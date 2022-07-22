America’s Music Man: This World Record Holder Learned To Play 107 Instruments All By Himself
Showbiz Jul 22, 2022
Neil Nayyar has become the world record holder for playing 107 instruments at the of 13. Since then, he has been one of the most sought-after entertainers performing at various high profile cultural, sporting and political events including at the Sacramento King’s NBA game, at the inauguration ceremony for Elk Grove’s newly elected first US Sikh Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen as well as for then Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s election campaign. Neil chats with us about his music obsession, his love for community service and his big plans for American Idol.
Hina P. Ansari Wonderful meet you Neil. Thanks so much for taking time out to speak with me. My first question is how did your interest in music and musical instruments start?
Neil Nayyar: This story all started when I was in the womb. My dad, was in the library and found a book. And after reading it, there’s one line which mentioned something very important. It mentioned “You could give Mozart music to the womb. Then the child will become a musician”. So when I was around two years old, my parents bought me a mini drum set and my dad said, “play the drums”. I was like, “No!” (laughs).
When I was six years old, my parents took me to a free drum class and I took one drum lesson. I was hitting the drums like an old pro. My parents and my drum teacher were shocked, thinking how did he do this so fast? So then my parent’s decided to give me another instrument, which was the guitar and I started learning the guitar. That’s where my journey started. And that’s when I got interested and inspired to learn more instrument.
Hina: So you were six when you also learned the guitar?
Neil: Yes. I was around six at the time. And then after the guitar, the piano and on and on and on. I made my very first record record of playing 44 musical instruments at the age of 12. And after that, I decided to break my own world record for playing a hundred instruments. How about we add seven more? That’s when I made my second World record. Were playing 107 musical instruments from around the world at the age of 13 and 2019. So that’s the story.
Hina: So these instruments, was the learning process a combinations of actual classes and you learning them yourself?
Neil: It was all of them. So whenever I think of a new instrument, I would try to experiment. I will get to know a string instrument or percussion instrument. And after coming out and trying it, playing a bit, and see how the sound produces. After that, if I if I get the instrument quickly in just 5 minutes or 10 minutes than I would just [teach] myself how to play it. If it takes me too much time to learn the instrument, then maybe I would look for teacher locally or online from different countries. Or sometimes I might look for videos on YouTube and watched events and see how they’re playing their instrument. Or sometimes I might read a book about it.
Hina: Were there certain instruments that was a lot more challenging than you thought it would be to learn?
Neil: There is one instrument which is the hardest instrument I have. It’s called the theremin instrument. This instrument is an electronic musical instrument in which the tone is generated by two high frequencies. The pitch is controlled by the movement of the hand as you move it towards and away from the circuit. So power reaches the left hand, which control the volume, while the right hand will control the pitch of the instrument. That’s all. And the hardest part about this is that it is very difficult to master because it takes your practice and you have to be very still when you’re playing this instrument Just a lifting of the hand can change the sound.
Hina: How did you manage learning all of these instruments and going to school?
Neil: I do online schooling so that I can study at any time of the day. And they are very flexible. So, for example if I’m performing in the morning, I can study later that day. Teachers are very helpful. I’m able to manage my time so I can be present with my studies and present with my music.
Hina: Let’s talk about your performances. Your performances are quite varied. You really are focused on giving back to the community through your music. You’ve performed at various vigils across the country. You performed at political events, including Bobbie Singh-Allen’s inauguration, when Joe Biden was running for president during one of his candidacy events as well as sporting events, most notably The Sacramento King’s NBA game. How does it feel to bring that element of your music to the masses through these sort of events?
Neil: It’s a big thing for me because, first of all, when I perform I want to make sure that other people can connect with the music. I’m telling a story through the instrument and to the audience.
Hina: Speaking of storytelling, I understand you working on your first book. Is that correct?
Neil: I’ll be releasing my first book for children next month. I’ll also be releasing my first album.
Hina: Do we have a name yet for those projects or is it still early?
Neil: The album is in the final stage of production. Names for both the album and book will be ready probably end of this week or next week.
Hina: You also did your very first film score. How exciting, tell me about that!
Neil: It’s for a short film called Amma’s Ashes. And and the next year I’ll be working on the film score for The Lottery. That is a full feature film.
Hina: Who do you want to work with? Give me a couple of dream projects you have mind?
Neil: My dream would be to collaborate with Hans Zimmer.
Hina: Oh, he’s so iconic!
Neil: And AR Rahman, I would also love to work with Imagine Dragons and ColdPlay, which are my favorite bands.
Hina: You finished grade 11 and now you are entering your senior year in high school. Will you go to college or continue to pursue your musical career?
Neil: After high school and going to college. I do want to see where the road takes me. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I’m just I’m going to keep moving on and I’m going to see what’s what’s going to come.
Hina: What advice would you give to young people who are also interested in pursuing their passion that they have a knack for, whether it’s music or anything else that might be a little bit different from the expected careers. What advice would you give them?
