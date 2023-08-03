Kiara Advani Brings Out The Fresh Summer Glow
Beauty Aug 03, 2023
Kiara Advani has perfected the natural dewy makeup look and we just love how she manages to keep that vibe even when she’s in full out eve glam red carpet mode. With her highlighted cheeks, muted lips and amazing dewy skin we are inspired by how we don’t need a gazillion techniques to make our beauty shine through. Check out her full beauty look here!
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
