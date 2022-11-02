Why Humayun Saeed In “The Crown” Is A Stand-Out Moment For Pakistani Representation
Showbiz Nov 02, 2022
When it comes the upcoming (and controversial) season of “The Crown”, one of the biggest and most talked about romances, that of Princess Diana with Pakistani surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan will be depicted. So when casting announced that one of the biggest Pakistani drama stars Humayun Saeed would fill those shoes, it went viral. With its November 9th premiere on Netflix, it’s undoubtedly one of the most important moment for Saeed and for Pakistani representation as a whole.
When it comes to South Asian representation the East to West crossovers are privy to a few. But don’t let the small number fool you. Who can forget Irrfan Khan in The Namesake and The Darjeeling Limited? And there’s Deepika Padukone in Fast & The Furious 7 and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ long list of Hollywood projects (becoming the most successful Bollywood crossover to date). And of course there was that legendary turn before all of that, thanks to Amrish Puri in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom.
But if you noticed a common thread you are not alone. These crossovers are primarily from Bollywood to Hollywood.
In contrast, during this time, neighbouring Pakistan had a very small film industry but their tele-series have been and still are iconic. But sadly their stars seen as national treasures their own land, never got an opportunity to flex their thespian muscles in mainstream entertainment space.
Well, fast forward to today.
With Humayun Saeed’s casting as Dr. Hasnat Khan in the upcoming Season 5 of The Crown on Netflix. Pakistani twitter lit up. And rightly so. For the first time a Pakistani role is actually being played by a Pakistani. And here’s why it matters.
Bollywood is Hollywood’s Default Button
As mentioned above with the few examples, it seemed to be the driving narrative among white and non South Asian powerbrokers behind Hollywood films. Need an international South Asian actor? Someone who comes across as someone who may be from India? Look to Bollywood to see who would fit. Which makes sense. As Bollywood stars have a larger global following and therefore the name recognition would hold some value.
Representing All Of South Asia
As of late there has been an expansion when it comes to South Asian representation, beyond the typical East to West crossover. There’s Tamil-Canadian star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Never Have I Ever (created by Mindy Kaling who is half Tamil and half Bengali-American), and Canadian-Pakistani star Iman Vellani landing the role of Ms. Marvel. And now direct from Pakistan, Humayun Saeed is part of the elite group of South Asian stars who aren’t from India.
But why does it matter? It’s important to understand that representation should apply to all across the board. Not just to the Indian diaspora. And when you talk about national pride when it comes to their stars be they from Bollywood or Lollywood (Pakistan’s term of endearment for their own film industry) it is at just at another level. And the most important thing is being able to see yourself on screen whether it’s to reflect your own Tamil, Bengali, Indian or Pakistani identity, regardless of where you live in this world.
Who Is Humayun Saeed?
Not a slouch that’s for sure. He has earned multiple Best Actor awards and other accolades from ARY Film Awards, Lux Style Awards, Hum Awards. He has produced and starred in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani which became the highest grossing film in 2015 earning him another Pakistan’s ARY Award for Best Actor. He is also the recipient of the Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan, a civil award given to Pakistani citizens who have achieved great merit in literature, arts, sports, medicine or science. All the way he also co-founded Six Sigma Plus media production house which produces a string of nationally acclaimed Pakistani dramas and films.
There’s More Where He Came From
So when casting directors at Netflix found Saeed, it proved to be a huge moment for Pakistani representation. A shining moment which hopefully will open the eyes of mainstream entertainment powerbrokers that there is more incredible talent where he came from.
Season 5 of The Crown will be released on Netflix on November 9, 2022.
Main Image Photo Credit: Netflix
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
Director Shubham Yogi Discusses His Uplifting Cricket Dramedy "Kacchey Limbu" Starring Radhika Madan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
From Kamala Harris To Manish Malhotra: Celeb Diwali Parties Are Such a Vibe This Year!
