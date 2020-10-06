Showbiz / Veena Sud Discusses Directing The Film ‘The Lie’

Veena Sud Discusses Directing The Film ‘The Lie’

Showbiz Oct 06, 2020

Shukri Kayeh

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Shukri Kayeh

Shukri Kayeh

Author

Shukri Kayeh is the newest addition to the ANOKHI team. She is a Vancouver Community College graduate in the Administrative Assistant program and Legal Administrative Assistant program. Shukri enjoys writing, reading, and singing on her free time.

COMMENTS

Get Streaming! Binge On These September 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond

Twitter Trashes "Dangerous" The Latest Film By Ram Gopal Varma

Twitter Trashes "Dangerous" The Latest Film By Ram Gopal Varma

5 Reasons We Love Netflix Show "Masaba Masaba" and You Will Too

5 Reasons We Love Netflix Show "Masaba Masaba" and You Will Too

A Must Watch! "The Broken Hearts Gallery" Celebrates The Remnants Of Love

A Must Watch! "The Broken Hearts Gallery" Celebrates The Remnants Of Love

One-On-One Chat With Breakout Star Geraldine Viswanathan Of "The Broken Hearts Gallery"

One-On-One Chat With Breakout Star Geraldine Viswanathan Of "The Broken Hearts Gallery"

6 Psychological Thrillers You Don't Want to Miss

6 Psychological Thrillers You Don't Want to Miss

8 Real-Life Dramas That You Need To Watch

8 Real-Life Dramas That You Need To Watch

Get Streaming! Binge On These October 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!

Get Streaming! Binge On These October 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!

Actress Sarita Choudhury Discusses Her New Film 'EVIL EYE'

Actress Sarita Choudhury Discusses Her New Film 'EVIL EYE'

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

uncensored Logo

MONTHLY REAL TALK SHOW

AIRING

EVERY MON: 8 PM PST / 11 PM EST
EVERY TUES: 2 AM GMT / 8:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Monthly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows