10 Ways The “Human Interest” Approach Helps Battle Corporate Politics & Biases
Work Life Aug 23, 2023
Internationally celebrated, award-winning media personality and author of several lifestyle articles, Tushar Unadkat, is the CEO, Creative Director of MUKTA Advertising, Founder, and Executive Director of Nouveau iDEA, Canada. He holds a Master of Design from the University of Dundee, Scotland, and BA Honors in Photography from the University of Wolverhampton, England.
Incorporating the idea of “Human Interest” in contrast to “Human Resources” can add a more empathetic and people-centered perspective to our approach to coping with corporate politics and biased managers. While such situations can be challenging, there are strategies you can employ to navigate them while maintaining your professionalism and well-being. Here are 10 ways that the “Human Interest approach can be most effective when navigating the world of corporate politics and managerial biases.
Embrace a Human Interest Approach: Instead of viewing yourself as a resource within the corporate machinery, adopt a human interest approach. Recognize your intrinsic value as a unique individual with talents, aspirations, and emotions. This mindset shift can empower you to navigate challenges while maintaining your authenticity.
Stay Professional and Empathetic: Embrace professionalism while considering the human interest perspective. When faced with corporate politics and bias, empathize with yourself and your biased manager. Strive to understand their motivations and attitudes, even if they need to be revised.
Self-Awareness and Self-Compassion: Amid navigating challenges, practice self-awareness and self-compassion. Acknowledge your emotions and reactions and treat yourself with kindness. This approach fosters resilience and helps you maintain your well-being despite challenging circumstances.
Document with Empathy: While documenting instances of bias or unfair treatment, do so with an empathetic lens. Please describe how the situation made you feel and impacted your work. This approach humanizes your experiences and can be more compelling if you need to present your case to HR or superiors.
Relationships Rooted in Humanity: Build relationships within the organization based on genuine human connections. Connect with colleagues personally, showing interest in their stories and experiences. These connections can provide a support network in navigating corporate politics.
Open and Respectful Communication: When addressing your concerns with your biased manager, approach the conversation openly and respectfully. Express your thoughts and feelings while striving to understand their perspective. This approach fosters a more humanized dialogue.
Personal Growth for the Whole Person: Focus on personal growth that encompasses professional development, personal interests, and well-being. This holistic approach to change aligns with the human interest perspective and contributes to your overall fulfillment.
Mentorship Fueled by Empathy: Seek mentors who embody the human interest approach—individuals who genuinely care about your growth and well-being. Their guidance will extend beyond professional advice to encompass your personal and emotional development.
Prioritize Well-Being and Authenticity: Emphasize your well-being and authenticity as essential to your journey. Strive to balance your work responsibilities and personal life, demonstrating that you are not just a resource but a multifaceted individual.
Evaluate Alignment with Personal Values: Reflect on how your current work environment aligns with your values and the human interest perspective. If the situation remains challenging, consider whether shifting to an organization that values and supports individual growth is a better option.
Remember, the “Human Interest” concept reminds us that we are not just cogs in a machine but individuals with unique stories, aspirations, and challenges. Integrating this perspective into your approach can empower you to navigate corporate politics and biased managers while preserving your sense of self and purpose.
The corporate world is experiencing a transformative shift from the traditional “human resources” approach to a people-centric “human interest” perspective. This philosophy values employees’ unique talents, aspirations, and well-being. The trends like prioritizing employee well-being, embracing diversity and inclusion, personalized learning, empathetic leadership, purpose-driven work, flexibility, and transparent communication, drive this change. This approach recognizes individuals as more than assets and focuses on their growth, fulfillment, and engagement within organizations. As this shift gains momentum, it promises a more inclusive, empathetic, and vibrant corporate culture.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Live Tinted Founder & CEO Deepica Mutyala Shares Why Being Real Is The Key To Her Business Wins
-
We Tell You Why Neerja Patel and Dr. Zabina Bhasin Are '100 Women To Know In America'
-
10 Female-Owned South Asian Brands You Need To Check Out
-
Pizza Pizza Marketing Director Amber Winters Explains How Inclusivity Grows Employee Confidence
-
Why Tina Singh’s Bold Helmets Is Next Level Inclusivity
-
How Sonya Gill's Ecommerce Store THE LNK Is Bringing South Asian Retailers To Your Doorstep
-
The 2 Titans: Dr. Ajay Virmani & Dr. Steve Gupta, Are Making Canadian Proud
-
The Key To This CEO’s Success? Embrace The Chaos
-
Dr. Rumeet Billan Incoming CEO Of Women Of Influence Wants You To Stop Using #GirlBoss
-
Has The Housing Bubble Burst? Here's What You Need To Know
-
From Law To Love: How Did Jasbina Ahluwalia Create One Of The OGs Of South Asian 1:1 Matchmaking Personalized Services?
