Neil Nayyar has become the world record holder for playing 107 instruments at the of 13. Since then, he has been one of the most sought-after entertainers performing at various high profile cultural, sporting and political events including at the Sacramento King’s NBA game, at the inauguration ceremony for Elk Grove’s newly elected first US Sikh Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen as well as for then Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s election campaign. Neil chats with us about his music obsession, his love for community service and his big plans for American Idol.

Hina P. Ansari Wonderful meet you Neil. Thanks so much for taking time out to speak with me. My first question is how did your interest in music and musical instruments start?

Neil Nayyar: This story all started when I was in the womb. My dad, was in the library and found a book. And after reading it, there’s one line which mentioned something very important. It mentioned “You could give Mozart music to the womb. Then the child will become a musician”. So when I was around two years old, my parents bought me a mini drum set and my dad said, “play the drums”. I was like, “No!” (laughs).

When I was six years old, my parents took me to a free drum class and I took one drum lesson. I was hitting the drums like an old pro. My parents and my drum teacher were shocked, thinking how did he do this so fast? So then my parent’s decided to give me another instrument, which was the guitar and I started learning the guitar. That’s where my journey started. And that’s when I got interested and inspired to learn more instrument.

Hina: So you were six when you also learned the guitar?

Neil: Yes. I was around six at the time. And then after the guitar, the piano and on and on and on. I made my very first record record of playing 44 musical instruments at the age of 12. And after that, I decided to break my own world record for playing a hundred instruments. How about we add seven more? That’s when I made my second World record. Were playing 107 musical instruments from around the world at the age of 13 and 2019. So that’s the story.

Hina: So these instruments, was the learning process a combinations of actual classes and you learning them yourself?

Neil: It was all of them. So whenever I think of a new instrument, I would try to experiment. I will get to know a string instrument or percussion instrument. And after coming out and trying it, playing a bit, and see how the sound produces. After that, if I if I get the instrument quickly in just 5 minutes or 10 minutes than I would just [teach] myself how to play it. If it takes me too much time to learn the instrument, then maybe I would look for teacher locally or online from different countries. Or sometimes I might look for videos on YouTube and watched events and see how they’re playing their instrument. Or sometimes I might read a book about it.

Hina: Were there certain instruments that was a lot more challenging than you thought it would be to learn?

Neil: There is one instrument which is the hardest instrument I have. It’s called the theremin instrument. This instrument is an electronic musical instrument in which the tone is generated by two high frequencies. The pitch is controlled by the movement of the hand as you move it towards and away from the circuit. So power reaches the left hand, which control the volume, while the right hand will control the pitch of the instrument. That’s all. And the hardest part about this is that it is very difficult to master because it takes your practice and you have to be very still when you’re playing this instrument Just a lifting of the hand can change the sound.

Hina: How did you manage learning all of these instruments and going to school?

Neil: I do online schooling so that I can study at any time of the day. And they are very flexible. So, for example if I’m performing in the morning, I can study later that day. Teachers are very helpful. I’m able to manage my time so I can be present with my studies and present with my music.

Hina: Let’s talk about your performances. Your performances are quite varied. You really are focused on giving back to the community through your music. You’ve performed at various vigils across the country. You performed at political events, including Bobbie Singh-Allen’s inauguration, when Joe Biden was running for president during one of his candidacy events as well as sporting events, most notably The Sacramento King’s NBA game. How does it feel to bring that element of your music to the masses through these sort of events?

Neil: It’s a big thing for me because, first of all, when I perform I want to make sure that other people can connect with the music. I’m telling a story through the instrument and to the audience.

Hina: Speaking of storytelling, I understand you working on your first book. Is that correct?

Neil: I’ll be releasing my first book for children next month. I’ll also be releasing my first album.

Hina: Do we have a name yet for those projects or is it still early?

Neil: The album is in the final stage of production. Names for both the album and book will be ready probably end of this week or next week.

Hina: You also did your very first film score. How exciting, tell me about that!

Neil: It’s for a short film called Amma’s Ashes. And and the next year I’ll be working on the film score for The Lottery. That is a full feature film.

Hina: Who do you want to work with? Give me a couple of dream projects you have mind?

Neil: My dream would be to collaborate with Hans Zimmer.

Hina: Oh, he’s so iconic!

Neil: And AR Rahman, I would also love to work with Imagine Dragons and ColdPlay, which are my favorite bands.

Hina: You finished grade 11 and now you are entering your senior year in high school. Will you go to college or continue to pursue your musical career?

Neil: After high school and going to college. I do want to see where the road takes me. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I’m just I’m going to keep moving on and I’m going to see what’s what’s going to come.

Hina: What advice would you give to young people who are also interested in pursuing their passion that they have a knack for, whether it’s music or anything else that might be a little bit different from the expected careers. What advice would you give them?

Neil: First, I like to pass a message along to the parents. Look for the passion in your kids from an early age and support and nurture that passion.

To all the kids: never stop working towards your dreams. And if you are consistent and approach it with genuine passion, I promise that you will reach heights that you would have never imagined. And if things don’t go well, well just get up and keep going. And practice.

