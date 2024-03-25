The Beauty Styles of Strong South Asian Women

As we celebrate women in the month of March, discover the beauty styles of five strong, diverse South Asian women who are walking so that future generations can soar! Each woman is inspiring because of her ability to break barriers – and stereotypes – through hard work and courage. Their courage is not marked by braggadocio, rather it is captivating because it is dignified and consistent. Their unique combinations of courage and beauty will inspire you all year long, not just in March!

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Indian actress Deepika Padukone (IG and Tiktok: @deepikapadukone) burst onto the world scene when she evoked the seventies as the tragic heroine Shanti Priya in the smash hit film Om Shanti Om. Since her initial success, Deepika has developed a diverse filmography which includes Piku, a well-received comedy, and action films such as XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. In addition to her acting, Deepika became a producer under her company Ka Production, and sets the example of what it takes to be a strong player in the film industry.

Deepika has parlayed her considerable platform to explain her own battle with depression and to raise awareness about the issue of mental health within South Asian communities. Deepika’s LiveLoveLaugh is a foundation focussed on mental health, and is helping to break down the stigma associated with this issue.

Deepika’s striking eyes are enhanced by her artful use of the classic South Asian beauty staple – kajal. Her kajal look can be classic or dramatic, depending on the occasion – but her beauty signature always reminds us that there is always room for a great kajal on the vanity of a South Asian woman.

To achieve Deepika’s clean, defined eye, try the Vasanti Kajal Waterline Eyeliner Pencil, in an intense shade like Black or Rich Brown. I like to define the upper eyeline by using tiny strokes and then using a smudge brush to soften the line. Afterwards, I rim the lower waterline et voilà… my eyes are defined and ready to face the day!

AMRITA CHARIA

Amrita Charia (IG: @amritaacharia1) is a Norwegian actress and podcaster of Nepali-Ukranian origins who caught the world’s attention when she played opposite Emilia Clark as the Dothraki servant Irri in the Game of Thrones. Since GOT, Amrita has starred in television series and launched a podcast called @rulenottheexception.

In addition to developing a diverse artistic career, Amrita has shown a light on the issues facing Nepal, a country gravely affected by climate change, as she is a spokesperson for a The Pipal Tree, a charity that focusses on Nepal, her father’s homeland. Additionally, Amrita promotes literacy by lending her talents to projects such as #shecreateschange with @roomtoread.

Amrita’s well-defined arches remind us that they are the pillars that uphold the face and highlight one’s beautiful bone structure. The three aspects of eyebrow care are a) shaping; b) filling in sparseness and c) setting the shape for the day.

I recommend getting your eyebrows professionally shaped at least once a quarter and then clean them up at home on a weekly basis. The best time to clean up is after a shower when the skin is softer and the pores are open, so it is easier to pluck hair. I prefer slant tweezers such as the Benefit Cosmetics Bold is Beautiful Slanty Tweezer & Brow Brush, because they grab the hair firmly and when I pull the hair slides out, with no struggle, no poking or ensuing irritation.

I like to brush my eyebrows upwards and fill in the sparseness using a thin pencil such as Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer, because the tip is tiny, there is scant chance that I will overfill the eyebrows, and the look remains natural and soft.

I then set my eyebrows using a longwearing, clear gel such as Kulfi Free the Brow Volumizing & Laminating Brow Gel because it conditions the brows using oils such as safflower and sunflower. Further the spoolie, comb and brush built into the package ensure that when you set your brows, that each hair is lifted and styled – a full brow wow!

JHUMPA LAHIRI

Jhumpa Lahiri, a British- American, Pultizer Prize winning, trilingual (English, Bengali and Italian) author whose books and articles have inspired millions and around the world to think about the immigrant experience and the issue of identity, demonstrates that the pen is mightier than the sword. One of her most popular books, The Namesake, was turned into a highly regarded film which depicted the immigrant struggles and experiences through the eyes of a South Asian family in America. Jhumpa’s work demonstrates that the arts have an integral role to play in promoting understanding and inclusion.

