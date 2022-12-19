When it comes to celebrating our South Asian successes in the mainstream space, we we are all here for it. And this is just the case for two pioneering entrepreneurs from the hospitality and aerospace industries. Specifically Dr. Ajay Virmani CEO of Cargojet and Dr. Steve Gupta Executive Chairman of The Gupta Group and who both were both respectively given with the highest level of honours in Canada. These two titans have paved the way for the next generations when it comes immigrants becoming icons.

Dr. Steve Gupta — The Order Of Ontario

Dr. Steve Gupta Executive Chairman of The Gupta Group received the distinguished Order of Ontario the highest civilian honour given to a citizen of Ontario, Canada. The award was presented by The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

According to the Canadian government, “the Order of Ontario recognizes exceptional leaders from all walks of life and diverse fields of endeavour whose impact and lasting legacy have played an important role in building a stronger province, country and world.”

His daughter Reetu Gupta Ambassadress & Principal of The Gupta Group. Reetu is also the President, CEO, and Co-Chair for The Gupta Family Foundation released a heartwarming statement delivering the news:

“I have watched my father, since my early childhood years, work so hard to build this company from one gas station in Port Hope, Ontario to what is today – an award-winning organization with 25 hotels and counting across Ontario and Quebec. He also took the leap to residential real estate and redefined development with two high-rise residential and one commercial property in our portfolio and five more high-rise residential projects under development.

“Moreover, I also watched him give back, not only to our community but to the world. He has sat on numerous governing boards including Centenary Hospital/Rouge Valley Health System, Ontario College of Pharmacists, and the University of Toronto, to name a select few. He also has built and created Eye Camps in rural India, where over 50,000 patients have been treated for eye disease, given life-changing surgeries, and more. He helped Gujarat after the devastating earthquake and built sanitation systems for girls’ schools. He always made it a priority to give back and selflessly help others, whether it’s via philanthropy, mentorship, or with his time. He is an inspiration, a mentor, and a true example of humble excellence.

Dad – we are so proud of you!!!”

The Gupta Group and Easton’s Group of Hotels is one of Canada’s largest, and most diverse real estate businesses. The Gupta Group portfolio of companies and organizations has now spanned to include Easton’s Group of Hotels, Rogue Insight Capital, and The Gupta Family Foundation. Under Reetu Gupta’s leadership, Easton’s has successfully grown into the national leader in hotel development and management with a portfolio that includes 19 hotels, with 6 currently under development, representing renowned brands such as Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Starwood with aggressive plans to continue adding hotels in locations across the province of Ontario and beyond — notably bringing the first Canopy by Hilton to Canada, slated for a Fall 2022 opening.

Dr. Ajay Virmani — Canada’s Walk Of Fame

When it comes to aerospace transportation Ajay Virmani CEO of Cargojet who already soars above the clouds continues that trajectory with his recent induction into the highly coveted Canada’s Walk Of Fame. Alongside other celebrities and dignitaries of the past who have also been engraved in the granite star on King Street West of Toronto, Virmani is the newest inductee celebrating his immense success in his field. Of course Drizzy fans would also recognize him with his collaboration with Drake when he created the Boeing 767 private jet known as “Drake Air”

And Drake who has been a long-time friend of Virmani took that moment to celebrate Virmani’s crowning achievement with a star-studded private dinner right before the ceremony. Celebs in attendance included former Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors Point Guard Fred VanVleet as well as Oakville MP and Minister of Defence Anita Anand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay virmani (@ajay_virmani)

Cargojet is noted as the most-awarded airline in Canada and with their mission being “providing time-sensitive overnight air cargo services. We are committed to safely and consistently delivering exceptional, flexible, and the best on-time performance to our customers. We own and operate a full fleet of Boeing long range freighters, exceeding 25 millions of pounds of cargo each week to all major international destinations. Our network is an essential utility, consistently providing a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week operation.”

Why Their Success Matters To Us

Keep in mind when they respectively immigrated into Canada the number of doors that may be open to them pales in comparison to the ample opportunities that are available to South Asians and the greater BIPOC community today.

Couple that with the fact those office doors may have been shut not due reason of professional mismatch (for the most part), but we can’t ignore the undercurrent of racism that has been a common narrative for all immigrants who have decided to make Canada their home from that specific era. Therefore it is important to recognize that with these barriers thrust in their paths ie: cultural, economic, societal and geographical, the mountain is even harder to climb. There needs to be tenacity, ambition and unbridled focus that meets that challenge of overcoming such hurdles. Virmani and Gupta did. Full stop.

They exponentially proved, that when it comes to bringing their unique experiences to a new country, building bridges, creating and building upon those dreams, it creates an overall positive success story. They proudly embrace, support and protect the wonderful Canadian culture by providing economic opportunities for the greater Canadian society through business developments and job opportunities, cultural contributions thus creating more dreams for future generations to enjoy.

From immigrants to icons. From skyscrapers to the sky, We can’t think of two titans who deserve it all.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.canadianaviationnews.wordpress.com, The Gupta Group