Neil: First, I like to pass a message along to the parents. Look for the passion in your kids from an early age and support and nurture that passion.
To all the kids: never stop working towards your dreams. And if you are consistent and approach it with genuine passion, I promise that you will reach heights that you would have never imagined. And if things don’t go well, well just get up and keep going. And practice.
Main Image Photo Credit: Neil Nayyar
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
This Prism Prize Nominee "Closer" Is Probably The Most Powerful Anti-Shadism Message You'll Ever See
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Check Out These July 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Praneet Akilla From Latest CBC Drama “Sky Med” Talks About Why This Medical Drama Is Next Level
-
This Prism Prize Nominee "Closer" Is Probably The Most Powerful Anti-Shadism Message You'll Ever See
-
"Mr. Malcolm's List" Shows Us A Different Side Of Freida Pinto
-
How Puja Mohindra Created Her Own Opportunity To Get The Hit Netflix Drama 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
-
"The Rise" Music Release Celebrate 25 years of South Asian Hip Hop
-
'Ms. Marvel' Is Breaking Down Stereotypes & Here's What You Need To Know
-
Check Out These June 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Check Out Why Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash Turned Into An Iconic 90s Bollywood Reunion
-
We Tell You Why You Need To Check Out The Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
-
Check Out These May 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
7 South Asians Who Are Leading The Hottest Shows Out Now
-
Top 5 Desi Rappers You Need To Know About
-
Marie Mahabal Is The One To Watch In Shaw Festival's 'Cyrano de Bergerac'
-
The Perfect Breakup Text & More In Our Chat With Author Sonya Singh
-
Check Out Our List Of Fave Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
Check Out These April 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
5 Reasons Why You Need To Read Lilly Singh's New Book "Be A Triangle"
-
This Is Why We Think You Need To Celebrate The Art Of Music With DESIFEST
-
Check Out These March 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: We Tell You Why "Ali & Ava" Is A Refreshingly Solid Romance For Grown Ups
-
Celeb Vacay Pix To Get Your Travel Inspo From
-
Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): Celebs Pay Tribute To India’s “Nightingale Of Bollywood”
-
Check Out These February 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: Tahir Rana and Éric Warin Draw Inspiration From The Darkness In Their New Film "Charlotte"
-
Check Out These January 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
We Tell You Why CBC’s “Run The Burbs” Will Be The Hottest Show Of 2022
-
Our 2021 Roundup: We Tell You Why 'India Sweets & Spices' Needs To Be On Your Watchlist
-
Geraldine Viswanathan Leads An All-Star Cast In The Animated Feature "Rumble"
-
Decoding "The Matrix Resurrections' With Priyanka Chopra Jonas
-
We Go Behind The Scenes Of The Already Iconic IKEA “Chaiyya Chaiyya” Holiday Commercial
-
TIFF 2021: Riz Ahmed Shines In His Latest Psychological Thriller "Encounter"
-
Check Out These December 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Agam Darshi Shows The Beauty Of An Adult Coming-Of-Age In 'Donkeyhead'
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 9 Fab Books By South Asian Authors
-
This Is Why The South Asian Film Festival Of Montreal (SAFF Montreal) Should Be On Your List
-
Check Out These November 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Highlights From The New York City South Asian Film Festival (NYCSAFF)
-
TIFF 2021: One-On-One With Aliya Kanani Who Shines In Award-Winning Indie "Scarborough"
-
The Team Behind "Emergence: Out Of The Shadows" Tell Us Why Parents Of LGBTQ+ Kids Need To Share Their Stories Too
-
TIFF 2021: “Sort Of” Star/Co-Creator Bilal Baig Embraces The Power Of Trans Representation In Their Barrier-Breaking CBC Comedy
-
From The Slums To The Stage: “Call Me Dancer” Documentary Shares The Unique Journey Of Ballet Dancer Manish Chauhan
-
Check Out These Oct 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: Director Nithin Lukose Tells Us How His Grandmother's Stories Fuelled His Film "Paka (River of Blood)"
-
TIFF 2021: The Top South Asian Talent You'll See At The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Check Out These Sept 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Akshay Kumar Tells Us Why His Latest Film “Bell Bottom” Is The Spy Thriller Bollywood Needs Right Now
-
One-On-One With 'Sweet Tooth' Star Aliza Vellani
-
Abhay Deol & The Cast Of Disney's "Spin" Tells Us Why It's Better To Let Your Kids Chase Their Own Dreams
-
Check Out These August 2021 Movies From Bollywood & Beyond!
-
These Are The 9 Korean Dramas That Bollywood Can't Get Enough Of
-
Maitreyi's Mastery: Catching Up With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Season 2 Of 'Never Have I Ever'
-
Binge On These July 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
You Need To Stream This Fresh Stock Of 6 Desi Shows
-
Check Out These June 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Save The Date! 'Sāvitri' A Contemporary Take On The Classic Opera Will Mesmerize You