The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran Asks If You’re “Ready For This Love” In His Latest Hit Single
Showbiz Dec 22, 2020
Pop artist Siva Kaneswaran is back with his latest single “Ready For This Love”. And the timing could not have been more perfect!
Multi-platinum pop artist Siva Kaneswaran,is a household name among music fans. The 32-year-old grew up in Dublin, raised by his Sri Lankan Tamil father and Irish mother. He has a twin brother and is the youngest of eight kids. Oh, and he was also part of the huge Brit pop group, The Wanted.
Siva’s love for music grew from his childhood, when he started mimicking his favourites Lionel Richie and Sade, in order to overcome a speech impediment. As a child, it was R&B and soul that really spoke to him.
The musician began modelling at the age of 16, but his career kicked off when he was selected among thousands to be a part of The Wanted, an English-Irish boy band group, which included Max George, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes.
The band’s eponymous debut album, The Wanted, was released in 2010 and earned the fourth spot on the UK Albums Chart. Their single, “Glad You Came,” topped the Billboard #1 singles chart. Their follow-up singles “Chasing the Sun” and “I Found You” also was a hit among fans. The Wanted became an uber force in the British pop scene.
Siva along with The Wanted collected numerous awards including “Best Breakthrough (2011) by Virgin Media and “Best British Music Act” by BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards. Their stats are impressive with 1 million albums sold worldwide, claiming the Top 5 on the charts in 6 countries and selling 9 million singles globally.
When the band split up in 2014, Siva continued his journey as a solo artist, with his song “Breathe In” in 2019.
Siva is now back with his catchy new single, “Ready for This Love.” Released by The Rukus Avenue Music Group, this single comes during the toughest of times as he is driven by the desire of connecting people during these times. He was inspired by expressing his personal experiences in a feel-good relatable love song.
Beginning with a captivating melody and combined with a modern 80’s rhythm, Siva embraces the simplicity of love within his roots of pop music. This fun track is a reminder of the innocent nature of falling in love for the first time.
While the single dropped on November 20th, the music video dropped on November 27th. Directed by Emmy-nominated Rohit Karn Batra, the music video brings together people from all walks of life and captures the essence of a timeless and unconditional love.
Speaking about his inspiration, he said: “My inspiration for this track began with an initial feeling that gradually unfolded into melodies, harmonies, and lyrics.” His lyrics takes the the listener on a journey of what it was like to discover something fresh and new for the first time.
“Ready For Love” is the perfect tune to ring in the New Year with. Turn it up!
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
