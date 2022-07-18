Showbiz / Check Out These July 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond

Summer movies are our favourite! Check out these fab July films from Bollywood and beyond!

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Director: R. Madhavan

Cast: R. Madhavan and Simran

Release Date: Jul 1st, 2022

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a scientist and aerospace engineer who worked for the Indian Space research organization but was accused of espionage. When Shah Rukh Khan learned about the film he really wanted to be a part of it and so he plays the role of a journalist and helps tells the story.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha

Director: Faruk Kabir

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal & Shivaleeka Oberoi

Release Date: July 8th, 2022

After saving Nargis, Sameer and Nargis live a seemingly peaceful life until they decide to adopt Nandini. Nandini’s friend Seema is forced to marry a classmate but rejects and is kidnapped alongside Nandini. Sameer and Nargis then find out that Seema has survived but Nandini has been killed, absolutely devastated Sameer looks to take revenge for Nandini’s death.

Shareek 2

Director: Navaniat Singh

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Dev Kharoud & Sharan Kaur

Release Date: Jul 8th, 2022

Shareek 2 although named the same as the original Shareek is not a direct sequel to the first film. It is however based on the concept of family feuds and where two half-brothers are at loggerheads about the family inheritance.

HIT: The First Case

Director: Shailesh Kolanu

Cast: Rajkummar Rao & Sanya Malhotra

Release Date: July 15th, 2022

Vikram is a police officer who works in the homicide intervention team falls in love with one of his colleagues, Neha. A young girl goes missing and when Vikram takes a break from the job he finds out that Neha has also gone missing. He puts the two cases together and is now on a mission to find Neha.

Shamshera

Director: Karan Malhotra

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt & Vaani Kapoor

Release Date: July 22nd, 2022

Shamshera is a period action drama where Ranbir Kapoor plays a double role. Shamshera is set in a fictitious city where a warrior tribe is imprisoned and tortured. The story follows a man who was a slave but becomes a warrior for his tribe.

Ek Villian Returns

Director: Mohit Suri

Cast: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani & Tara Sutaria

Release Date: July 29th, 2022

Although part of the franchise Ek Villian Returns is not a sequel to the original film. In fact the brand new Ek Villian Returns has a whole new cast but promises to bring you the same, if not more action, just like the first film.