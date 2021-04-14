Are you running out of fresh bingewatch content to stream? We got you covered! Check out this list of some pretty awesome series that you need to press play on right now!

Mismatched – Netflix

Mismatched is a coming of age romantic comedy based on the best-selling book by Sandhya Menon When Dimple Met Rishi. Dimple is a techie who wants to build apps, rather than just work in a small job. Rishie is a full fledged romantic. The two of them meet when they attend a summer school at college, leading to a number of hilarious moments.

Aarya Season 2 – Disney + Hotstar

With the success of Sushmita Sen’s serial Aarya, naturally season 2 was on its way. Aarya Sareen is a loving mother and wife who has no idea her husband is in deep with some illegal work. Things turn for the worst for this female protagonist when her husband is murdered. With her family now at risk Aarya joins the mafia and becomes the Queen to try and seek revenge from those who killed her husband. Sen, announced that they are shooting the second season in March and with an expected airdate of July.

Tandav – Amazon Prime

Devki Nandan Singh played by Tigmanshu Dhulia is the PM of a political party and his son Samar Pratap Singh played by Saif Ali Khan is ready to take over as PM however Devki is not ready to give up his seat and retire. There are others within the party who also believe they are worthy of this chair but this chair does not come easily. Meanwhile an activist Shiva Shekar (played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) wants to bring change and sway the youth. Samar and Shiva will come head to head as their paths cross.

She – Netflix

Bhumika Pardeshi stars as Aaditi Pohankar a female constable in the Anti-Narcotics group within the Indian Police Force. Her focus is to take down a major drug lord. She would do anything for her job and suggests that she goes undercover. Her superiors think that she is not made for the role and will get herself killed but she is determined to succeed.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 – Amazon Prime

As we all know that the 26th November 2008 was a massive day in history especially for those in Mumbai. A terrorist group coordinated 12 shootings and bombings across Mumbai which lasted four days. At least 174 died and over 300 people were wounded. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 looks at the attacks from another point of view, from that of the doctors and nurses who worked continuously to try and save the victims. The teaser was released on the 12th anniversary of the attacks and the series released in March.

Metro Park – Eros Now

Metro Park is actually based in the USA with Kannan and Kinjal, a Gujarati newlywed with a baby on the way. They decide to move out of their New York City apartment and buy a property in the Metro Park area in New Jersey to be closer to Kinjal’s sister Payal. Payal and her husband Kalpesh have two grown children who are constantly embarrassed by their parents. This family sitcom will have you in stitvhes as you watch them navigate their lives.

Made in Heaven Season 2 – Amazon Prime

The first season of Made in Heaven took the internet by storm when it was released. The story follows two friends Tara Khanna played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Karan Mehra played by Arjun Mathur who own a wedding planning business together in Delhi and they target the uber-rich clients. Tara is married to an heir of a wealthy industrialist family and Karan is a closeted homosexual who struggles financially. Each episode is based around lavish weddings that Tara and Karan are involved in, each wedding coming with their own set of challenges and issues that have to be resolved. The second season is set to finish filming in July 2021 with the premiere date shortly thereafter.

Hostel Daze Season 2 – Amazon Prime

In Hostel Daze Ankit, Chirag and Jaat are three new first year students on campus and they find themselves sharing a room together. The fourth roomie is Jhantoo who has been a freshman for the past four years. What starts as a show about misadventures carries you through all the way to the end of the semester and it will not leave you disappointed. Season 2 has been announced for a release in 2021 with a date to be confirmed.

Panchayat Season 2 – Amazon Prime

The show starts with Abhishek Tripathi played by Jitendra Kumar an engineer who can’t find work taking up a job as a who takes up as a panchayat secretary in a small remote village in Uttar Pardesh. He finds himself going insane as he cannot adjust to the village life and this brings about the humour within the show. The second season is set to release in late 2021 but a date has not yet been announced.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com