-
Documentarian Vinay Shukla Tells The Sobering Story Of Modern-Day Journalism in "While We Watched"
-
Hot October 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Director Shubham Yogi Discusses His Uplifting Cricket Dramedy "Kacchey Limbu" Starring Radhika Madan
-
TIFF 2022 Review: "Viking" A Profound Film That Shines Among The Stars
-
Masala Coffee: The Coolest Fusion Band You Need To Know
-
TIFF 2022: Our Preview Of The Top South Asian Films And Stars At This Year's Fest
-
Check Out These September 2022 Films From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Our Fave Moments From The International Film Festival Of South Asia (IFFSA)
-
Actor, Producer, Writer Dana Abraham Shares Why He Couldn't Pass Up "Neon Lights"
-
5 Best Beach Reads By South Asian Authors
-
Check Out These August 2022 Films From Bollywood & Beyond
-
America’s Music Man: This World Record Holder Learned To Play 107 Instruments All By Himself
-
Check Out These July 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Praneet Akilla From Latest CBC Drama “Sky Med” Talks About Why This Medical Drama Is Next Level
-
This Prism Prize Nominee "Closer" Is Probably The Most Powerful Anti-Shadism Message You'll Ever See
-
"Mr. Malcolm's List" Shows Us A Different Side Of Freida Pinto
-
How Puja Mohindra Created Her Own Opportunity To Get The Hit Netflix Drama 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
-
"The Rise" Music Release Celebrate 25 years of South Asian Hip Hop
-
'Ms. Marvel' Is Breaking Down Stereotypes & Here's What You Need To Know
-
Check Out These June 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Check Out Why Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash Turned Into An Iconic 90s Bollywood Reunion
-
We Tell You Why You Need To Check Out The Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
-
Check Out These May 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
7 South Asians Who Are Leading The Hottest Shows Out Now
-
Top 5 Desi Rappers You Need To Know About
-
Marie Mahabal Is The One To Watch In Shaw Festival's 'Cyrano de Bergerac'
-
The Perfect Breakup Text & More In Our Chat With Author Sonya Singh
-
Check Out Our List Of Fave Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
Check Out These April 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
5 Reasons Why You Need To Read Lilly Singh's New Book "Be A Triangle"
-
This Is Why We Think You Need To Celebrate The Art Of Music With DESIFEST
-
Check Out These March 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: We Tell You Why "Ali & Ava" Is A Refreshingly Solid Romance For Grown Ups
-
Celeb Vacay Pix To Get Your Travel Inspo From
-
Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): Celebs Pay Tribute To India’s “Nightingale Of Bollywood”
-
Check Out These February 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: Tahir Rana and Éric Warin Draw Inspiration From The Darkness In Their New Film "Charlotte"
-
Check Out These January 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
We Tell You Why CBC’s “Run The Burbs” Will Be The Hottest Show Of 2022
-
Our 2021 Roundup: We Tell You Why 'India Sweets & Spices' Needs To Be On Your Watchlist
-
Geraldine Viswanathan Leads An All-Star Cast In The Animated Feature "Rumble"
-
Decoding "The Matrix Resurrections' With Priyanka Chopra Jonas
-
We Go Behind The Scenes Of The Already Iconic IKEA “Chaiyya Chaiyya” Holiday Commercial
-
TIFF 2021: Riz Ahmed Shines In His Latest Psychological Thriller "Encounter"
-
Check Out These December 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Agam Darshi Shows The Beauty Of An Adult Coming-Of-Age In 'Donkeyhead'
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 9 Fab Books By South Asian Authors
-
This Is Why The South Asian Film Festival Of Montreal (SAFF Montreal) Should Be On Your List
-
Check Out These November 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Highlights From The New York City South Asian Film Festival (NYCSAFF)
-
TIFF 2021: One-On-One With Aliya Kanani Who Shines In Award-Winning Indie "Scarborough"
-
The Team Behind "Emergence: Out Of The Shadows" Tell Us Why Parents Of LGBTQ+ Kids Need To Share Their Stories Too
-
TIFF 2021: “Sort Of” Star/Co-Creator Bilal Baig Embraces The Power Of Trans Representation In Their Barrier-Breaking CBC Comedy
-
From The Slums To The Stage: “Call Me Dancer” Documentary Shares The Unique Journey Of Ballet Dancer Manish Chauhan
-
Check Out These Oct 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: Director Nithin Lukose Tells Us How His Grandmother's Stories Fuelled His Film "Paka (River of Blood)"
-
TIFF 2021: The Top South Asian Talent You'll See At The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Check Out These Sept 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Akshay Kumar Tells Us Why His Latest Film “Bell Bottom” Is The Spy Thriller Bollywood Needs Right Now