Get Streaming! Binge On These October 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!

Looking to freshen up your binge list? Check out these cool movies and shows coming out this October 2020!

Khaali Peeli

Director: Maqbool Khan

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat

Streaming on: Zee Plex and Zee5

Pooja (Ananya Pandey) a prostitute decides that she is going to escape from the brothel with a bag full of money. She is then chased by goons who are inevitably being chased by the cops. Pooja bumps into a taxi driver called Blackie (Ishaan Khatter) who happens to be her childhood friend and he agrees to help her escape for a sum of money.

Ka Pae Ranasingam

Director: P. Virumaandi

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwariya Rajesh

Streaming on: Pay-Per-View

Inspired by true events, this Tamil film follows a woman’s struggle against the bureaucracy in the country. She is trying to claim her deceased husband’s body back and we see her struggle as she is pushed from pillar to post. She doesn’t lose hope though and believes that one day she will knock on the right door and her prayers will be answered.

Serious Men

Director: Sudhir Mishra

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indira Tiwari, Yogesh Yadav, Nassar, Aakshath Das, Sanjay Narekar and Shweta Basu Prasad

Streaming on: Netflix

The story follows a Ayyan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who lives in a slum with his wife and 10-year-old son. He works as an assistant to an astronomer at the National Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai and he is annoyed by his life and how it is going. In a twisted turn he makes up a lie that his son is a science genius which blows up and gets out of control.

Bahut Hua Samman

Director: Ashish R Shukla

Cast: Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh, Namit Das and Flora Saini

Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar

Two mechanical engineering students are known for their minor con jobs to make money on campus. They are approached to rob a bank and decide to go ahead as they both failed their final year and therefore cannot find a job. This is where the laughs begin.

Ginny Weds Sunny

Director: Puneet Khanna

Cast: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey

Streaming on: Netflix

Sunny (Vikrant Massey) is a bachelor who is ready to get married but seems to be rejected by every girl. Ginny (Yami Gautam) is a girl that believes in love marriage and doesn’t like the guys her parents have been choosing for her. Sunny then decides to try and win over the heart of Ginny (who happens to be his former crush), but it is set up as an arranged marriage. He wants to to get married soon while she wants to take their time and date to see if they are a fit.

Kaali Khuhi

Director: Terrie Samundra

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Riva Arora, Satyadeep Mishra and Sanjeeda Sheikh

Streaming on: Netflix

In the spirit of Hallowe’en, Kaali Khuhi is a horror film where 10-year-old Shivangi must help save her small village in Punjab from the ghosts of the past. In the trailer we hear the voice of a girl ask, ‘Do you like ghost stories?’ this is followed by a series of disturbing scenes including a funeral and pooja. The creepy music in the trailer is enough to set your heart racing.

Putham Pudhai Kaalai

Director: Rajiv Menon

Cast: Shruti Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ritu Verma

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Due to COVID-19 restrictions this film was actually shot with a smaller cast and crew then normal and it is made up of a series of five short films by different fantastic filmmakers. It tells short stories that include love, relationships, new beginnings, second chances and also hope. Expectations of this film is set very high as it is the first time these brilliant filmmakers are coming together as one but also it projects the 25 year comeback of Suhasini whose last film was released in 1995. Mani Ratnam and legend A R Rahman unveiled the trailer of this Tamil anthology.