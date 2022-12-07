Hot December 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
Showbiz Dec 07, 2022
The end of the year is nearly here and so here is a round-up of the films that will see you through this festive season into 2023.
Director: Anirudh Iyer
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jaideep Ahlawat
Release Date: Dec 2nd, 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana plays the lead role of an actor in the film where we see the character’s life on screen and off screen which is full of drama when he gets mixed up between the reel life and real life. The songs from the film have already been released and are setting the scene for a great film. The classic ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ has been reworked for the film and picturized on Malaika Arora.
Director: Shashanka Ghosh
Cast: Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F
Release Date: Dec 2nd, 2022
Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a dentist. Dr Ginwala is lonely and shy and a complete introvert but behind his nervous smile lies a deep dark secret, dentist by day he turns killer by night. The reality between love and obsession becomes a blur within this story.
Director: Madhur Bhandarkar
Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Pratiek Babbar and Sai Tamhankar
Release Date: Dec 2nd 2022
In 2020 the whole world was shaken when the COVID-19 pandemic hit every single country and this film is based on the pandemic within India. It shows 4 parallel stories, a father and daughter who are stuck in different cities, a sex worker and her troubles due to not being able to work, a migrant worker with minimum resources and his family and an air hostess stuck in her apartment where she starts a conversation with her very good looking neighbours.
Director: Revathi
Cast: Kajol and Vishal Jethwa
Release Date: Dec 9th, 2022
Salaam Venky is based on a true story that shook India back in 2004. Kajol plays the role of a mother, Sujatha, whose son suffers from severe muscular dystrophy, which had him in a wheelchair since he was 6 years of age. However, he still managed to become a fantastic chess player. As his illness progresses his mother starts to fight for assisted medical death. This is their journey.
Director: Ajay Bahl
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah and Kruttika Desai
Release Date: Dec 9th, 2022
Taapsee Pannu plays a double role where she plays twin sisters Gayatri and Gautami. Gautami is blind and commits suicide and Gayatri feels something is wrong and heads over to her house where she finds her body. Gayatri is also losing her vision slowly and she must try and find out what really happened to her sister before she goes completely blind.
Director: Shashank Khaitan
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar
Release Date: Dec 16th, 2022
Govinda is a player, he has a wife at home and a girlfriend with whom he works with as a choreographer. This comedy film is all laughs and jokes until a murder takes place and Govinda finds himself embroiled in the mess. He must now try and prove his innocence.
Cirkus
Director: Rohit Shetty
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav and Johhny Lever
Release Date: Dec 23rd, 2022
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
