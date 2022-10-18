Hot October 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
Showbiz Oct 18, 2022
October is Diwali month and so Bollywood always look to deliver a brilliant array of films. This month we’ve got features including a “Maja Ma” starring dancing queen Madhuri Dixit, and “Doctor G” starring Ayushmann Khurrana.
Director: Amarjit Singh Saron
Cast: Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta
Release Date: October 5th 2022
Jaggi (played by Diljit Dosanjh) and his friends are struggling to make ends meet. They have dreams to strike it rich. They hatch a plan by adopting an old man who happens to be a millionaire. At the same time Jaggi falls in love with Preet at first sight. So between love and their get-rich-scheme who knows what will happen?
Director: Anand Tiwari
Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Barkha Singh and Malhar Thakar
Release Date: Oct 6th, 2022
Madhuri Dixit is perfect for the role of Pallavi Patel, a Gujrati mum who spends her days dancing and cooking. She has an unruly daughter and a son who spends his time working the 9 to 5 life. Things turn for Pallavi when her son announces he wants to marry an NRI girl. As the family prepares for the marriage rumors start circulating about Pallavi that is going to cause havoc just before the wedding.
Director: Vikas Bahl
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna
Release Date: Oct 7th, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan is the head of his family. His daughter is a lawyer and wins her first case but just after her mother passes away. The whole family gathers in Chandigarh for her last rites, and this is where the drama begins. They cannot agree on the funeral arrangements and this starts a whole host of arguments.
Director: Anubhuti Kashyap
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh
Release Date: October 14th, 2022
Ayushmann is a doctor on campus who wants to specialise in orthopedics but ends up being the only male in the gynecologist department. This brings its own drama and comedy. We know Ayushmann takes his roles very seriously and plays the to the best of his ability and so it will be interesting to see how he takes on this role.
Director: Ribhu Dasgupta
Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu and Sharad Kelkar
Release Date: October 14th, 2022
This action-packed film is based around a fearless RAW agent who is traveling across the world as a spy. Her mission is simple she must protect her country at any cost even if it is a sacrifice.
Director: Abhishek Sharma
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrrat Bharuccha
Release Date: October, 25th 2022
There are many myths revolving India’s past and its Gods and this film is based on an archeologist Aryan played by Akshay Kumar. He has set out to find out whether a certain bridge is a myth or reality. According to the Ramayana, Ram Setu is a bridge built by Lord Rama’s army to ready Lanka and rescue the love of his life Sita who was abducted by Ravan. Will Aryan be able to fulfill his mission?
Director: Indra Kumar
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh
Release Date: October 25th 2022
This comedy film starts with the life of Aayan Kapoor played by Sidharth Malhotra, a man who finds it hard to deal with life, he is constantly jealous of his wife who is doing better than him in her job, until one day when he has a car accident. He is now in the midst of being dead and alive and he enters the realm of the in-between. Here he meets Chitragupta, who is going to put him to the ultimate test of life to see if he can pass.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
Director Shubham Yogi Discusses His Uplifting Cricket Dramedy "Kacchey Limbu" Starring Radhika Madan
