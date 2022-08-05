5 Best Beach Reads By South Asian Authors
Showbiz Aug 05, 2022
When it comes to beach reading only a select type of books will do! Check out our list of groovy releases by South Asian authors that you need to throw in your beach bag!
Jameela Green Ruins Everything
by Zarqa Nawaz
This is a hilarious satire about a disillusioned American Muslim woman who becomes embroiled in a plot to infiltrate an international terrorist organization and, in the process, reconnects with her loved ones and her faith, from Zarqa Nawaz, the creator of the hit CBC series Little Mosque on the Prairie.
by Reema Patel
A savvy former street child working at a human rights law office in Mumbai fights for redemption and a chance to live life on her own terms in this fresh, propulsive debut novel about fortune and survival.
by Vivek Shraya
Vivek Shraya knows this to be true: people change. In People Change, she reflects on the origins of this impulse, tracing it to childhood influences from Hinduism to Madonna. What emerges is a meditation on change itself: why we fear it, why we’re drawn to it, what motivates us to change, and what traps us in place.
by Nisha Sharma
Nisha Sharma’s new romantic comedy features enemies to lovers, a cast of best friends, and a gaggle of aunties determined to make a match.
by Vaishnavi Patel
Kaikeyi is the story of the infamous queen from the Indian epic the Ramayana. It is a tale of fate, family, courage, and heartbreak—of an extraordinary woman determined to leave her mark in a world where gods and men dictate the shape of things to come.
Enjoy these fabulous beach reads!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.chapters.indigo.ca
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