Jhumpa’s grace and confidence leap out in her photographs, and from a beauty standpoint, I love that her skin is unabashedly brown, and not altered by filters. The look is refreshing because the excessive use of filters on social media platforms reduces individual beauty and mutes what makes us special.

One trend that I am loving in 2024 is the skin tint, which is a skin care – cosmetic complexion hybrid product that cares for the skin by using oils and actives and is infused with pigment to provide a touch of coverage. The product is as light as a serum and can be applied by either tapping with fingers or using a brush. The tint covers minor discolouration and leaves a soft finish.

I enjoy the Estée Lauder Futurist Skin Tint (29 shades available) because I only need 3 droplets to cover my face and neck, and to bring it into a soft focus. The product’s meadowfoam seed, calendula and rosehip oils, nourish my skin, and it does not settle in my fine lines. I also see my real skin colour, and it looks terrific. I recommend this product for someone who wants minimal coverage that will soothe their skin as we trudge through winter and deal with indoor heating.

ANITA ANAND, PC MP

Each day that the Honourable Anita Anand (IG: @anitaanandmp) steps onto the Hill, walks about her riding of Oakville, or faces questions from the press or opposition, she is showing Canadians and the world that South Asian women are leaders and can make tough decisions. Regardless of one’s political stripe, no one can deny that public service and upholding the public trust are honours of the highest order. Anita’s political work reminds us that women must participate in public life, because what we have to say is important and must be accounted for in policy.

Anita’s beauty style is no-nonsense and efficient, and what is always present is her softly waved hair. It is easy, breezy and professional, and demonstrates that sometimes all we need is the hair, not clips or accessories, to make the crowning statement.

If your hair has a natural wave and is of medium length, the trick is to combat frizz so that the waves are permitted to be showcased. I recommend the Fable & Mane Mahamane™ Smooth & Shine Hair Oil, because its contains Shikakai to add instant shine and Ashwagandha to strengthen the strands. All you need to do is massage a few droplets of this oil, and as you blow dry, you will marvel at how there is no frizz, just shine and style.

SIMRAN JHAMAT

The ground-breaking film, Bend it Like Beckham, caused a stir because it showed how a British-Asian girl pursued her passion for football, going against the cultural and professional expectations of her parents. Simran Jhamat (IG: @_.simxx07 Tiktok: simran_harry2) has pushed the narrative forward by becoming one of the few South Asian women to pursue a professional career in the world’s most popular game. Simran is currently playing for West Bromwich Albion in the position of midfielder. The sacrifice and discipline it takes to play at the professional level, in a fast-paced, demanding sport should command our attention and inspire our respect – the arena of sport, like the arts and politics, is where we can express our humanity and aim for the best. Simran is a professional footballer, just like David Beckham was.

On the field, Simran’s obsidian locks are placed in a tightly wound ponytail, to ensure that as she makes play her hair will not impede her efforts. Off the field, most of us do not need a tight ponytail, but one that maintains shape and style. Instead of using a gel to set the hair, which always entails the risk of cracking and unfortunate flakes, set the hair with a styling cream. I recommend the JVN Hair Air Dry Cream because it is a cruelty-free, styling cream that enhances your natural texture with Chia and Linseed Extracts while adding lush shine thanks to hydrating Moringa Seed Oil. The cream instantly softens my coarse hair, and I can quickly gather it up into a ponytail, and attach it with an elastic, with minimal friction. The product also fights frizz, so my hair feels smooth and is shiny all day. At the end of the day, my elastic slides out easily leaving the surface smooth.

The diversity of the South Asian community is the source if its strength and endless inspiration, particularly for women. If there is a forum to make change or break barriers, undoubtedly there is a South Asian woman taking a chance, pushing for change and above all realizing her best self – while looking unforgettable.