being ridiculed and ostracized.
To do this topic justice, she contacted a longtime colleague and friend of hers, Dr Monica Vermani, who is a renowned clinical psychologist.
In this episode, they spoke about:
-The definitions of and distinctions between mental health, disease, and illness
-Important and little known facts and stats
-Signs and symptoms to note to recognize if you or someone your know is a sufferer
-Monica’s soon to be released book called “A Deeper Wellness”, which tackles mental health from a combined holistic and therapeutic perspective AND MORE.
Tune in!
Shukri Kayeh
Author
Shukri Kayeh is the newest addition to the ANOKHI team. She is a Vancouver Community College graduate in the Administrative Assistant program and Legal Administrative Assistant program. Shukri enjoys writing, reading, and singing on her free time.
