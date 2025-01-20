The Order of Canada, established in 1967, is among the nation’s highest civilian honors. It recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements, dedication to the community, and service to the nation. Its Latin motto, Desiderantes meliorem patriam (“They desire a better country”), encapsulates the spirit of its recipients. 2024 Order of Canada

Over the years, luminaries such as Margaret Atwood, David Suzuki, and Michaëlle Jean have been honored, showcasing Canadians’ diverse talent and contribution. Continuing this tradition, in December 2024, four distinguished South Asian Canadians were inducted into the Order of Canada. Their extraordinary contributions have enriched Canada’s social, scientific, and cultural landscape.

Dr. Ajay K. Virmani, C.M.

Ajay Virmani, President and CEO of Cargojet, has revolutionized Canada’s logistics and cargo industry. Under his leadership, Cargojet has become synonymous with efficiency and reliability in air freight. Beyond business, Virmani is a dedicated philanthropist, championing numerous charitable causes that uplift Canadian communities.

Born in New Delhi, India, Dr. Virmani immigrated to Toronto in 1975. He earned an MBA in International Marketing and Trade from the City University of New York in 1985 and was later awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by Assumption University. Before founding Cargojet, Dr. Virmani held senior leadership roles at Cottrell Transport, Commercial Transport International, and Fastair Cargo Systems, growing these companies into some of Canada’s largest freight forwarders with revenues exceeding $100 million.

Under his leadership, Cargojet became a publicly traded company in 2005 and has grown into a market leader, earning recognition as one of Canada’s Top 50 Best Managed Companies.

Dr. Virmani’s contributions have been recognized with numerous accolades, including the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Beyond aviation, he has interests in the film industry and is a committed philanthropist, supporting various charitable causes both nationally and internationally. Notably, he served as an Olympic Torchbearer for the 2010 Olympic Games.

In addition to his business achievements, Dr. Virmani serves on the Board of Governors and is actively involved in governance and external relations committees. His career reflects a legacy of innovation, leadership, and dedication to community service.

Pyarali Gulamani Nanji, C.M.

A visionary philanthropist and community leader, Pyarali Gulamani Nanji has dedicated his life to uplifting marginalized populations. His initiatives in education and healthcare have created lasting impacts, fostering hope and resilience in underserved communities. His exemplary commitment to philanthropy reflects the best of Canadian values.

Pyarali Gulamani Nanji, a Ugandan-born Canadian philanthropist, has dedicated his life to giving back to the country that welcomed him and his family during the 1972 expulsion of Asians by Ugandan dictator Idi Amin. Overcoming the challenges of resettlement, Nanji became a successful entrepreneur as the president and CEO of Belle-Pak, one of Canada’s Top 50 Best Managed Companies, which enabled his extensive philanthropic contributions.

Nanji’s philanthropy spans healthcare, education, and cultural development. His donations to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Richmond Hospital have improved diagnostic capabilities and patient care. In education, his support established the Nanji School of Nursing at Seneca College, addressing healthcare workforce shortages. He has also supported the CNIB and the Aga Khan Museum, fostering inclusivity and cultural dialogue.

Recognized for his impact, Nanji was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2024. His story is one of resilience, generosity, and a commitment to creating a more inclusive society, leaving a lasting legacy in healthcare, education, and culture.

Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, O.C.

Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta is a leading global health expert specializing in maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health (MNCAH). He is the inaugural Robert Harding Chair in Global Child Health, Co-Director of the Centre for Global Child Health at SickKids in Toronto, and a professor at the University of Toronto. He also founded the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health and the Institute of Global Health and Development at Aga Khan University.

Dr. Bhutta holds an MBBS from the University of Peshawar and a PhD from the Karolinska Institute, alongside fellowships from the Royal Society, the Royal Colleges of Physicians and Pediatrics, and the Pakistan Academy of Sciences. His research focuses on improving health outcomes in low- and middle-income countries, addressing nutrition, infectious diseases, and community health interventions. His work has influenced global health policies through collaborations with the WHO and other international organizations.

Widely recognized for his contributions, Dr. Bhutta has received prestigious awards, including the John Dirks Canada Gairdner Global Health Award and the Roux Prize. He has authored groundbreaking research in leading journals and holds adjunct professorships at Johns Hopkins University and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. His work continues to shape global health interventions for vulnerable populations.

Dr. Vijaya Kumar Murty, C.M.

Vijaya Kumar (Kumar) Murty is a globally celebrated Indo-Canadian mathematician and academic leader renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to number theory, algebraic geometry, information security, and mathematical modeling. He is a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Toronto and a former Director of the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences. A recipient of numerous prestigious honors, Dr. Murty was recently appointed to the Order of Canada, one of the nation’s highest civilian distinctions.

Dr. Murty earned his PhD in mathematics from Harvard University under the guidance of John Tate and has since published over 140 research papers and nine books. His scientific achievements have been recognized with the Coxeter-James Prize and the Jeffery-Williams Prize from the Canadian Mathematical Society, as well as his election as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and a Foreign Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences (India).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Murty played a pivotal role in public health decision-making as Co-Chair of the Ontario Modelling Consensus Table and a member of the Ontario Science Table. He also led the Mathematical Modelling of COVID-19 Task Force and the Mathematics for Public Health Research Network, showcasing his ability to apply mathematical insights to societal challenges.

Dr. Murty’s new book, The Science of Human Possibilities, explores personal development through recognizing and manifesting innate talent. Published by Sutherland House Experts, it has received critical acclaim and was named a 2024 “must-read” by the Next Big Ideas Club, curated by thought leaders Malcolm Gladwell, Susan Cain, Dan Pink, and Adam Grant.

Widely respected for his intellect, wisdom, and dedication, Dr. Murty continues to inspire students, peers, and the public through his research, teaching, and thought leadership. His career reflects a remarkable blend of academic excellence, practical application, and a commitment to fostering human potential.

Summary

These appointments underline the invaluable contributions of South Asian Canadians, showcasing the richness of Canada’s multicultural identity. Their achievements exemplify the essence of the Order of Canada, inspiring generations to come.

For more details about the Order of Canada and the complete list of December 2024 appointments, visit the official announcement here: Governor General of Canada. 2024 Order of Canada 2024 Order of Canada