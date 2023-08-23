10 Ways The “Human Interest” Approach Helps Battle Corporate Politics & Biases

Internationally celebrated, award-winning media personality and author of several lifestyle articles, Tushar Unadkat, is the CEO, Creative Director of MUKTA Advertising, Founder, and Executive Director of Nouveau iDEA, Canada. He holds a Master of Design from the University of Dundee, Scotland, and BA Honors in Photography from the University of Wolverhampton, England.

Incorporating the idea of “Human Interest” in contrast to “Human Resources” can add a more empathetic and people-centered perspective to our approach to coping with corporate politics and biased managers. While such situations can be challenging, there are strategies you can employ to navigate them while maintaining your professionalism and well-being. Here are 10 ways that the “Human Interest approach can be most effective when navigating the world of corporate politics and managerial biases.

Embrace a Human Interest Approach: Instead of viewing yourself as a resource within the corporate machinery, adopt a human interest approach. Recognize your intrinsic value as a unique individual with talents, aspirations, and emotions. This mindset shift can empower you to navigate challenges while maintaining your authenticity.

Stay Professional and Empathetic: Embrace professionalism while considering the human interest perspective. When faced with corporate politics and bias, empathize with yourself and your biased manager. Strive to understand their motivations and attitudes, even if they need to be revised.

Self-Awareness and Self-Compassion: Amid navigating challenges, practice self-awareness and self-compassion. Acknowledge your emotions and reactions and treat yourself with kindness. This approach fosters resilience and helps you maintain your well-being despite challenging circumstances.

Document with Empathy: While documenting instances of bias or unfair treatment, do so with an empathetic lens. Please describe how the situation made you feel and impacted your work. This approach humanizes your experiences and can be more compelling if you need to present your case to HR or superiors.

Relationships Rooted in Humanity: Build relationships within the organization based on genuine human connections. Connect with colleagues personally, showing interest in their stories and experiences. These connections can provide a support network in navigating corporate politics.

Open and Respectful Communication: When addressing your concerns with your biased manager, approach the conversation openly and respectfully. Express your thoughts and feelings while striving to understand their perspective. This approach fosters a more humanized dialogue.

Personal Growth for the Whole Person: Focus on personal growth that encompasses professional development, personal interests, and well-being. This holistic approach to change aligns with the human interest perspective and contributes to your overall fulfillment.

Mentorship Fueled by Empathy: Seek mentors who embody the human interest approach—individuals who genuinely care about your growth and well-being. Their guidance will extend beyond professional advice to encompass your personal and emotional development.

Prioritize Well-Being and Authenticity: Emphasize your well-being and authenticity as essential to your journey. Strive to balance your work responsibilities and personal life, demonstrating that you are not just a resource but a multifaceted individual.

Evaluate Alignment with Personal Values: Reflect on how your current work environment aligns with your values and the human interest perspective. If the situation remains challenging, consider whether shifting to an organization that values and supports individual growth is a better option.

Remember, the “Human Interest” concept reminds us that we are not just cogs in a machine but individuals with unique stories, aspirations, and challenges. Integrating this perspective into your approach can empower you to navigate corporate politics and biased managers while preserving your sense of self and purpose.

The corporate world is experiencing a transformative shift from the traditional “human resources” approach to a people-centric “human interest” perspective. This philosophy values employees’ unique talents, aspirations, and well-being. The trends like prioritizing employee well-being, embracing diversity and inclusion, personalized learning, empathetic leadership, purpose-driven work, flexibility, and transparent communication, drive this change. This approach recognizes individuals as more than assets and focuses on their growth, fulfillment, and engagement within organizations. As this shift gains momentum, it promises a more inclusive, empathetic, and vibrant corporate culture.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com