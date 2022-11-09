Hot November 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
Showbiz Nov 09, 2022
The holiday season is officially underway and along with that there are some great flicks to check out! With the buddy-comedy we didn’t know we needed starring Amitabh Bachchan and tons of horror films including Katrina Kaif’s latest, there’s something for everyone!
Director: Gurmmeet Singh
Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Release Date: Nov 4th, 2022
Phone Bhoot is an interesting film released just after Halloween. It seems as though Siddhant and Ishaan’s characters believe they should be ghostbusters, the only problem is they are not very good at their job. Katrina who is a ghost, joins the ghostbusters on a mission to help other ghosts reach Moksha. Jackie Shroff’s character is the antagonist who is trying to break the trio’s plans, but will he succeed?
Director: Mathukutty Xavier
Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal
Release Date: Nov 4th, 2022
Mili Naudiyal is played by Janhvi Kapoor, a nursing graduate who starts to work in a fast food restaurant until one day when she gets trapped in the storage freezer. She must now try and survive until she is found.
Director: Bosco Martis
Cast: Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta
Release Date: Nov 11th, 2022
A bunch of friends decide to stay in a house for the night which is run by kids. They do not realise that the kids are actually ghosts and now they must do what these dancing ghosts say and dance to survive.
Director: Sooraj Barjatya
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta
Release Date: Nov 11th, 2022
This is a heart warming film about four best friends. Bhupen wants to relive his youth with his best friends Amit, Om and Javed but passes away before he can do so. His three friends decide they will now fulfil his last wish and scatter his ashes where his soul will be at peace. They deicide to trek Mount Everest in their old age, this turns into a personal and emotional journey for the three friends. We are loving the cast especially seeing Danny Denzongpa on the screen again!
Director: Hari-Harish
Cast: Samantha, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkuma and Rao Ramesh
Release Date: Nov 11th, 2022
This Telugu film is about Yashoda a young woman who decides to become a surrogate mother to make some money. When doing so she discovers some illegal situations surrounding surrogate mothers which motivates her to fight for their justice.
Director: Amar Kaushik
Cast: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
Release Date: Nov 25th, 2022
Bhediya is all about saving the forest and revolves around Varun Dhawan’s character Bhaskar Chopra who is believed to be a werewolf who has powers he does not know how to handle. He must now save the forest and himself.
Main Image Photo Credit: IMDB
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
Director Shubham Yogi Discusses His Uplifting Cricket Dramedy "Kacchey Limbu" Starring Radhika Madan
