10 Female-Owned South Asian Brands You Need To Check Out

As we close out Women’s History Month, we take a look at female founders and their brands! Here are 10 women-led South Asian brands that you need to add to your add-to-cart list stat!

Nowadays, consumers are more conscious than ever about their purchases and look to ensure they are buying from a brand that is meeting their standards, whether that is sustainability, philanthropy, or more.

If you’re like us here at ANOKHI LIFE, we are all about supporting our fellow South Asians who are doing big things. As it’s Women’s History Month, what better time to celebrate the tremendous efforts of brands that were founded by South Asian women? Here is our list of 10 brands that you absolutely need to check out as these female-owned brands are breaking stereotypes across industries, creating inclusive spaces, and showing other South Asian women that they too can accomplish their goals.

Live Tinted by Deepica Mutyala

I still remember watching Deepica Mutyala’s viral red-lipstick hack for her fellow South Asians to cover up dark circles in 2015 and I’m so proud of how far she has come. However, if you’re not familiar with Mutyala or Live Tinted, I got you: hailing from Texas in the United States, she is a beauty influencer, “… entrepreneur and businesswoman” who has made a tremendous impact on the industry, both with her products and the much-needed South Asian representation. Mutyala founded Live Tinted in 2017 to “…celebrating [diversity and] and all complexions” and its products abide by clean beauty standards that you can feel good about wearing. The brand offers a variety of beauty products including skin care, sun care, makeup brushes, lip cremes, hueliners, glosses, bronzer, and the huestick colour-correcting hack that started it all.

What I love and appreciate about Mutyala is the sense of community she has created with her brand and on social media. Most recently, according to BeautyMatter, Mutyala’s brand “…closed a Series A fundraising round of $10 million led by Monogram Capital Partners, bringing the total funding raised to date to $15 million.” This is fantastic news for the brand as it will enable its development and mission to create inclusive products.

Good Earth by Anita Lal

Anita Lal, who is from India, is an entrepreneur and the founder of Good Earth, which is a luxury home and decor brand that was established in 1996. To this day, Good Earth continues to be steeped in India’s fascinating culture as they “…travel across Asia to bring back the stories and myths of rich cultures that once lay along the Silk Route. From Samarqand in the West to the mythical Shambala Kingdom in the East, our design stories tell enchanting tales of history, culture and craft.” Today, Good Earth is a globally recognized brand that offers a wide range of exquisite home decor and lifestyle products, including textiles, tableware, furniture, and accessories. Each of their products is carefully created using traditional techniques, resulting in unique pieces that you can be proud to own.

Through Good Earth, Lal has carved out a niche for luxury home decor pieces, but more importantly, she has played an important role in upholding key South Asian “…traditions [that] keep us rooted and preserve wisdom through the ages.” In addition, Good Earth takes good care of the artisans they work with, believing that these individuals do crucial socioeconomic work for South Asian culture. Lastly, not only are Good Earth’s products fabulous, but they are sustainably made and packaged. Who can be mad at that?

Forest Essentials by Mira Kulkarni

Mira Kulkarni, who is from India, is the founder of Forest Essentials, a luxury Ayurvedic skincare brand that has transformed what beauty means across South Asia. Mira launched Forest Essentials in 2000 with the goal of revamping older Ayurvedic practices in a fresh and relatable way for today’s customers. Keeping Ayurvedic rules in mind, Forest Essentials upholds the value that only ingredients that can be readily consumed should be used on the skin as “…living substances, such as plants or their extracts, are balanced by nature and contain the vibratory energy that constitutes life. These contain all the purifying, nutritive and balancing properties necessary to nurture the skin and for eternal beauty.” With this in mind, it’s clear why Forest Essentials has become a household name with over 100 stores in India and they ship to over 100 countries across the globe. The company offers a wide selection of goods, such as hair oils, cleansers, creams, acne treatments, soaps, bath and body oils, hair cleansers, kajals, lip serums, grooming products for men, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @forestessentials

In addition to their ingredients being clean, Forest Essentials is dedicated to reducing their impact on the communities they operate in. Kulkarni has worked diligently to ensure that Forest Essentials is using organic and ethically produced ingredients from local farmers, they seek to empower women by providing employment opportunities. As well, Forest Essentials “…encourage health and hygiene not only within the factory and work premises, but as a part of the lifestyles of our employees… [to] improve the quality of and standards of hygiene in the area,” and ultimately people’s health and well-being. With all of this in mind, it’s no surprise that Forest Essentials has won numerous awards, including the Elle India Beauty Awards, the Vogue Beauty Awards, and the Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards, to name a few.

Clutcheeet by Gunjan M. Suri

Clutcheeet was founded by Toronto, Canada native Gunjan M. Suri in 2020. When it comes to putting the finishing touches on an outfit, particularly for South Asian gatherings, the clutch is key. Suri was determined to kick the handbag game up a notch by providing luxurious, but affordable products and launched Clutcheeet. The company has a variety of handbags to match every occasion and they come in a number of styles, such as envelope shape, metallic, resin with statement stones and other finishes that make these bags look like pieces of art, statement pieces, and funky vintage pieces. Do not sleep on this brand. You heard it here first!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clutch-It (@clutcheeet)

Nykaa by Falguni Nayar

If you’ve ever felt like you’ve waited too late to start working on your goals, get ready to be inspired by Falguni Nayar! Nayar is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Nykaa, which she established in 2012 at the age of 50, according to Leader Biography. Nayar launched Nykaa to facilitate an online shopping experience for all beauty needs. Today, Nykaa offers a wide range of beauty products, including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, and wellness products, from both domestic and international brands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EKTA 👑 (@batgirlekta)

Not only has Nayar brought a greater variety of beauty and wellness products to India, including luxury and Korean brands, notes EY, but she has become an inspiration to women across India (and everywhere else, as far as I’m concerned). In fact, Nayar has gained recognition for her work, including winning EY Entrepreneur Of The Year, Start-up, in 2019. Nayar’s tenacity to start a risky new venture proves that it’s never too late to pursue your passions, and you can head to her website to stock up on a multitude of beauty products to ensure you look and feel fabulous while you’re at it!

