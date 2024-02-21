South Asian Call Centres & AI: A Match Made In Heaven?
Business Feb 21, 2024
South Asia has centred itself as the outsourcing hub of the world. From call centres to programmers to software engineers and beyond, multinationals have relied on the business model of Business Process Outsourcing: outsourcing key aspects of their business to South Asian companies. Now that AI has entered the chat, there is the idea of how BPO’s can best take full advantage of AI in terms of continuing to provide such services at the risk of becoming obsolete. Our contributor Hazel June takes a closer look.
[About the contributor: Hazel June has been a digital entrepreneur working with personal brands who want to leverage their online courses to grow and scale their business. (You can check out her free workshop on her website here). She also works for a BPO and shares her insights here.]
“AI will not replace employees. People who know how to use AI will.”
I heard this statement from one of my mentors and it stuck with me because it makes perfect sense.
Technology related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been growing rapidly. Many industries have started adopting it including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). Not recognizing its impact across different aspects of a company is like refusing to upgrade a flip phone in the era of smartphones.
In fact, a report published in Statista predicts that the AI industry is forecasted to exceed a monumental milestone of “$2 trillion by 2030.”
Since South East Asia is a region filled with BPO companies (think third party coders, call centres etc.), how can these businesses and its employees thrive in these changing times?
Leveraging AI In BPO
What’s the deal with AI in the BPO sector? Well, it’s like having the ultimate sidekick that never tires.
BPO is the practice of outsourcing various tasks to third-party companies so that the business can focus their skills to key areas of their growing business.
AI, with its myriad features and tools like chatbots, machine learning, and automated analytics, is transforming different parts of the business. It can automate repetitive tasks, enhance the customer support experience, improve operational efficiency, automate data collection, enhance data analytics and more.
Here are the top advantages of using AI in the BPO industry (or any industry):
- Enhanced productivity and efficiency
- Better and more accurate data insights and analytics
- Scalability and cost savings
All these lead to improving the bottom line. By enhancing efficiency and reducing overheads, BPO companies can reinvest their savings into further innovations or even better, improve customer experiences. It’s a virtuous cycle that fosters growth, satisfaction, and, ultimately, profitability.
Let’s dig deeper on a specific use case for each of these benefits.
Cracking The Efficiency Code
In a world where time is money, efficiency is king. BPO companies can use AI to cut through the noise and focus on what truly matters. Automated processes can take over mundane tasks, allowing human agents to concentrate on complex issues and provide solutions that leave customers smiling. It’s like having an invisible helper, tidying up behind the scenes, ensuring everything runs like clockwork.
Collecting And Analyzing Data
Most BPO companies provide call center services and with AI, they will be able to quickly analyze data on call handling times, first contact resolution, customer satisfaction, and more. AI can also process huge amounts of data and identify trends or patterns, which can be really helpful in making data-driven decisions.
Scalability And Sustainable Growth
Remember the daunting task of training new employees? Or upskilling existing staff? They’re both time-consuming and costly initiatives. With AI, BPO companies can train or upskill new and existing employees at scale— regardless of time zones and locations. This not only slashes training costs but also helps meet the demands of a company’s expanding workforce.
Navigating The Challenges
Sure, integrating AI into traditional BPO operations isn’t without its challenges. There’s the initial investment, the learning curve for staff, and the ever-present concerns about data privacy.
However, an article of Unity Communications states the following and I couldn’t agree more.
“A close examination of the use of AI and the role of machine learning in BPO suggests that it will not replace people. Rather, developing new types of work requiring different expertise and skills will counteract the displacement of human employees.”
So how do businesses and employees stay relevant?
A research by Arntz, Gregory, and Zierahn in 2016 “emphasizes the need for organizations to invest in reskilling and upskilling initiatives, establishing a learning culture that empowers employees to adapt and grow alongside technological advancements.”
Bottomline: AI is not just changing the game but also setting a whole new playing field for BPO companies in Southeast Asia (and quite frankly, the whole world).
It’s not just about keeping up; it’s about leveraging the power of AI for increased efficiency and cost savings. And as we step into this new era, one thing is clear: like in any other industry, the integration of AI into BPO isn’t just a trend—it’s the future.
