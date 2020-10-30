Get Streaming! Binge On These November 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!

Looking for some fresh releases? Check out this solid streaming list of November 2020 movies & shows from Bollywood and beyond!

Laxmmi Bomb

Director: Raghava Lawrence

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

A remake of the Tamil hit film The film is a remake of the Tamil hit film Kanchana which was structured as a Tamil horror comedy, the long awaited Laxmmi Bomb is here and it’s going to blow your mind. The story is based on the spirit of a transgender person who is out to seek revenge on those who have done wrong and staying in the ghost’s house.

Akshay Kumar is Laxmmi and he recently shared a photo from the film to celebrate Navratri where he is seen wearing a red sari and sporting a large bindi on his forehead.

Ludo

Director: Anurag Basu

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi

Streaming on: Netflix

This is a story of four different lives which are intertwined in an Indian metro. From a suitcase full of money to a resurfaced sex tape it makes you wonder how these lives could get mixed up. With Basu at its helm who has had films like Jagga Jasoos and Barfi under his belt, this should be an interesting release.

Chhalaang

Director: Hansal Mehta

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Saurabh Shukla

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Rajkummar Rao takes on the role of Montu who is a Part time teacher in a semi-government run school in a small town of Uttar Pradesh. He sees this as just a job until one day everything changes and he realizes that how his profession is saving lives.

This film is set to release in time for Diwali 2020 and with everything going on around the world, this would be a fun comedy film to watch with your family during this festive season.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Annu Kapoor

Streaming On: Zee Plex or Zee5 (if a theatrical release is not permitted)

Another Diwali release is set in the ’90s where Manoj Bajpayee’s character is that of a wedding detective whose job involves doing a background check on the grooms. A normal procedure before Google. We are not very used to seeing Bajpayee shaking his booty on screen, but he will be within this film to a song named “Basanti” which will definitely add to the comical element of the film.

Middle Class Melodies

Director: Vinod Ananthoju

Cast: Anand Devarakonda, Varsha Bollamma, Chaitanya Garikapati and Divya Sripada

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

This is Anand Devarakonda’s second film after the success of his first Telgu film, Dorasani. This story touches on the problems of an Andhara middle class family in the cities of Kolakalura and Guntur before the lockdown. Devarakonda will speak in the local Guntur dialect in the film which will be fun to watch.

Mirzapur 2

Director: Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh

Cast: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and Isha Talwar

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Mirzapur the TV series released back in 2018 and the story follows the character of Akhandanand Tripathi who is a uncrowned king of a town called Mirzapur where he runs a drugs and arms business through his carpet manufacturing business. One night his son accidently kills a groom during a wedding celebration and all hell is let loose. The second season of the series is now going to be added to Amazon Prime.

A Suitable Boy

Director: Mira Nair

Cast: Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala and Rasika Dugal

Streaming On: Netflix

This limited 6-part series from BBC directed by Mira Nair is set in the ’50s follows the life of Lata, a bubbly university student who is told that now that her sister is getting married, she will be next in line. She’s a free spirit and does not want to follow that path. She then starts to secretly meet Kabir who is Muslim and her family would not approve. The limited series adapted for the screen by Andrew Davis from Vikram Seth’s 1993 novel, also follows Mahesh Kapoor a married revenue minister who is infatuated with an older courtesan. A Suitable Boy was one of the key premieres at the recent Toronto International Film Festival.