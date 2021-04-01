Check Out These April 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Apr 01, 2021
April has some great films in store! From Rohit Shetty, Rani Mukherjee, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and more, check out our list of April 2020 hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Amin Hajee
Cast: Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur
Release Date: Apr 2nd, 2021
Koi Jaane Na is a psychological thriller based around the life of a writer Kabir Kapoor who cannot find a lead for his next story. He starts writing a murder mystery but he also starts living the life of his main character, a murderer. Nobody is spared in his killing spree. Kunal Kapoor will be seen in a completely different avatar to anything he has played before.
Director: Kookie Gulati
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta
Release Date: Apr 8th, 2021
Held back from an earlier release, The Big Bull is based on a real life stockbroker back in the 90s called Harshad Mehta who was caught for a number of financial crimes. Junior Bachchan will play the role of Hemant Shah a Gujrati businessman who has dream of being a billionaire. He aspires to have a huge bank balance and become India’s richest man.
Director: Rumi Jaffery
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor and Annu Kapoor
Release Date: Apr 9th, 2021
This mystery thriller brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Emraan’s character Karan finds himself in a unusual situation where he is asked to participate in a game by Veer (Amitabh Bachchan). But this is no ordinary game, in fact he soon realizes that this game has no boundaries or rules and anyone can get hurt or even killed.
Director: Venu Sriram
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Anjali and Nivetha Thomas
Release Date: Apr 9th, 2021
Vakeel Saab is a Telugu language legal drama about Sathya Dev played by Pawan Kalyan. The film is based on the hit Amitabh Bachchan film Pink from 2016. Although in Pink, Bachchan’s character is vulnerable, the director in this case has changed this up showing a different side of Sathya.
Director: Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy
Cast: Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Vargas, Tenzin Dalha and Aditya Seal
Release Date: Apr 16th, 2021
99 Songs is a film about a singers quest to understand his purpose and passion. He is a struggling musician who wants to be a successful music composer but he must overcome the challenges set in front of him in order to prove himself. The story of this film was written by music maestro A R Rahman and is said to be based on love, art and self-discovery.
Director: Varun V Sharma
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh
Release Date: Apr 23rd, 2021
This is the sequel to the hit film Bunty Aur Babli from 2005. Forced out of retirement Bunty and Babli are back as a number of robberies are taking place that have their signature on them. This time Saif will take on the role of Bunty as Rani plays her original role of Babli.
Director: A. L. Vijay
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta and Poorna Madhoo
Release Date: Apr 23rd, 2021
Thalaivi means “Female Lead” which is a perfect film for an actress like Kangana Ranaut who will be seen playing the role of J. Jayalalithaa a politician and film actress who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Forced to become an actress to support the family. Jayalalithaa continued to be a great actress and dancer before she entered politics.
Director: Rohit Shetty
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Javed Jaffrey, Jackie Shroff and Abhimanyu Singh
Release Date: Apr 30th, 2021
This film follows the action-packed adventure of an anti-terrorist squad in India, headed by Veer Sooryavanshi. The role of Sooryavanshi was actually introduced towards the end of Simmba and Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also make cameo appearances where they come in to help Sooryavanshi stop a terrorist attack against Mumbai.
