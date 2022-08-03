Check Out These August 2022 Films From Bollywood & Beyond
Showbiz Aug 03, 2022
This summer Bollywood has been cranking out some stellar cinematic fare. Maybe it’s because this is the first summer where theatres are open and everyone can really enjoy enjoying their favourite flicks on the big screen. From Alia Bhatt’s film “Darlings” (Her first as a producer), to Akshay Kumar’s family-friendly film “Raksha Bandhan” to Amir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha (which is a shot-by-shot remake of “Forrest Gump”) and more! Here’s our list of August films from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Jasmeet K Reen
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma & Roshan Mathew
Release Date: Aug 5th, 2022
Alia Bhatt has produced her first film ‘Darlings’ which is based around a mother and daughter who live in Mumbai and are trying to navigate through life and find their place in the world. Alia plays the role of Badru who has a volatile husband and she is convinced that if he stops drinking he will calm down, but instead the opposite happens and his rage gets too much.
Director: Aanand L Rai
Cast: Akshay Kumar & Bhumi Pednekar
Release Date: Aug 11th, 2022
Akshay Kumar plays the role of Lala, an elder brother to four sisters. On his mothers death bed he promises her he will only get married once he fulfils the duty of getting his 4 sisters married. Devoted to his vow Lala’s own love life with childhood sweetheart Sapna takes a hit as he is determined not to let his mother down. Sapna understands Lala’s vow and says she will wait for him.
Director: Advait Chandan
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Naga Chaitanya
Release Date: Aug 11th, 2022
Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the hit film Forest Gump where we watch some events in India unfold through the eyes of a dim witted man who has a very low IQ but is very emotional and has a heart of gold.
Director: Anurag Kashyap
Cast: Taapsee Pannu & Pavail Gulati
Release Date: Aug 19th, 2022
Dobaaraa much like the name suggests is a film based around time travelling, something that hasn’t been seen before in Bollywood cinema. The film is based on the Spanish film ‘Mirage’ where a girl is able to save a young boys life 25 years before due to time travel.
Director: Puri Jagannadh
Cast: Vijay Deverakonda,
Release Date: August 25th, 2022
Bollywood have been making alot of sports drama’s and Liger is based around kickboxing. A young man is dedicated to his sports and he aspires to be like his famous father with his mothers support.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.sentinelassam.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
This Prism Prize Nominee "Closer" Is Probably The Most Powerful Anti-Shadism Message You'll Ever See
