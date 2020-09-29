8 Real-Life Dramas That You Need To Watch

When real life drama gets too much, isn’t it easier to escape to the movies? Well, these dramas are based on real-life stories that will leave you shocked and perhaps grateful for the low-key drama brewing in your own life. Trust me, you will be grateful. Here are the real-life dramas currently streaming.

Talvar

This film is based on the Noida double murder case referring to the unsolved murders of 13-year-old girl Aarushi Talwar and 45-year-old Hemraj Banjade, a live-in domestic worker employed by her family. The two were killed on the night of 15–16 May 2008 at Aarushi’s home. In the film, an experienced investigator, played by Irrfan Khan, confronts several conflicting theories about the perpetrators.

Lion

If you haven’t seen this film yet, you must. If you have I’m sure you’ll be down with watching it again. Based on the true story of Saroo Brierley and adapted from the book A Long Way Home. A five-year-old Indian boy is adopted by an Australian couple after getting lost hundreds of kilometers from home. About 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family. Dev Patel plays Saroo and the film was nominated for 6 Oscars.

Mary Kom

This multi-award winning film is based on the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom, who went through several challenges before accomplishing her ultimate dream. This premiered at The Toronto International Film Festival in 2014, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The Sky Is Pink

The Sky Is Pink is inspired by the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immune deficiency disorder and died at the age of 18. The film details the couple’s love story over 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The film premiered at The Toronto International Film Festival in 2019 and stars (and produced by) Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Sanju

This biopic follows the life of Sanjay Dutt: his movie career, jail sentence and personal life. Ranbir Kapoor’s award-winning turn as Dutt will leave you speechless.

Dangal

This film is based on the real-life story of Haryanavi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (play by Aamir Khan), who trained his daughters to become world-class wrestlers at the Commonwealth Games in the face of societal oppression. Dangal has racked up a whopping 19 awards from various festivals and film associations.

Pad Man

Upon realizing the extent to which women are affected by their menses, Lakshmikant Chauhan (Akshay Kumar) sets out to create a sanitary pad machine and to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to the women of rural India. The film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist.

Mission Mangal

This movie is based on true events of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan). It’s a story about the women behind India’s first mission to Mars.

