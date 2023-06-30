#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Ball Was The Perfect Grand Finale To ANOKHI’s 20th Anniversary Celebrations
ANOKHI’s 20th anniversary celebrations concluded with the third, final and grandest event which took place on Saturday June 17th at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel. The ANOKHI EMERALD BALL presented by Dhalla Group Of Companies had global South Asian movers and shakers who wanted to cap off their 2 day celebrations honouring ANOKHI’s 20th anniversary with a fete of all fetes.
The grand finale was positioned to honour 20 years of South Asian arts and entertainment based on the virtues of Maha Saraswati, the Divine Goddess of music, art, and learning. The red carpet was flooded with celebs and notables who all came to celebrate ANOKHI’s momentous occasion and with Zee TV and Getty Images on hand capturing all the fun it was indeed a glittering scene. With food stations galore and fantastic array of drinks it gave the guests plenty of time to mingle and reconnect with old friends while making new memories.
Once the lights dimmed and the stage was illuminated, CEO Raj Girn decked in a gorgeous emerald green gown customed designed by Bollywood couturier Dinesh K Ramsay, graced the podium to kick off the evening sharing words of gratitude on behalf for helping ANOKHI continue to be North America’s longest-running multimedia, multi-platform brand about South Asian pop culture, lifestyle, and entertainment brand.
Special guests in attendance included the executive team from Dhalla Group Of Companies helmed by CEO Dr. Ruby Dhalla who gave a Presenting Sponsor address extending heartfelt congratulations on behalf of her team to the ANOKHI Team for reaching such a milestone.
Throughout the evening the final batch of ANOKHI Emerald Honourees were recognized with Dr. Dhalla and the Dhalla Group Of Companies’ Executive Team joining Girn on stage to hand out the stunning crystal award. The honourees were recognized for breaking barriers and creating a space for other South Asian creatives to thrive in the past twenty years.
ANOKHI EMERALD AWARD HONOUREES:
The 5 honourees in the music & entertainment industries, presented
by Dhalla Group Of Companies were as follows:
Lifetime Excellence In Music Advancement: Sammy Chand
Excellence In Music Artistry: Rhea Raj
Excellence In Music Artistry: Raghav
Excellence In Music Artistry: Rup Magon of Josh The Band
Excellence In Music Artistry: Deep Jandu
The common theme which threaded throughout all of the thank you speeches of the ANOKHI Emerald Award was of profound gratitude for Raj Girn and the ANOKHI Team for understanding and appreciating the value of South Asian storytelling through the years especially 20 years ago when it wasn’t the common for a niche media company to have that specific South Asian focus. It was Raj Girn who understood the importance of sharing stories and supporting the South Asian community here and across the globe when no one else did.
Dr. Ruby Dhalla, along with her mother were also present to announce the recipient of the first ever Dr. Neil Dhalla Award Of Excellence which was created to honour the late brother, son, businessman and philanthropist. According to Dhalla Group Of Companies, the Dr. Neil Dhalla Award Of Excellence “was established with the purpose of recognizing individuals whose lives symbolize the journey of Dr. Neil Dhalla. This esteemed award aims to honor individuals who, like Dr. Dhalla, embody vision, passion, and purpose in their endeavors. The award serves as a tribute to Dr. Dhalla’s legacy and his commitment to making a positive impact in the healthcare and hospitality industry, as well as his philanthropic contributions. By celebrating recipients of this award, the Dhalla Group aims to inspire others to pursue excellence, embrace innovation, and create meaningful change in their respective fields.”
This prestigious award was presented to Mr. Jacob Arabo the founder of the global luxury watch brand, Jacob & Co.. Jacob & Co. watches have graced the wrists of a global roster of A-List celebs such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Jay-Z and most recently was donned by Rihanna during her iconic Superbowl Halftime Show. Dr. Ruby Dhalla, her mother and the entire executive team from Dhalla Group Of Companies were on stage to present it to Mr. Arabo who along with his wife celebrated their maiden voyage to Canada, which was made exclusively to attend the ANOKHI Emerald Ball. Mr. Arabo took to the stage for a heartfelt thanks and was thrilled to be attending such a grand celebration of South Asian talent. He was also surprised with a personalized portrait given to him by the Dhalla Group Of Companies. During the speech it was noted that Mr. Arabo will also be heading to Mumbai to open India’s first stand-along Jacob * Co. store with Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.
“I am truly humbled to receive the first ever Dr. Neil Dhalla Award of Excellence in memory of Dr. Neil Dhalla.” Mr. Arabo noted. “My journey & achievements like Neil’s serve as a testament to the power of vision, passion, and purpose. I am inspired to continue pushing boundaries, making a positive impact, and striving for excellence in all that I do. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Dhalla Group and the ANOKHI Emerald Ball for this incredible honor in Canada.”
To continue to spirit of honouring the South Asian contributions in the world of arts and entertainment, the evening had a robust roster of musical performances of all genres, anchored by DJ Reshiv‘s spinning abilities. Performances varied genres and generations and included artists such as Rhea Raj, Raghav, DJ Reshiv, Amar Dholi, Rup Magon of JoSH The Band, and a surprise appearance by Deep Jandu which electrified the dancefloor.