Anomaly by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Is there anything that the great Priyanka Chopra Jonas can’t do? The short answer is, no! Chopra Jonas, who is originally from India, launched a haircare brand in 2021, Anomaly. The first thing that struck me about this brand is how focused they are on the ingredients that go into its products. Anomaly takes its promise to provide a ‘clean’ product that doesn’t skimp on quality very seriously, ensuring there are no parabens, no mineral oils that could affect growth, and their products are vegan and cruelty-free. As well, the brand is mindful of its impact on the environment, sourcing ingredients for its products ethically and sustainably. Anomaly’s packaging and the plastic used were thoughtfully selected and are primarily comprised of recycled materials. The brand offers a variety of products, including shampoos, deep conditioning masks, and conditioners. With all of this in mind, Anomaly’s products are incredibly affordable, making it even easier to make a cleaner choice. Don’t walk, run to the nearest store to stock up on these haircare products!

Supriya Lele

Supriya Lele is a British Indian fashion designer who has rightfully gained recognition for her bold and innovative designs Lele established her eponymous label in 2017 with the goal of bringing together her Indian roots and her Western influences, having grown up in the United Kingdom. The Face reports that Lele’s unique eye for fashion has produced “…a vibrant, nuanced take on a dual-heritage upbringing, with influences found in the sari-like draping of a club-ready mini dress, as well as the angsty attitude of her runway models (inspired, you suspect, from teenage years spent listening to heavy metal).” Moreover, Lele’s Fall 2022 lineup was celebrated by Vogue Runway for the way it dared to be sexy by showing just a sliver of skin, such as the hip or belly. Needless to say, Lele’s designs are a force to be reckoned with so it’s no surprise that Lele’s pieces have been featured on the cover of Vogue India and British Vogue, respectively. Lele has since been hard at work on her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which I am confident will continue to push boundaries and create an inclusive space for her diverse style to continue to blossom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supriya Lele (@supriya_lele)

Vandals by Vandana M. Jagwani

Vandana M. Jagwani, who is from India, is no stranger to the jewellery industry as her family was involved in the industry, notes Local Samosa. After completing her studies in the United States, Jagwani returned to India and gained a renewed passion for jewellery, specifically diamonds (who can blame her)! Jagwani saw the gap in the market for diamonds and established Vandals in 2020, the first business of its kind to produce sustainable, lab-grown diamonds in India. Indulge Express reports that the company currently has “…30 individual styles with each and every piece resembling graffiti that encourages you to tell a story of your own. The thought behind each facet, cut and groove is based on the tension between what is expected and what is possible.”

The company has taken off since its launch, offering a range of sustainably made and ethical diamonds. It’s not shocking that Vandals was highlighted by Vogue India as a brand to check out or that the company has quickly gained popularity, with celebs like Deepika Padukone wearing their diamonds. Jagwani is seeking to preserve the environment and change the way people see lab-grown diamonds as something that is less than, and we are here for it!

Prairies and Petals by Reena Kumar

Reena Kumar is the founder of Prairies and Petals, which changed the floral game and quickly gained popularity with high-profile clients, including the Kardashians. Reena launched Prairies and Petals in Toronto, Canada in 2018, with the goal of creating lasting floral arrangements and gifts that are both beautiful and meaningful. Prairies and Petals offers a range of floral arrangements that are carefully “…arranged in Parisian style boxes, and from a palette of rose colours.” Since 2018, Prairies and Petals have created quite a reputation for themselves, having worked with clients, such as Nestle KitKat, Tory Burch, and Narcity. If you’re looking to send a beautiful and thoughtful gift or just want to brighten up your space with a stunning arrangement, Prairies and Petals have you covered!

Mubarak Cards by Shivani Sharma

After going through a divorce and finding her groove again, Shivani Sharma, decided to start a business of her own in 2021: Mubarak Cards. The idea for South Asian-focused greeting cards came to Sharma during the pandemic when she was trying to find a Diwali greeting card for her family members. Mubarak Cards, which is based in Toronto, Canada, was born when Sharma “…realized that although we live in a multicultural society, the greeting card industry did not have anything to represent and celebrate our religious and cultural holidays. That’s when I decided to make these cards myself.” After launching her Instagram page and posting a few images, Sharma was already being inundated with people who wanted to purchase her cards. Since their early days, Mubarak Cards also offers mugs, tealight holders, gift packages, rakhi’s, and more! Be sure to check out Mubarak Cards ahead of your next celebration!

After going through a divorce and finding her groove again, Shivani Sharma, decided to start a business of her own in 2021: Mubarak Cards. The idea for South Asian-focused greeting cards came to Sharma during the pandemic when she was trying to find a Diwali greeting card for her family members. Mubarak Cards, which is based in Toronto, Canada, was born when Sharma “…realized that although we live in a multicultural society, the greeting card industry did not have anything to represent and celebrate our religious and cultural holidays. That’s when I decided to make these cards myself.” After launching her Instagram page and posting a few images, Sharma was already being inundated with people who wanted to purchase her cards. Since their early days, Mubarak Cards also offers mugs, tealight holders, gift packages, rakhi’s, and more! Be sure to check out Mubarak Cards ahead of your next celebration!

Main Image Photo Credit:www.unsplash.com