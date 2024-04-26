Men’s Skincare Tips Inspired By Our Fav Bollywood & Hollywood Actors & Influencers
If the men in your life are complaining about itchy skin, tired eyes or shrivelled lips, chances are their skin is also suffering from the springtime blues during which our skin is caught between warm days and cold fronts. They may slyly dive into your skin care collection thinking that they just swiped an imperceptible dab of your product when they have actually decimated a pot of eye cream in one fell swoop. If you are looking for solutions for such problems, read on to learn about products that will help the novices, who do not engage in a regular skin care routine, look great with only a few swipes. There are a variety of categories and products, plus inspiring South Asian role models that will guide the way.
The first step is to embrace the notion that simplicity and efficiency are two values that will help skin care novices embrace developing their own routine. The values can be embodied in multi-use products and packaging that is sleek, lightweight, and accessible. Moreover, the products need to be curated to deal with the basics: cleanse, moisturise (face, eyes, lips) and protect.
Cleanse
Bangladeshi American recruiting and job search guru, Sho Dewan, brightens up his social platforms with his positive approach to finding a job, developing a career and handling setbacks. What is also noticeable is that his complexion is flawless, and that he is the posterchild for the classic clean face.
This step is easy to embrace, because millions of men already shave and hence exfoliate their faces at least once a week. It is on non-shaving days that applying a dime-sized cleanser to freshly washed hands and moistened face becomes key, because the dirt and grime can quickly accumulate in the pores and oxidize, thus creating a situation where blackheads are prominent.
There are two products that I consider to be complementary and will suit many skin types: Shiseido Men Face Cleanser, is a lightweight mousse, that cleanses the face and serves as a rich shaving cream. One teaspoon of product will easily cover the face and neck, and it contains glycerin, a humectant that will aid in keeping the skin supple.
On non-shaving days, using a cleanser such as Koa Yuzu Facial Cleanser is ideal because it contains Yuzu, a Japanese citrus fruit brightens the skin with Vitamin C; green tea, an antioxidant that reduces wrinkles and evens skin tone; and aloe vera that calms irritation.
Eyes
I promise that American actor Sendhil Ramamurty’s devilish good looks are one of the reasons why that I watched Never Have I Ever. The fact that he has razor sharp cheekbones and gorgeous locks never distracted from the fact that his coffee-coloured peepers are mesmerizing. His eyes make the case for the benefits of using a good quality eye cream daily.
Tula Skincare 24-7 power swipe™ is an eye balm that can be used morning and night to hydrate, depuff and brighten the eyes. This power stick contains squalane, an emollient, which increases hydration, and watermelon and caffeine which tighten up the skin. I love that you only need to twist up a bit of the stick, warm it on the skin, gently massage in the contour area, tap in the product and your eyes are set. It is easy to pack for travel and the gym, and leaves an instant impact. This product is a great way to introduce eye care to the skin care novice.
Moisturise The Face
British actor, Dev Patel, whether he is the hard scramble hero of Slumdog Millionaire or the avenging son in the Monkey Man, is enchanting, infusing each performance with grit. In his interviews, Dev’s natural attractiveness is abundant and is complimented by his great complexion which always look fresh and smooth – and from a beauty editor’s standpoint he exemplifies the power of a great moisturizer.
For the day, I suggest using a lightweight lotion that is easily absorbed into the skin with a few easy strokes immediately plumps fine lines, and is also able to treat a secondary concern such as laxity around the jawline. The texture should be light especially on shaving days when the razor can leave the skin sensitive, so heavier creams with fragrances are to be avoided.
ClarinsMen Hydra Sculpt is a great option because, as the name suggests, it both hydrates the skin (for up to 8 hours) and when massaged into the facial contours, creates a tighter look. The product comes in a dual-chambered cylindrical bottle, which expels hydration and sculpting product in one pump that is then is rapidly absorbed by the skin with a few gentle massaging strokes.
At night, I suggest a richer cream, unless the skin is extremely oily, because during the sleep cycle the body heals itself. Sahajan, a product line that fully embraces Ayurveda, and its Ultimate Sleep Mask, is designed to treat stressed, red, tired and thirsty skin. It contains Indian senna seed, which attracts moisture to the skin and protects against pollutants, Gotu Kola which stimulates collagen product so that the skin looks plumper, and shea butter for hydration. A night with the mask will create a great canvass that can face the razors, slings and arrows of the day.
Save The Lips
Canadian actor, Raymond Ablack, has captured fans with his varied acting roles from Degrassi: The Next Generation and Narcos to Ginny and Georgia. Aside from his ability to inhabit roles, Raymond’s great smile also keeps fans returning to his shows and movies. A great smile is never achieved without moisturised lips, and my experience has taught me that in a Canadian climate we need more than a basic waxy lip balm to treat the delicate skin of the lips.
It might seem like a Herculean task to separate a man from his beloved lip balm but when there are options that offer quick and lasting results, this element of the beauty routine, may be one area where you can help a novice to debut his journey to find his skin care routine. Ghlee is a line of ghee-based lip products that withstand the vigors of Canadian weather. The Lip Balm Original contains clean ghee, mango butter and Vitamin E to soothe and hydrate lips. You can pick from a variety of scents such original, rose, chai, mango-papaya and mint, and each one will deliver relief and moisture with two swipes.
Shield From The Sun
I would love to explore Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan’s vanity to find out the exact products that he uses, because he is aging like fine wine. He is gorgeous and timeless. As someone who has been using sunscreen since her late teens, I have reaped the benefits of this practice because I protected my skin from accumulating further sun damage from my childhood when I did not wear sunscreen. A few swipes applied twice daily is a great way to prevent fine lines and sunspots.
I am a huge fan of the effectiveness and convenience of the legendary Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ because it is clear, so it suits all skin tones, the formula glides on easily and does not clog pores. The stick format means that you can use it easily at home and add a few swipes when you are outside, without making a mess. It is a convenient, efficient and a great way to introduce sun care into the daily routine.
MALE SKIN IS IN!
Everyone deserves to develop a skin care routine that helps them to look and feel better. Unfortunately for men, the conversation around skin care is fairly recent one, even though the need for good skin is a daily one. It is easy to start the skin care journey by identifying the categories of products that are necessary for the novice, and then selecting products that correspond with the values of simplicity and efficiency.
