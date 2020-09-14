One-On-One Chat With Breakout Star Geraldine Viswanathan Of “The Broken Hearts Gallery”

Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan (Hala, Bad Education) shines in her latest film The Broken Hearts Gallery. Written and directed by Canadian director Natalie Krinsky and executive produced by Selena Gomez, Viswanathan sits down and shares with us her thoughts on landing the film, the magic of storytelling and the importance of slowing down and treasuring memories in our fast-paced, disposable world. *Check out our review of the film here*

Hina P. Ansari: Congrats Geraldine on this film. Tell me, how did this project land on your lap?

Geraldine Viswanathan: It just came to be as a script and I fell in love with and thought the movie was magnetic and wanted to feel what it would be like. Then I met Natalie Krinsky and we met on Face Time and it was clear with me that it would be great. From that point on we’ve been in each other’s lives.

HPA: The writing I found to be quite brilliant. I had laugh out loud moments. Did you improvise any of your lines/scenes?

GV: There was a lot that was already on the page. Natalie wrote a really sharp script. Natalie really set the stage for us to bring our own ideas, jokes, thoughts and feelings. And there was a lot of improvising and a lot of made it into the film. It’s really important for comedy to keep it spontaneous and loose.

HPA: Natalie said in a recent interview that your comedic timing is similar to that of Lucille Ball. Which begs the question: who are your comedic icons growing up?

GV: My gosh that’s crazy. The character’s name is Lucy. Which could be a homage to Lucille Ball who is a huge inspiration to both of us. I watch her a lot because she’s timeless. My comedic heroes are Lisa Kudrow, Kirsten Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Mindy Kaling and Julie Louis-Dreyfus. These women are so smart and funny and every time they do something, you know they will be incredible. I could watch them forever.

HPA: Did you know that Selena Gomez was Executive Producer? Tell me about your reaction when you found out?

GV: I can’t remember, I think she was a producer when I signed on and I thought that was really cool. I’ve always been a Selena fan. I was such a Disney girl growing up and I felt that I’ve grown up with her in a way. I respect her a lot and thinking that she’s been through a heart break or two herself, and I thought it was really cool that she supported this movie and supported Natalie.

HPA: The idea of collecting items because they tell a story is especially rings true when you watch this film through today’s COVID-19 lens. Because during the early days of quarantine/lockdown, there was a movement of getting rid of unwanted and unused items. So I found it interesting to watch a movie about Lucy who was celebrating the idea of collecting in a time when everyone was decluttering.

GV: That’s really interesting. I feel like we are romantics deep down inside. I personally am very sentimental and love holding on to souvenirs from good experiences and memories. And every Christmas when I go to my childhood bedroom, I go through all of my shoeboxes and memories. I love going down memory lane. I think there’s a value of decluttering and prioritizing what you need to spark a memory and some memories live on their own and you don’t need that reminder, or that physical trigger. We all have been at home and surrounded by our stuff and maybe paying attention to it more than we usually would. It’s such a time of introspection and that is what Lucy has to do in the film.

HPA: In the film your character Lucy collects souvenirs from every past relationship she has had. Have you kept anything from your past relationships?

GV: I have definitely. I have letters and movie tickets from dates. I’m honestly quite normal in my collecting. I have sweatshirts that I told them I couldn’t find that I held on to (laughs).

HPA: Bernadette Peters is an icon in her own right. I was thrilled to see her on screen playing Eva Woolf the art gallery owner for whom your character works for. How was it working alongside her?

GV: It was unreal. I think she is truly an icon. And I feel really lucky and with Phillipa Soo who is also such a Broadway legend. Philippa did have to take me on a YouTube tour of all of Bernadette’s performances and I couldn’t believe that she was such an absolute powerhouse.

HPA: Lucy mentions in the film that each of her collectables tell a story. Which got me to thinking about the concept storytelling itself, which has become especially poignant during these times. What do you think is the magic ingredient when telling a story?

GV: I think it probably it’s a mixture of things but I think honesty and specificity is what make something so truly believable and relatable. I also think timing and pace. When I’m watching something I truly appreciate a good pace and energy especially in a comedy. I think with those two things together, you’ve got pretty good ingredients there.

HPA: The representation on screen and off is especially poignant now that we are coming off a summer which has raised the awareness of the importance of having LGTBQIA+ and BIPOC voices being pushed to the forefront. We also see that progression in various ways including with Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Have I Ever, Disney’s, Mira, Royal Detective among others. Do you think we as South Asians have arrived? Or do we still have some ways to go?

GV: I think we have begun (laughs). I feel like it’s the beginning of a really exciting change with movies like Crazy Rich Asians, Mindy’s show and with me being the lead of a romantic comedy that’s being released theatrically worldwide. It’s an exciting time. It feels like we are part of history in a way. Even being romantically involved with an Indian star with Utkarsh, we felt how rare that was and it’s becoming more normal. We are headed in a great direction and I’m really proud to be a part of it.

HPA: We live in a world which covets anything that can be easily discarded i.e.: Snapchat, texts, the idea of not holding on, cherishing and understanding their value over time. What lessons do you hope the audience will take away from this film?

GV: I hope that audiences can watch and reflect on the items that they have kept. The heartbreak they have endured and that they can able to survive those and bounce back. Lucy’s story is inspiring because she turns pain into art and she asks others to share it with her. And she asks the world to love her for who she is and that’s a really powerful message.

Main Image Photo Credit: George Kraychyk