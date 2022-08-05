When it comes to beach reading only a select type of books will do! Check out our list of groovy releases by South Asian authors that you need to throw in your beach bag!

Jameela Green Ruins Everything

by Zarqa Nawaz

This is a hilarious satire about a disillusioned American Muslim woman who becomes embroiled in a plot to infiltrate an international terrorist organization and, in the process, reconnects with her loved ones and her faith, from Zarqa Nawaz, the creator of the hit CBC series Little Mosque on the Prairie.

Such Big Dreams: A Novel

by Reema Patel

A savvy former street child working at a human rights law office in Mumbai fights for redemption and a chance to live life on her own terms in this fresh, propulsive debut novel about fortune and survival.

People Change

by Vivek Shraya

Vivek Shraya knows this to be true: people change. In People Change, she reflects on the origins of this impulse, tracing it to childhood influences from Hinduism to Madonna. What emerges is a meditation on change itself: why we fear it, why we’re drawn to it, what motivates us to change, and what traps us in place.

Dating Dr. Dil: A Novel

by Nisha Sharma

Nisha Sharma’s new romantic comedy features enemies to lovers, a cast of best friends, and a gaggle of aunties determined to make a match.

Kaikeyi: A Novel

by Vaishnavi Patel

Kaikeyi is the story of the infamous queen from the Indian epic the Ramayana. It is a tale of fate, family, courage, and heartbreak—of an extraordinary woman determined to leave her mark in a world where gods and men dictate the shape of things to come.

Enjoy these fabulous beach reads!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.chapters.indigo.ca