On Saturday night, Nick Jonas along with his brothers launched their world tour in New York at Yankee Stadium. It truly was a family affair as wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti who joined Papa Jonas to celebrate this fab occasion. And we are all in for this rock star family affair!

Priyanka sporting a New York Yankees cap, made sure that Malti was outfitted with the right protective headphones just before the show!

With the baby all set, it was time for the rock n roll couple to make their entrance.

Of course we definitely can’t get enough of Priyanka’s full look. With her sequenced bandana top, black fitted mermaid cut skirt and the leather jacket that has a drawstring effect. She is THE moment.

The finale of the show at Yankee Stadium proved that The Jonas Brothers are definitely what the crowd wants!

Just as Nick was there on the red carpet supporting his wife’s incredible achievements, it’s so nice to see him having his moment with Priyanka and Malti by his side.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com