Log Kya Kahengi: 5 Reasons Why Cancelling “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” Is A Huge Mistake
Showbiz Aug 19, 2020
With Netflix deciding to cancel Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, the riveting political commentary show which will be ending their six-year run has set social media ablaze. Here are 5 reasons we think why this is a huge mistake.
1. 2020 Needs Hasan
Of all the years needing Hasan’s perspective, this is the year. 2020 is jam packed with global events, catastrophes, a pandemic, murder hornets, #BlackLivesMatter and more, we mere mortals look to Patriot Act and Hasan Minhaj to have him break down the often overwhelming issues in his relatable fashion.
2. It’s Our Turn At The Mic
You would think with all that has happened (and continue to happen) with the mantra of giving the mic to underrepresented communities, an awareness which stemmed from the #BlackLivesMatter movement, it’s seems incredibly ironic that out of all the years that Minhaj has been on the air, the year when it matters the most, he’ll be off.
3. Hasan’s Viral Moments
First seen at his Homecoming King, Netflix special, Minhaj developed a great way of using multi-media to get his message across. He even has this uncanny ability to figure out what underreported issue needs to be pushed to the forefront. From tackling the issue of the crippling student loan crisis (which led him to speak at a congressional hearing), to him directly calling out his fellow Desis for their anti-blackness at the height of Black Lives Matter revolution earlier this summer, to even leaving Canadian PM Justin Trudeau speechless when questioned about trade policies with Saudi Arabia, Minhaj delivers again and again.
4. An Historical Presidential Election
Two words: Kamala Harris. With her being the first vice president nominee with South Asian heritage, it’s our year to shine. When history is being made with a presidential run, which is turning out to be one of the most important presidential elections in recent American history, we need Hasan Minhaj and his perspective now more than ever.
5. The People Have Spoken
Social has definitely stepped up with people airing their disappointment at Netflix’s decision to pull the plug on Patriot Act.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.netflix.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