Main Image Photo Credit: Unsplash
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Unemployed And Depressed: How To Keep Tabs On Your Mental Health When You Lose Your Job
-
Bangladeshi Garment Workers Clash With Police Over Wage Protest
-
5 Ways To Monetize Your Knowledge Online
-
10 Ways The "Human Interest" Approach Helps Battle Corporate Politics & Biases
-
Live Tinted Founder & CEO Deepica Mutyala Shares Why Being Real Is The Key To Her Business Wins
-
We Tell You Why Neerja Patel and Dr. Zabina Bhasin Are '100 Women To Know In America'
-
10 Female-Owned South Asian Brands You Need To Check Out
-
Pizza Pizza Marketing Director Amber Winters Explains How Inclusivity Grows Employee Confidence
-
Why Tina Singh’s Bold Helmets Is Next Level Inclusivity
-
How Sonya Gill's Ecommerce Store THE LNK Is Bringing South Asian Retailers To Your Doorstep
-
The 2 Titans: Dr. Ajay Virmani & Dr. Steve Gupta, Are Making Canadian Proud
-
The Key To This CEO’s Success? Embrace The Chaos
-
Dr. Rumeet Billan Incoming CEO Of Women Of Influence Wants You To Stop Using #GirlBoss
-
Has The Housing Bubble Burst? Here's What You Need To Know
-
From Law To Love: How Did Jasbina Ahluwalia Create One Of The OGs Of South Asian 1:1 Matchmaking Personalized Services?
-
Creators Of "Thirsty Suitors" Are Fixing The Lack Of South Asian Avatars In The Gaming World
-
The Economic Collapse Of Sri Lanka: Here’s What You Should Know
-
Why Reetu Gupta Newly-Appointed Chairwoman of The Gupta Group, Wants Women To Believe In Their Wins
-
Why Elon Musk's Twitter Grab Is Dangerous For Us Desis
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: 10 South Asians Shaking Up The Tech Space
-
Taking A Closer Look At Presenteeism — When You're At Work But Not Really There
-
Rohit Bhargava Dissects The Authentic Way We Can Expand Our Perspectives In His Latest Book "Beyond Diversity"
-
Our 2021 Roundup: How Two Sisters Used TikTok To Launch Glow Away SKIN During The Pandemic
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Speak Up! These Are The Reasons Women Need To Talk To Their Friends About Their Money
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 6 Gifts For The Home Office
-
Key Tips To Help With Team Cohesion At The Workplace
-
Two Sisters Tell Us How They Went From Social To A Store With Little Sister Baking
-
Mindful Ways To Prepare Yourself For Your Move Back To The Office
-
Luxury Realtor Sahil Punni Of Homelife G1 Realty Tells You What To Expect In A Post-Pandemic Real Estate Market
-
The High Cost of Unwellness: Mental Health Issues In The Workplace Is Costing Us More Than You Think
-
Marketing Hall Of Fame Recipient Sharifa Khan Shares The 4 Biggest Misconceptions Companies Have When They Are Trying To Get Our Attention
-
Raj Baddhan Has Big Plans For The Airwaves As The Newly-Minted CEO Of Lyca Media
-
You Need To Be Here! The Open Chest Confidence Academy Breaks Registration Records With Raj Girn's First Free Masterclass
-
Capturing Your Midlife Magic: A Step-By-Step Process To Rediscovering Your True Calling
-
Find Out How TIDL Sport Convinced MMA Icon Conor McGregor To Believe In Their Brand
-
Dr. Amy Shah Tells Us Why Exhaustion Doesn't Have To Be Your New Normal In Her Latest Book "I'm So Effing Tired"
-
Masala Bhangra Rings In 20 Years & Keeps The World Moving During The Pandemic
-
SRC Partners Tells Us How They Are Bridging Cultural Gaps In The Entertainment Industry
-
The COVID-19 "Shecession" Can Be Devastating For Women’s Livelihood
-
Neetu Godara, Co-Founder Of SoCIAL LITE Vodka Talks About How Persistence Got Her A Winning Drink
-
Work Life: Chatting With One Of IKEA's Hottest Designers Akanksha Deo Sharma
-
Menstruation Matters: FemCare Fights To End Period Poverty By Getting Products To Those Who Can't Afford It
-
"Get Out Of Your PJs!" And Other Telecommuting Tips Right Here
-
Rana Khaled & Rizwan Malik Hustle The Real Estate Scene In "Hot Market" On HGTV
-
How Nandini Jolly, Founder & CEO of CryptoMill CyberSecurity Solutions Is Focused On Protecting Your Data
-
Astrologer Nadiya Shah Shares The Beauty Of The Zodiac With Her New Book "The Body & The Cosmos"
-
Global Beauty Entrepreneur Shalini Vadhera Shares Her Mission Of Empowerment With Ready Set Jet
-
How Alzheimer's Gave Tarana Dance School A Fresh New Purpose
-
The Dark Side Of Entrepreneurship: When You've Got The Client From Hell
-
FoodFund Inc. A Food Sustainability Startup Bags $100K At Telus Pitch
-
Key Financial and Life Tips To Get You And Your Kids Ready For School
-
Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!