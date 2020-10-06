Get Streaming! Binge On These October 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Oct 06, 2020
Looking to freshen up your binge list? Check out these cool movies and shows coming out this October 2020!
Director: Maqbool Khan
Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat
Streaming on: Zee Plex and Zee5
Pooja (Ananya Pandey) a prostitute decides that she is going to escape from the brothel with a bag full of money. She is then chased by goons who are inevitably being chased by the cops. Pooja bumps into a taxi driver called Blackie (Ishaan Khatter) who happens to be her childhood friend and he agrees to help her escape for a sum of money.
Director: P. Virumaandi
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwariya Rajesh
Streaming on: Pay-Per-View
Inspired by true events, this Tamil film follows a woman’s struggle against the bureaucracy in the country. She is trying to claim her deceased husband’s body back and we see her struggle as she is pushed from pillar to post. She doesn’t lose hope though and believes that one day she will knock on the right door and her prayers will be answered.
Director: Sudhir Mishra
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indira Tiwari, Yogesh Yadav, Nassar, Aakshath Das, Sanjay Narekar and Shweta Basu Prasad
Streaming on: Netflix
The story follows a Ayyan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who lives in a slum with his wife and 10-year-old son. He works as an assistant to an astronomer at the National Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai and he is annoyed by his life and how it is going. In a twisted turn he makes up a lie that his son is a science genius which blows up and gets out of control.
Director: Ashish R Shukla
Cast: Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh, Namit Das and Flora Saini
Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar
Two mechanical engineering students are known for their minor con jobs to make money on campus. They are approached to rob a bank and decide to go ahead as they both failed their final year and therefore cannot find a job. This is where the laughs begin.
Director: Puneet Khanna
Cast: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey
Streaming on: Netflix
Sunny (Vikrant Massey) is a bachelor who is ready to get married but seems to be rejected by every girl. Ginny (Yami Gautam) is a girl that believes in love marriage and doesn’t like the guys her parents have been choosing for her. Sunny then decides to try and win over the heart of Ginny (who happens to be his former crush), but it is set up as an arranged marriage. He wants to to get married soon while she wants to take their time and date to see if they are a fit.
Director: Terrie Samundra
Cast: Shabana Azmi, Riva Arora, Satyadeep Mishra and Sanjeeda Sheikh
Streaming on: Netflix
In the spirit of Hallowe’en, Kaali Khuhi is a horror film where 10-year-old Shivangi must help save her small village in Punjab from the ghosts of the past. In the trailer we hear the voice of a girl ask, ‘Do you like ghost stories?’ this is followed by a series of disturbing scenes including a funeral and pooja. The creepy music in the trailer is enough to set your heart racing.
Director: Rajiv Menon
Cast: Shruti Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ritu Verma
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Due to COVID-19 restrictions this film was actually shot with a smaller cast and crew then normal and it is made up of a series of five short films by different fantastic filmmakers. It tells short stories that include love, relationships, new beginnings, second chances and also hope. Expectations of this film is set very high as it is the first time these brilliant filmmakers are coming together as one but also it projects the 25 year comeback of Suhasini whose last film was released in 1995. Mani Ratnam and legend A R Rahman unveiled the trailer of this Tamil anthology.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
8 Real-Life Dramas That You Need To Watch
-
6 Psychological Thrillers You Don't Want to Miss
-
One-On-One Chat With Breakout Star Geraldine Viswanathan Of "The Broken Hearts Gallery"
-
A Must Watch! "The Broken Hearts Gallery" Celebrates The Remnants Of Love
-
5 Reasons We Love Netflix Show "Masaba Masaba" and You Will Too
-
Twitter Trashes "Dangerous" The Latest Film By Ram Gopal Varma
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These September 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Log Kya Kahengi: 5 Reasons Why Cancelling "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj" Is A Huge Mistake
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These August 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Tune In Today! Virtual Fundraising Concert By Rukus Avenue & UN In Honour Of World Day Against Trafficking In Persons
-
Turn It Up! 7 Best Concert Films To Stream At Home
-
Saroj Khan (1948-2020): 10 Iconic Songs From The Legendary Choreographer
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These July 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Will Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Bring Down The Nepotistic Culture Of The Bollywood Mafia?
-
Take A Mental Break & Check Out These 5 South Asian Comedians For Some Serious LOLs
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These June 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Take Pride In These 7 Books By South Asian LGBTQIA+ Authors
-
Bollywood's Back! Check Out These Bollywood Films That Are Going Online
-
Filmmaker Shreya Patel & Podcaster Sachit Gupta Launches #LOVESPREADS For Global Artists & "Unity" Documentary To Connect The World During These COVID Times
-
'Transplant' Star Hamza Haq Represents The Refugee Experience On His Top-Rated TV Drama
-
Get Streaming! May 2020 Bollywood Movies & Shows To Binge On
-
The World's Largest Fundraiser! Our Fave Moments From The "I FOR INDIA" Concert
-
The "WTF?!" Reactions To Lilly Singh And Her Badgyal Video
-
Rishi Kapoor (1952-2020): A Loving Look At Some Of His Iconic Bollywood Songs
-
Remembering Irrfan Khan (1967-2020): The Cinematic Man For All Seasons
-
Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' Is The Show We Have Been Waiting For
-
COVID-19: Feel The Love With These Bollywood Quarantine #CoupleGoals
-
COVID-19: Our Lockdown List Of April 2020 Bollywood Films & Shows To Binge On
-
How Teen Star Leela Ladnier Brings "Mira, Royal Detective" To Life
-
March 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Desi Drama: "Family Karma" On Bravo Is The Perfect Guilty Pleasure
-
What Happened To The #MeToo Movement In Bollywood?
-
Sohan S. Koonar Tackles The Whitewashing Of Sikh History In His Book "Paper Lions"
-
February 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Grammys 2020 Highlights: Top 12 Moments We Can't Forget
-
5 Pakistani Dramas Worth The Binge
-
10 Desi Rappers To Watch Out For In 2020
-
January 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
1. A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Have We Finally Convinced Hollywood That We Exist?
-
5. Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
8. Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370
-
Gurinder Chadha On The Timeless Story Of Empowerment In "Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical"
-
South Asian TV Stars: Desis Who Dominated Prime Time In 2019
-
TIFF 2019: Riz Ahmed Drums Up A Winner In 'Sound Of Metal'
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Get Lit With These Cool Books By Desi Authors
-
December 2019-Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
TIFF 2019: One-On-One With 'Hala' Director Minhal Baig
-
'Because We Are Girls' Doc Explores The Trauma Of Being Assaulted By A Male Relative
-
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi: Director Swati Bhise & Her Fight To Bring This Queen To The Screen
-
Must Watch! The 5 Best Film Nominees At The NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019
-
"Taj Express" Lead Choreographer Rajitdev Easwardas Wants You To Get Ready To Dance At His Show
-
JoSH x Samsung: Canadian Bhangra Duo Collabs With Tech Giant In Their #CaptureYourJourney Series
-
TIFF 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar & Shonali Bose Dish On 'The Sky Is Pink'
-
You Must Watch These! Oct 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
You Must Watch These! Sept 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2019: Life Lessons From An Icon - L'Oréal Paris In Conversation With Jane Fonda
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!