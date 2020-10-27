Episode 34: How To Protect Your Brand When Launching A Company with Ashlee Froese

Hi Friends!

In this episode, Raj chatted with Lawyer, Entrepreneur, and Founder of Froese Law, Ashlee Froese.

In today’s stay-at-home online marketplace, more than ever before, we need expert advice to protect our rights and set us up properly when considering opening a business. To this end, Raj and Ashlee will be deep diving the following, so if you need to know any of this, then join us because this is your opportunity to find out . . .

– What do you need to know in terms of legal protection when starting a company (holla start-ups)?

-What are the legal steps that need to be considered when growing a brand (holla influencers)?

-What is a trademark vs a patent (holla if you have created a saleable commodity and want to protect it before going to market)?

-When selling online products & services, what do we need to have in place (because contrary to common belief, the online marketplace isn’t the wild wild West)?

-How do we navigate international, cross border business (if we live in one country but are selling in others)?

-What do we do when our rights are infringed upon (because if you’re not prepared, this can be scary)?

. . . And so much more!

Tune in and let everyone you know also, it just might save them a lot of headache and money.