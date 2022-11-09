Hot November 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond

The holiday season is officially underway and along with that there are some great flicks to check out! With the buddy-comedy we didn’t know we needed starring Amitabh Bachchan and tons of horror films including Katrina Kaif’s latest, there’s something for everyone!

Phone Bhoot

Director: Gurmmeet Singh

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Release Date: Nov 4th, 2022

Phone Bhoot is an interesting film released just after Halloween. It seems as though Siddhant and Ishaan’s characters believe they should be ghostbusters, the only problem is they are not very good at their job. Katrina who is a ghost, joins the ghostbusters on a mission to help other ghosts reach Moksha. Jackie Shroff’s character is the antagonist who is trying to break the trio’s plans, but will he succeed?

Mili

Director: Mathukutty Xavier

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal

Release Date: Nov 4th, 2022

Mili Naudiyal is played by Janhvi Kapoor, a nursing graduate who starts to work in a fast food restaurant until one day when she gets trapped in the storage freezer. She must now try and survive until she is found.

Rocket Gang

Director: Bosco Martis

Cast: Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta

Release Date: Nov 11th, 2022

A bunch of friends decide to stay in a house for the night which is run by kids. They do not realise that the kids are actually ghosts and now they must do what these dancing ghosts say and dance to survive.

Uunchai

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta

Release Date: Nov 11th, 2022

This is a heart warming film about four best friends. Bhupen wants to relive his youth with his best friends Amit, Om and Javed but passes away before he can do so. His three friends decide they will now fulfil his last wish and scatter his ashes where his soul will be at peace. They deicide to trek Mount Everest in their old age, this turns into a personal and emotional journey for the three friends. We are loving the cast especially seeing Danny Denzongpa on the screen again!

Yashoda

Director: Hari-Harish

Cast: Samantha, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkuma and Rao Ramesh

Release Date: Nov 11th, 2022

This Telugu film is about Yashoda a young woman who decides to become a surrogate mother to make some money. When doing so she discovers some illegal situations surrounding surrogate mothers which motivates her to fight for their justice.

Bhediya

Director: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

Release Date: Nov 25th, 2022

Bhediya is all about saving the forest and revolves around Varun Dhawan’s character Bhaskar Chopra who is believed to be a werewolf who has powers he does not know how to handle. He must now save the forest and himself.

Main Image Photo Credit: IMDB