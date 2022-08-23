Our Fave Moments From The International Film Festival Of South Asia (IFFSA)
Showbiz Aug 23, 2022
South Asian movie enthusiasts in Canada had an exciting eleven days courtesy of the 11th annual International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA Toronto). The cinematic extravaganza took place across multiple prestigious venues across the Greater Toronto Area from August 11 to 21, 2022.
This eclectic South Asian movie festival showcased a diverse, language-independent, selection of films from around the world, on themes of South Asian cultures and identities. There were also quite a few foreign films that were considered under the Beyond South Asia segment.
About The Festival
IFFSA Toronto is the largest South Asian film festival in North America, and a pioneer institute advancing the development, promotion, and celebration of South Asian cinematic arts in Canada. In addition, the festival also features grand gala celebrations, red carpet showcases, musical performances, audience interactions, forums, panel discussions, workshops, masterclasses, and various networking opportunities with government representatives, business leaders, local organizations that support film development, artists, producers, directors, members of the media and more.
Both celebrated and emerging creatives, film stars, and film professionals attend the festival. The highly festive and interactive atmosphere of the festival brings artists and audiences together in a very engaging way.
IFFSA 2022
After organizing virtual film festivals, this year IFFSA returned to be in-person with 40 plus events, 120 movie screenings in 22 languages, and some of the top names from the Bollywood industry gracing the red carpet. The opening ceremony saw three movie screenings — Crescent Night, Last Show, and No Land’s Man. Sunny Gill the president of IFFSA spoke at the glitzy red carpet event, “IFFSA just like Canada was built on a dream. As a country, we are committed to the dream of our multicultural identities coming together to celebrate our cultures. We are committed to this love, love r the years, the dream has never been my own. The dream is part of all of us. Through workshops, masterclasses, mentorship, and a support system we want to help the South Asian Canadian talent acquire knowledge and pass it to the next generation,” he shared.
Well-known lyricist for movies such as Lagaan and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was pleased to be the chief guest for the event. Apart from attending the red carpet festivities, he also conducted a masterclass about his journey in Bollywood, movies, and songs. Talking about IFFSA and his association with it, he said, “Attending IFFSA is a great experience for a lot of us because it brings together different cultures and movies to one podium. I am glad this festival is only growing bigger and bigger and is growing in different languages. The festival not only premiers some classy movies but also encourages new talent.”
Joining him was his wife the iconic Shabana Azmi known for her roles in movies such as Arth, Paar, Khandhar, and Masoom. Azmi was equally thrilled to be at the film festival and also had a separate session where she spoke about her acting journey and shared acting tips. One of the highlights of the festival was the special event, Mughal-E-Azam: An Ode to a Masterpiece – where Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar paid tribute to the iconic 1960’s film by the legendary director K Asif. The duo spoke about how the movie creates and inspired audiences across the world even today. They not only shared their own interpretation of the movie but also threw a spotlight on the writing in the movie. Talking at the event, Shabana Azmi, “Even as the world shrinks and becomes a global village, it is becoming more and more diligent where we need to discard the old ways of cultures dictated from the West to the East. If we need to understand cultures within their own definitions and parameters then we cannot do this more successfully than in movies. So it is wonderful that we create opportunities that showcase the diversity of South Asian films so people come to know that an idea of India cannot be just one. India is a country that lives within several centuries that lives through movies,” she shared.
There were also celebrities who attended this year’s IFFSA purely to enjoy the films that were being screened and to meet the new generation of talent. Actress Kulraj Kaur Randhawa who acted in Yamla Pagla Deewana was also there. “I think this is a brilliant opportunity for talent and I wish there are enough people who are willing to hire these talents in their next project, that is my hope,” said Kulraj. Also spotted at the event was Sugith Varughese who is popular for his role in shows such as Transplant and Kim’s Convenience. He said, “I am a pioneer in Canadian film and television as a South Asian actor so it gives me great joy to come to IFFSA to see how the Indian movies are celebrated and enjoyed by the audiences here. I am here to show support to all the movies as someone who works in the industry.”
Next-Gen At IFFSA 2022
We also caught up with some motivated and up-and-coming talent. While on the red carpet we spoke with director Ali Ahmed whose film Buried and Forgotten premiered at the film festival. “This is exactly my kind of place to showcase, because the film is also about a South Asian family and touches upon various subjects such as addiction, mental health, and sexual assault trauma. I believe in its 11th year, at IFFSA, you get a different perspective of the South Asian fraternity,” he told us. Also speaking to us at the movie screening was Satinder Kassoana whose film Range Road 290 premiered at the film festival. “This is my first Punjabi independent feature film that is a thriller and sees actors such as Harsharan Singh, Amanindar Dhillon, Arshdeep Purba, Pipan Kumar, and Daljit Sandhu. I think becoming a filmmaker was my journey and after my first film Bounjour Ji, things started to fall in place and I realized I could say stories and this is where I want to be. IFFSA is a great place to showcase our movies that audiences can watch and enjoy,” he shared.
We can’t wait for the next installment of IFFSA where the celebration of South Asian films continue at this grand scale.
Main Image Photo Credit: https://iffsatoronto.com
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Actor, Producer, Writer Dana Abraham Shares Why He Couldn't Pass Up "Neon Lights"
-
5 Best Beach Reads By South Asian Authors
-
Check Out These August 2022 Films From Bollywood & Beyond
-
America’s Music Man: This World Record Holder Learned To Play 107 Instruments All By Himself
-
Check Out These July 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Praneet Akilla From Latest CBC Drama “Sky Med” Talks About Why This Medical Drama Is Next Level
-
This Prism Prize Nominee "Closer" Is Probably The Most Powerful Anti-Shadism Message You'll Ever See
-
"Mr. Malcolm's List" Shows Us A Different Side Of Freida Pinto
-
How Puja Mohindra Created Her Own Opportunity To Get The Hit Netflix Drama 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
-
"The Rise" Music Release Celebrate 25 years of South Asian Hip Hop
-
'Ms. Marvel' Is Breaking Down Stereotypes & Here's What You Need To Know
-
Check Out These June 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Check Out Why Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash Turned Into An Iconic 90s Bollywood Reunion
-
We Tell You Why You Need To Check Out The Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
-
Check Out These May 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
7 South Asians Who Are Leading The Hottest Shows Out Now
-
Top 5 Desi Rappers You Need To Know About
-
Marie Mahabal Is The One To Watch In Shaw Festival's 'Cyrano de Bergerac'
-
The Perfect Breakup Text & More In Our Chat With Author Sonya Singh
-
Check Out Our List Of Fave Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
Check Out These April 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
5 Reasons Why You Need To Read Lilly Singh's New Book "Be A Triangle"
-
This Is Why We Think You Need To Celebrate The Art Of Music With DESIFEST
-
Check Out These March 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: We Tell You Why "Ali & Ava" Is A Refreshingly Solid Romance For Grown Ups
-
Celeb Vacay Pix To Get Your Travel Inspo From
-
Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): Celebs Pay Tribute To India’s “Nightingale Of Bollywood”
-
Check Out These February 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: Tahir Rana and Éric Warin Draw Inspiration From The Darkness In Their New Film "Charlotte"
-
Check Out These January 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
We Tell You Why CBC’s “Run The Burbs” Will Be The Hottest Show Of 2022
-
Our 2021 Roundup: We Tell You Why 'India Sweets & Spices' Needs To Be On Your Watchlist
-
Geraldine Viswanathan Leads An All-Star Cast In The Animated Feature "Rumble"
-
Decoding "The Matrix Resurrections' With Priyanka Chopra Jonas
-
We Go Behind The Scenes Of The Already Iconic IKEA “Chaiyya Chaiyya” Holiday Commercial
-
TIFF 2021: Riz Ahmed Shines In His Latest Psychological Thriller "Encounter"
-
Check Out These December 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Agam Darshi Shows The Beauty Of An Adult Coming-Of-Age In 'Donkeyhead'
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 9 Fab Books By South Asian Authors
-
This Is Why The South Asian Film Festival Of Montreal (SAFF Montreal) Should Be On Your List
-
Check Out These November 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Highlights From The New York City South Asian Film Festival (NYCSAFF)
-
TIFF 2021: One-On-One With Aliya Kanani Who Shines In Award-Winning Indie "Scarborough"
-
The Team Behind "Emergence: Out Of The Shadows" Tell Us Why Parents Of LGBTQ+ Kids Need To Share Their Stories Too
-
TIFF 2021: “Sort Of” Star/Co-Creator Bilal Baig Embraces The Power Of Trans Representation In Their Barrier-Breaking CBC Comedy
-
From The Slums To The Stage: “Call Me Dancer” Documentary Shares The Unique Journey Of Ballet Dancer Manish Chauhan
-
Check Out These Oct 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: Director Nithin Lukose Tells Us How His Grandmother's Stories Fuelled His Film "Paka (River of Blood)"
-
TIFF 2021: The Top South Asian Talent You'll See At The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Check Out These Sept 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Akshay Kumar Tells Us Why His Latest Film “Bell Bottom” Is The Spy Thriller Bollywood Needs Right Now
-
One-On-One With 'Sweet Tooth' Star Aliza Vellani
-
Abhay Deol & The Cast Of Disney's "Spin" Tells Us Why It's Better To Let Your Kids Chase Their Own Dreams
-
Check Out These August 2021 Movies From Bollywood & Beyond!
-
These Are The 9 Korean Dramas That Bollywood Can't Get Enough Of
-
Maitreyi's Mastery: Catching Up With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Season 2 Of 'Never Have I Ever'