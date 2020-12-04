Showbiz / Must See! Deepa Mehta’s Much-Buzzed New Flick ‘Funny Boy’

Must See! Deepa Mehta’s Much-Buzzed New Flick ‘Funny Boy’

Showbiz Dec 04, 2020

Matthew Currie

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Matthew Currie

Matthew Currie

Author

A long-standing entertainment journalist, Currie is a graduate of the Professional Writing program at Toronto’s York University. He has spent the past number of years working as a freelancer for ANOKHI and for diverse publications such as Sharp, TV Week, CAA’s Westworld and BC Business. Currie ...

COMMENTS

Get Streaming! Binge On These November 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!

"Funny Boy" By Deepa Mehta Is Canada's Official Submission For Best International Feature Film At The 2021 Oscars

"Funny Boy" By Deepa Mehta Is Canada's Official Submission For Best International Feature Film At The 2021 Oscars

Nazneen Contractor Makes History As The First South Asian Lead In The Hallmark Channel Film, "The Christmas Ring"

Nazneen Contractor Makes History As The First South Asian Lead In The Hallmark Channel Film, "The Christmas Ring"

6 Reasons Why I've Added K-Pop To My Bollywood Playlist

6 Reasons Why I've Added K-Pop To My Bollywood Playlist

Get Streaming! Binge On These December 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!

Get Streaming! Binge On These December 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

uncensored Logo

MONTHLY REAL TALK SHOW

AIRING

EVERY MON: 8 PM PST / 11 PM EST
EVERY TUES: 2 AM GMT / 8:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Monthly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows