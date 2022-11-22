Highlights From The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival (VISAFF)
Showbiz Nov 22, 2022
West Coast was indeed the best coast for cinephiles as the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival held their annual celebration of South Asian films. There were over 80 film screenings, including 12 features and 8 documentaries, which brought together many respected members of the community from across Metro Vancouver and beyond. With the theme Unity in Diversity this year, representing a convergence of strong and authentic South Asian voices through the language of films, the VISAFF line-up included films in 16 different languages. With celebs including Jacquile Singh Kambo and Agam Darshi check out all the highlights here!
The festival which kicked off on November 9th included their Opening Night gala which was held at Surrey City Hall. Members of Parliament Randeep Sarai joined Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke to take in the festivities celebrating South Asian film.
Performers at the gala included San Francisco-based violinist Raaginder as well as the Shiamak Davar dance troupe.
At the Gala, VISAFF recognized actress Balinder Johal with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her immense contribution to the entertainment world. Actress Agam Darshi was also presented with a Leadership in Film Award for her contribution to the entertainment industry and the South Asian community. Writer and Director Jacquile Singh Kambo received the Emerging Artist Award.
It was five-filled days of celebrating cinematic excellence with the theme Unity in Diversity with the film festival circuit fave No Land’s Man. This launched a series of sold out screenings throughout the festival, which also included lively Q&As with an engaged audiences including for films Khel Khel Mein and Razaa. The closing night gala was Land of Gold.
Films that took home awards included:
Best International Short Film: Maasa
Best North American Short Film: Desi Standard Time Travel, Beast
Best Documentary: HA NII TOKXW – Our Food Table.
Best Feature Film: Four Samosas
Best Actress: Agam Darshi for Donkeyhead
Best Actor: Stephen Lobo for Donkeyhead
Critics Choice Award: Land Of Gold
VISAFF Outstanding Speakers Panel included Bhupinder Hundal, the News Director for Global BC, Gurpreet Sian, Studio Analyst, Sonia Sunger, News Anchor at Global BC and Nira Arora, Radio Host, who shared their ideas and experiences as South Asians in the Canadian media and the belief that building deeper connections with one another is the key to our community’s success.
The Industry Night saw live readings by Vancouver Poet Nhylar of Queer Art Exchange and a performance by Premier Punjabi Drag Queen Jolene Queen Sloan.
“It has been an overwhelming and amazing five-days with so much love and support from the community for the films, filmmakers and us,” said Festival Producer Mannu Sandhu. “Nothing lasts unless people decide to support it and we sincerely hope that everyone will continue to support VISAFF as they have over the past 12 years.”
Main Image Photo Credit: www.visaff.ca
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
