Episode 35: Medical Doctor & Wellness Expert Dr. Amy Shah Discusses Immunology, Gut Health & Intermittent Fasting

Hi Friends!

In this episode, Raj chatted with Dr. Amy Shah, who is a double board-certified medical doctor & wellness expert, specializing in allergy/immunology, hormones and gut health.

Dr. Shah graduated Magna Cum Laude from Cornell University’s School of Nutrition and then went on to complete her MD and residency training at Einstein, Harvard, and Columbia University hospitals.

They spoke about what led to her journey to combat fatigue that birthed 2 projects that had me wrapped in anticipation . . .

– Her new book called “I’m So Effing Tired” (I know!), which is releasing in March, with pre-orders in January.

– Her ‘Mind-Body Monthly Membership Program’ currently available at www.amymdwellness.com and designed for everyone who would like to create some overall changes in their mental, emotional and physical health .

Take a listen (and tell everyone you feel would benefit to listen too), because her wealth of wisdom was on warp speed as we packed a ton of tips and tidbits about intermittent fasting, gut health, and even her opinion on vaccines .