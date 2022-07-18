Showbiz / Check Out These July 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond

Check Out These July 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond
Showbiz Jul 18, 2022
Summer movies are our favourite! Check out these fab July films from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: R. Madhavan
Cast: R. Madhavan and Simran
Release Date: Jul 1st, 2022
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a scientist and aerospace engineer who worked for the Indian Space research organization but was accused of espionage. When Shah Rukh Khan learned about the film he really wanted to be a part of it and so he plays the role of a journalist and helps tells the story.
Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha
Director: Faruk Kabir
Cast: Vidyut Jammwal & Shivaleeka Oberoi
Release Date: July 8th, 2022
After saving Nargis, Sameer and Nargis live a seemingly peaceful life until they decide to adopt Nandini. Nandini’s friend Seema is forced to marry a classmate but rejects and is kidnapped alongside Nandini. Sameer and Nargis then find out that Seema has survived but Nandini has been killed, absolutely devastated Sameer looks to take revenge for Nandini’s death.
Director: Navaniat Singh
Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Dev Kharoud & Sharan Kaur
Release Date: Jul 8th, 2022
Shareek 2 although named the same as the original Shareek is not a direct sequel to the first film. It is however based on the concept of family feuds and where two half-brothers are at loggerheads about the family inheritance.
Director: Shailesh Kolanu
Cast: Rajkummar Rao & Sanya Malhotra
Release Date: July 15th, 2022
Vikram is a police officer who works in the homicide intervention team falls in love with one of his colleagues, Neha. A young girl goes missing and when Vikram takes a break from the job he finds out that Neha has also gone missing. He puts the two cases together and is now on a mission to find Neha.
Director: Karan Malhotra
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt & Vaani Kapoor
Release Date: July 22nd, 2022
Shamshera is a period action drama where Ranbir Kapoor plays a double role. Shamshera is set in a fictitious city where a warrior tribe is imprisoned and tortured. The story follows a man who was a slave but becomes a warrior for his tribe.
Director: Mohit Suri
Cast: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani & Tara Sutaria
Release Date: July 29th, 2022
Although part of the franchise Ek Villian Returns is not a sequel to the original film. In fact the brand new Ek Villian Returns has a whole new cast but promises to bring you the same, if not more action, just like the first film.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
