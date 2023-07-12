Hot July 2020 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Jul 12, 2023
We are in the thick of summer and as usual that’s when the most fun Bollywood films come out! Check out our list right here!
Director: Anu Menon
Cast: Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami and Neeraj Kabi
Release Date: July 7th, 2023
Vidya Balan returns to the big screen in a crime thriller Neeyat. Vidya plays the role of Detective Mira Rao who is tasked to solve a mysterious murder which has taken place at billionaire Ashish Kapoor’s birthday getaway.
Director: Piyush Gupta
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi and Veenah Naair
Release Date: July 7th, 2023
Tarla is a biopic film based on the life of the famous chef Tarla Dalal a celebrated writer and chef who was made a household name back in the ’90s. The film follows the journey of a woman who realizes her dreams and is not just about a chef. Tarla played by Huma Qureshi is a common woman who dreams big.
Director: Nitesh Tiwari
Cast: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor
Release Date: July 27th, 2023
Bawaal is a film that will be released directly on OTT, where Varun Dhawan plays the role of a history teacher who ends up teaching his students the wrong things and falls in love with the most beautiful woman. He then decides to travel to Europe to find out the truth in places like Paris, Poland and Berlin. The film is set against the backdrop of World War 2.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
Director: Karan Johar
Cast: Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt,
Release Date: July 27th, 2023
Karan Johar is back with the seriously buzzed-about film called Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with an all-star cast including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Ranveer plays the role of a spoiled grandson and Alia is from a completely different humble Bengali background. The film has its fair share of laughter and comedy as both families are involved in this super cute highly anticipated love story from Karan Johar.
Director: Samuthirakani
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Brahmanandam, Priya Prakash Varrier, Kethika Sharma and Subbaraju
Release Date: July 28th, 2023
We all wish for a second chance and in ‘Bro’ an arrogant man is given just that, a second chance in life to fix his mistakes after his death. The question is will he change or will he stay the same and make the same mistakes again.
Add all of these films to your watch list and enjoy!
Main Image Photo Credit: IMDB
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
