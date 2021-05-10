Check Out These May 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz May 10, 2021
There’s alot to watch this month! Check out our list of May 2021 movies from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Harish Vyas
Cast: Anshuman Jha, Zareen Khan, Ravi Khanvilkar and Gurfateh Pirzada
Release Date: May 9th, 2021
Streaming On: Hotstar
What happens when a gay man and a lesbian woman are on a road trip together? The film explores the relationship of soul mates that are connected in a different way that doesn’t involve sexuality or gender. Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele will definitely become a conversation starter, something that is not normally touched on in Bollywood. The film is posed as a road trip but realistically it is a journey of self-discovery with two best friends at the helm of it.
Director: Prabu Deva
Cast: Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff
Release Date: May 13th, 2021
Streaming On: Zee5
Radhe, played by Salman Khan, is an encounter specialist in the Mumbai Police department and he has vowed to destroy crime pool that is led by a drug lord played by Randeep Hooda. Jackie Shroff is also in the film and plays the role of a senior inspector and Disha Patani will play the senior inspector’s sister, who ends up being in love with Khan. Radhe has garnered a lot of attention for many reasons, but the most popular reason has to be because Salman Khan apparently locks lips for the first time, considering he has a no kissing clause on most of his films.
Director: Sharan Koppisetty
Cast: Satyadev Kancharana, Priyanka Jawalkar, Ajay and Brahmaji
Release Date: May 21st, 2021
This Telugu language legal thriller is a remake of the Kannada film Birbal Triology Case 1: Finding Vajramumi. The version revolves around a murder of a cab driver, and a bar tender who has just finished work sees the car and informs the police, but he gets arrested. A few years later, while on parole meets up with a laywer who helps him prove his innocence.
Director: Vijay Kumar Arora
Cast: Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa and Karamjit Anmol
Release Date: May 21st, 2021
Gippy Grewal in a never-before-seen role plays a man in the 80s who is a hard working simple man and a day dreamer. He is filled with passion and believes that all is needs to achieve his life goals. He meets up with Neeru and his captivated by her simple mantra for live. The forge a unique friendship.
Director: Ranjit M Tewari
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta
Release Date: May 28th, 2021
This is an untold true story which will send a dagger through your heart. The writer of the film, Adeem Arora noted that this spy film will overwhelm the audience with emotion. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a detective and judging by his look for the film which already been released, tells us that this film takes place during the ’80s. Lara Dutta plays the role of the Prime Minister.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