-
Creators Of "Thirsty Suitors" Are Fixing The Lack Of South Asian Avatars In The Gaming World
-
The Economic Collapse Of Sri Lanka: Here’s What You Should Know
-
Why Reetu Gupta Newly-Appointed Chairwoman of The Gupta Group, Wants Women To Believe In Their Wins
-
Why Elon Musk's Twitter Grab Is Dangerous For Us Desis
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: 10 South Asians Shaking Up The Tech Space
-
Taking A Closer Look At Presenteeism — When You're At Work But Not Really There
-
Rohit Bhargava Dissects The Authentic Way We Can Expand Our Perspectives In His Latest Book "Beyond Diversity"
-
Our 2021 Roundup: How Two Sisters Used TikTok To Launch Glow Away SKIN During The Pandemic
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Speak Up! These Are The Reasons Women Need To Talk To Their Friends About Their Money
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 6 Gifts For The Home Office
-
Key Tips To Help With Team Cohesion At The Workplace
-
Two Sisters Tell Us How They Went From Social To A Store With Little Sister Baking
-
Mindful Ways To Prepare Yourself For Your Move Back To The Office
-
Luxury Realtor Sahil Punni Of Homelife G1 Realty Tells You What To Expect In A Post-Pandemic Real Estate Market
-
The High Cost of Unwellness: Mental Health Issues In The Workplace Is Costing Us More Than You Think
-
Marketing Hall Of Fame Recipient Sharifa Khan Shares The 4 Biggest Misconceptions Companies Have When They Are Trying To Get Our Attention
-
Raj Baddhan Has Big Plans For The Airwaves As The Newly-Minted CEO Of Lyca Media
-
You Need To Be Here! The Open Chest Confidence Academy Breaks Registration Records With Raj Girn's First Free Masterclass
-
Capturing Your Midlife Magic: A Step-By-Step Process To Rediscovering Your True Calling
-
Find Out How TIDL Sport Convinced MMA Icon Conor McGregor To Believe In Their Brand
-
Dr. Amy Shah Tells Us Why Exhaustion Doesn't Have To Be Your New Normal In Her Latest Book "I'm So Effing Tired"
-
Masala Bhangra Rings In 20 Years & Keeps The World Moving During The Pandemic
-
SRC Partners Tells Us How They Are Bridging Cultural Gaps In The Entertainment Industry
-
The COVID-19 "Shecession" Can Be Devastating For Women’s Livelihood
-
Neetu Godara, Co-Founder Of SoCIAL LITE Vodka Talks About How Persistence Got Her A Winning Drink
-
Work Life: Chatting With One Of IKEA's Hottest Designers Akanksha Deo Sharma
-
Menstruation Matters: FemCare Fights To End Period Poverty By Getting Products To Those Who Can't Afford It
-
"Get Out Of Your PJs!" And Other Telecommuting Tips Right Here
-
Rana Khaled & Rizwan Malik Hustle The Real Estate Scene In "Hot Market" On HGTV
-
How Nandini Jolly, Founder & CEO of CryptoMill CyberSecurity Solutions Is Focused On Protecting Your Data
-
Astrologer Nadiya Shah Shares The Beauty Of The Zodiac With Her New Book "The Body & The Cosmos"
-
Global Beauty Entrepreneur Shalini Vadhera Shares Her Mission Of Empowerment With Ready Set Jet
-
How Alzheimer's Gave Tarana Dance School A Fresh New Purpose
-
The Dark Side Of Entrepreneurship: When You've Got The Client From Hell
-
FoodFund Inc. A Food Sustainability Startup Bags $100K At Telus Pitch
-
Key Financial and Life Tips To Get You And Your Kids Ready For School
-
Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!
-
Tech Comparison: Samsung Galaxy J2 Versus The Nexbit Robin Smart Phone
-
May Tech Gadgets Roundup