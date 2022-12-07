Hot December 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond

The end of the year is nearly here and so here is a round-up of the films that will see you through this festive season into 2023.

An Action Hero

Director: Anirudh Iyer

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jaideep Ahlawat

Release Date: Dec 2nd, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the lead role of an actor in the film where we see the character’s life on screen and off screen which is full of drama when he gets mixed up between the reel life and real life. The songs from the film have already been released and are setting the scene for a great film. The classic ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ has been reworked for the film and picturized on Malaika Arora.

Freddy

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Cast: Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F

Release Date: Dec 2nd, 2022

Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a dentist. Dr Ginwala is lonely and shy and a complete introvert but behind his nervous smile lies a deep dark secret, dentist by day he turns killer by night. The reality between love and obsession becomes a blur within this story.

India Lockdown

Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Pratiek Babbar and Sai Tamhankar

Release Date: Dec 2nd 2022

In 2020 the whole world was shaken when the COVID-19 pandemic hit every single country and this film is based on the pandemic within India. It shows 4 parallel stories, a father and daughter who are stuck in different cities, a sex worker and her troubles due to not being able to work, a migrant worker with minimum resources and his family and an air hostess stuck in her apartment where she starts a conversation with her very good looking neighbours.

Salaam Venky

Director: Revathi

Cast: Kajol and Vishal Jethwa

Release Date: Dec 9th, 2022

Salaam Venky is based on a true story that shook India back in 2004. Kajol plays the role of a mother, Sujatha, whose son suffers from severe muscular dystrophy, which had him in a wheelchair since he was 6 years of age. However, he still managed to become a fantastic chess player. As his illness progresses his mother starts to fight for assisted medical death. This is their journey.

Blurr

Director: Ajay Bahl

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah and Kruttika Desai

Release Date: Dec 9th, 2022

Taapsee Pannu plays a double role where she plays twin sisters Gayatri and Gautami. Gautami is blind and commits suicide and Gayatri feels something is wrong and heads over to her house where she finds her body. Gayatri is also losing her vision slowly and she must try and find out what really happened to her sister before she goes completely blind.

Govinda Naam Mera

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar

Release Date: Dec 16th, 2022

Govinda is a player, he has a wife at home and a girlfriend with whom he works with as a choreographer. This comedy film is all laughs and jokes until a murder takes place and Govinda finds himself embroiled in the mess. He must now try and prove his innocence.

Cirkus

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav and Johhny Lever

Release Date: Dec 23rd, 2022