Showbiz / 5 Best Beach Reads By South Asian Authors

5 Best Beach Reads By South Asian Authors

Showbiz Aug 05, 2022

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...

COMMENTS

"Mr. Malcolm's List" Shows Us A Different Side Of Freida Pinto

This Prism Prize Nominee "Closer" Is Probably The Most Powerful Anti-Shadism Message You'll Ever See

This Prism Prize Nominee "Closer" Is Probably The Most Powerful Anti-Shadism Message You'll Ever See

Praneet Akilla From Latest CBC Drama “Sky Med” Talks About Why This Medical Drama Is Next Level

Praneet Akilla From Latest CBC Drama “Sky Med” Talks About Why This Medical Drama Is Next Level

Check Out These July 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond

Check Out These July 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond

America’s Music Man: This World Record Holder Learned To Play 107 Instruments All By Himself

America’s Music Man: This World Record Holder Learned To Play 107 Instruments All By Himself

Check Out These August 2022 Films From Bollywood & Beyond

Check Out These August 2022 Films From Bollywood & Beyond

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE