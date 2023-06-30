ANOKHI’s 20th anniversary celebrations concluded with the third, final and grandest event which took place on Saturday June 17th at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel. The ANOKHI EMERALD BALL presented by Dhalla Group Of Companies had global South Asian movers and shakers who wanted to cap off their 2 day celebrations honouring ANOKHI’s 20th anniversary with a fete of all fetes.

The grand finale was positioned to honour 20 years of South Asian arts and entertainment based on the virtues of Maha Saraswati, the Divine Goddess of music, art, and learning. The red carpet was flooded with celebs and notables who all came to celebrate ANOKHI’s momentous occasion and with Zee TV and Getty Images on hand capturing all the fun it was indeed a glittering scene. With food stations galore and fantastic array of drinks it gave the guests plenty of time to mingle and reconnect with old friends while making new memories.

Once the lights dimmed and the stage was illuminated, CEO Raj Girn decked in a gorgeous emerald green gown customed designed by Bollywood couturier Dinesh K Ramsay, graced the podium to kick off the evening sharing words of gratitude on behalf for helping ANOKHI continue to be North America’s longest-running multimedia, multi-platform brand about South Asian pop culture, lifestyle, and entertainment brand.

Special guests in attendance included the executive team from Dhalla Group Of Companies helmed by CEO Dr. Ruby Dhalla who gave a Presenting Sponsor address extending heartfelt congratulations on behalf of her team to the ANOKHI Team for reaching such a milestone.

Throughout the evening the final batch of ANOKHI Emerald Honourees were recognized with Dr. Dhalla and the Dhalla Group Of Companies’ Executive Team joining Girn on stage to hand out the stunning crystal award. The honourees were recognized for breaking barriers and creating a space for other South Asian creatives to thrive in the past twenty years.

ANOKHI EMERALD AWARD HONOUREES:

The 5 honourees in the music & entertainment industries, presented

by Dhalla Group Of Companies were as follows:

Lifetime Excellence In Music Advancement: Sammy Chand

Excellence In Music Artistry: Rhea Raj

Excellence In Music Artistry: Raghav

Excellence In Music Artistry: Rup Magon of Josh The Band

Excellence In Music Artistry: Deep Jandu

The common theme which threaded throughout all of the thank you speeches of the ANOKHI Emerald Award was of profound gratitude for Raj Girn and the ANOKHI Team for understanding and appreciating the value of South Asian storytelling through the years especially 20 years ago when it wasn’t the common for a niche media company to have that specific South Asian focus. It was Raj Girn who understood the importance of sharing stories and supporting the South Asian community here and across the globe when no one else did.

Dr. Ruby Dhalla, along with her mother were also present to announce the recipient of the first ever Dr. Neil Dhalla Award Of Excellence which was created to honour the late brother, son, businessman and philanthropist. According to Dhalla Group Of Companies, the Dr. Neil Dhalla Award Of Excellence “was established with the purpose of recognizing individuals whose lives symbolize the journey of Dr. Neil Dhalla. This esteemed award aims to honor individuals who, like Dr. Dhalla, embody vision, passion, and purpose in their endeavors. The award serves as a tribute to Dr. Dhalla’s legacy and his commitment to making a positive impact in the healthcare and hospitality industry, as well as his philanthropic contributions. By celebrating recipients of this award, the Dhalla Group aims to inspire others to pursue excellence, embrace innovation, and create meaningful change in their respective fields.”