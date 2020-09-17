6 Psychological Thrillers You Don’t Want to Miss

Don’t we just love a good psychological thriller? Especially the ones you didn’t see coming. What better way to keep ourselves occupied and safe from the pandemic than by binging on some seriously good psychological thrillers. So let’s have a look at which films left us with our jaws wide open and made us question our own sanity.

Badla

This one is my favourite and I highly recommend it. This Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is an official remake of a Spanish film called The Invisible Guest, which is also a good watch. Naina is a successful entrepreneur who becomes a murder suspect when she is arrested in a hotel room beside her dead lover. She hires a lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) to fight her case and he has to figure out the truth. This will take you through so many twists and turns and finally leave you shocked.

Game Over

This film is quite a trippy one. Swapna (Taapsee Pannu), a game designer, suffers from PTSD and lives alone with her housemaid. However, when a serial killer makes her a target, it becomes a game of survival.

Drishyam

One of the more recent psychological films that is smart, and leaves you guessing until the end is Drishyam. It follows Vijay (Ajay Devgn) who is a family man and will do anything to protect them. When an inspector’s son goes missing, a game of cat and mouse begins, making the big reveal quite a surprise. This is one of my favourite psychological thrillers to date.

Aamir

While on a visit to India, NRI doctor Aamir (Rajeev Khandelwal) realizes his family is missing and he has been set up by terrorists to plant a bomb. His refusal to comply would mean the death of his family. Does he carry out the instructions given by the man on the other end of the phone? Rajeev Khandelwal wins it with his brilliant act.

Ittefaq

This one is a whodunnit inspired by a 1969 film by the same name. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha as Vikram and Maya, respectively, who both have different accounts of the night the murders of both their spouses took place. Dev (Akshaye Khanna), the detective in charge of investigating the case has to figure out who is telling the truth and who is the real murderer. It’s quite a ride.

Wazir

Daanish (Farhan Akhtar) loses his daughter to a terrorist attack, and plans to seek revenge. He confides in Pandit (Amitabh Bachchan), someone who is also mourning the loss of his daughter.