Check Out These September 2022 Films From Bollywood & Beyond

September always brings forth some pretty solid films. This month we’ve got features including a cop drama starring Akshay Kumar, and Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Mani Ratnam’s reunion with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his highly anticipated magnum opus PS-1.

Cuttputlli

Director: Ranjit M Tewari

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh and Chandrachur Singh

Release Date: Sept 2nd, 2022

The Akshay Kumar film is based on the Tamil film Ratsasan about a cop who who’s mission is to track down a gang of child killers in the city. The film starts with the murders of young girls in the Kasauli Hill Station where a serial killers are on the move, murdering one girl after another, while the cop and his team are trying to catch the killer before they strike next.

Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga

Director: Vikas Vashisht

Cast: Karamjit Anmol, Raj Dhaliwal and Gippy Grewal

Release Date: Sept 2nd, 2022

It’s about a couple who have now have grown bored of each other after 6 years of marriage. To try and spice things up they both open fake Facebook accounts but things start going wrong when they accidently befriend each other.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy

Release Date: Sept 9th, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Shiva, a DJ who finds out he has magical powers: his connection with fire and his ability to wake up the Brahmastra, a weapon that holds supernatural powers and can destroy the universe. The Queen of the dark forces, Junoon played by Mouni is also after the Brahmastra but for different reasons. The film plays out the conquest Shiva is on in order to save Brahmastra and the universe.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar

Director: Kamal Pandey

Cast: Swara Bhaskar, Meher Vij and Shikha Talsania

Release Date: Sept 16th, 2022

The film follows 4 friends who set off on a trip of a lifetime to Goa to try and get some solace from their mundane lives, but they then find themselves on an extraordinary adventure.

Dhokha: Round D Corner

Director: Kookie Gulati

Cast: R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumar

Release Date: Sept 23rd, 2022

Dhokha is exactly what the name suggests, a story about a married couple who is playing a game of cat and mouse, with a vengeance twist. The housewife is on a path to exact revenge on her husband.

Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Director: R Balki

Cast: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary

Release Date: Sept 23rd, 2022

This psychological thriller is not based on Guru Dutt’s life but instead pays homage to the legend and the criticism he received after the iconic film Kaagaz Ke Phool. R Balki released the teaser of the film on the birth anniversary Guru Dutt.

Vikram Vedha

Director: Pushkar-Gayathri

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte

Release Date: Sept 30th, 2022

This is a remake of a Tamil film with the same name about Vikram who is an honest police officer played by Saif Ali Khan. This cop goes by the book and only sees crime in black and white. However his philosophy is challenged when he comes across Vedha a gangster and the film focuses on the mockery of law and order.

Ponnyin Selvan – 1 (PS-1)

Director: Mani Ratnam

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwariya Rai Bachchan and Jayam Ravi

Release Date: Sept 30th, 2022

In this highly anticipated sweeping epic based on the historical fiction novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, tells the story of a warrior by the name of Vandiyathevan who sets out on a journey to deliver a message to the King and the Princess from Crown Prince Aditya Karikalan’s court. The film focuses in on the travels and challenges that occur while messages are being exchanged. Notably this is a 4-year reunion of Ratnam and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who plays Nandini from the Kingdom Pazhuvoor.