And then there was cake! An incredible multi-tiered cake created by cake designer Kate Frasch which also boasted the Anniversary emerald hue was rolled out in the middle of the dancefloor. Raj Girn joined by Dr. Ruby Dhalla, her mother and Mr. Arabo joined hands to cut the cake. The decadent delight was added to the enormous dessert station so that all the guests could treat themselves to this special confection.
While DJ Reshiv pumped up the volume with classic 90s Bollywood tracks for the official after party hosted by Devo Brown, the dancefloor was packed with guests letting their hair down and kicking their heels up, if they weren’t taking in a few snaps at the official Meridian Credit Union‘s official selfie station.
Among the revellers included noted Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown was in attendance and came up to the stage to congratulate Raj Girn and the ANOKHI Team on their 20 years of serving the South Asian community in Canada and around the world.
Guests enjoyed food by by Aunty’s Kitchen, as well as snack stations by our sponsors KFI The Indian Sauce Company and Shana Foods. Mocktails were provided by Rubicon Exotic, with cocktails provided by Five Rivers Punjabi Whisky & Blue Peacock Vodka.
The music took everyone into the wee hours which was a worthy end to an incredible 2-day event and a celebration that was 20 years in the making!
Thank you to all of our #ANOKHI20 Sponsors & Partners! We encourage you all to check their websites (click on their names) and explore their social media!
EVENT HOST: ANOKHI LIFE
IN SUPPORT OF: CENTRE FOR ADDICTION AND MENTAL HEALTH (CAMH)
VENUE & HOTEL SPONSOR: THE WESTIN TORONTO AIRPORT HOTEL
THE ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY & BALL PRESENTED BY: DHALLA GROUP OF COMPANIES
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH PRESENTED BY: MERIDIAN CREDIT UNION
TALENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY: THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
PLATINUM SPONSOR: KFI THE INDIAN SAUCE COMPANY
GOLD SPONSOR: BIOARO
GOLD SPONSOR: KEEK
GOLD SPONSOR: MANTELLA CORPORATION
GOLD SPONSOR: ROWENTA
GOLD SPONSOR/BROADCAST MEDIA PARTNER: ZEE TV CANADA HD
SILVER/ JUICE SPONSOR: RUBICON EXOTIC
SILVER SPONSOR: SHANA
SILVER SPONSOR: SHARMA SINGH IMMIGRATION SERVICES INC.
SILVER SPONSOR/RADIO PARTNER: RUKUS AVENUE RADIO
FRONT STAGE LOGISTICS AND SHOW MANAGEMENT: STYLEWORTHY
FASHION SHOW MANAGEMENT: FEMIDA SIDI
BACKSTAGE MANAGEMENT, MODELS & FASHION CHOREOGRAPHY: TORONTO FASHION ACADEMY
DECOR PARTNER: TOP DIAMOND EVENTS & PARTY RENTALS
DECOR CONSULTING BY: CHIC LUXURY EVENTS
BAR & FLOOR WRAPS SPONSOR: PARAGON DESIGNS
AUDIO & VISUAL PARTNER: EMPIRE ENTERTAINMENT
AWARD DESIGN & SHOW ANIMATIONS BY: DAN FILIP RADU 3D ANIMATION & VIDEO PRODUCTION
MEDIA & PR: MEDIAWORKS
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH FIRESIDE CHAT #1 BROUGHT TO YOU BY: HOME OF DENTISTRY
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH FIRESIDE CHAT #2 BROUGHT TO YOU BY: ALOE ACCOUNTING AND TAX PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH FIRESIDE CHAT #3 BROUGHT TO YOU BY: GLOW COLLEGE OF ARTISTIC DESIGN
RAJ GIRN’S HAIR & MAKEUP PROVIDED BY: THE BEAUTY CONCEPT BY SHIRLEY WU
RAJ GIRN’S JEWELLERY PROVIDED BY: BANGLEZ
RAJ GIRN’S CLUTCHES PROVIDED BY: CLUTCHEEET
HAIR SPONSOR: PRIVE HAIR GALLERY
MAKEUP SPONSOR: VASANTI COSMETICS
DJ PARTNER: TORONTO DJ ACADEMY
DJ PARTNER: DJ RESHIV
BRONZE/WHISKEY SPONSOR: FIVE RIVERS PUNJABI WHISKEY
BRONZE/VODKA SPONSOR: BLUE PEACOCK VODKA
ANNIVERSARY CAKE PROVIDED BY: KATE FRASCH
PHOTO & VIDEO PARTNER: NISARGMEDIA PRODUCTIONS
RED CARPET COVERAGE: ANOKHI UNCENSORED
RED CARPET COVERAGE: GETTY IMAGES
ONLINE MEDIA PARTNER: DISSDASH
COMMUNITY PARTNER: GTA SOUTH ASIAN MEDIA NETWORK
COMMUNITY PARTNER: SAPNA TORONTO
We Like To Thank Our Valued Sweepstakes Sponsors
ANOKHI LIFE, CLUTCHEET, EAST BOUTIQUE , KFI THE INDIAN SAUCE COMPANY, MUBARAK CLUTCHES, ROWENTA, RUBICON EXOTIC, SAHIBA FASHIONS, SHANA FOODS , THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
