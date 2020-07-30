Tune In Today! Virtual Fundraising Concert By Rukus Avenue & UN In Honour Of World Day Against Trafficking In Persons
Showbiz Jul 30, 2020
Today a partnership with Rukus Avenue Music Group and the United Nations will bring to you their virtual fundraising concert to mark World Day Against Trafficking In Persons. Hosted by Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino and including a global roster of performers and participants, we tell you why you should be buying a ticket, tuning in and turning it up!
The United Nations Office On Drugs And Crime is partnering once again with Rukus Avenue Music Group for their “live virtual music concert” which starts today at 9am PST, 12pm EST, 6pm CEST, 9:30pm IST.
Tickets for the “UNODC Concert, Committed To The Cause: Working On The Frontline To End Human Trafficking” an initiative presented under the banner Artists UNited Against Human Trafficking, is selling for just $1 USD each (you can purchase them at www.rukusavenueradio.com) to gain access to the exclusive streaming link. The purpose of the concert is to show solidarity with the victims while raising awareness of the impact that human trafficking has on people all over the world.
Hosted by Academy Award winner, Mira Sorvino the virtual concert is raising funds for the UN Voluntary Trust Fund For Victims Of Trafficking In Persons. The Trust Fund provides essential direct assistance to approximately 3,500 victims a year through their various NGO partners.
The global roster of performers and participants who will relay inspirational messages include multi-Oscar winner maestro AR Rahman, MacArthur Fellowship recipients Vijay Iyer, British poet, Malik Al Nasir, Indian actor and artist Monica Dogra, and renowned pianist and Artist UNited Against Human Trafficking Advisory Board member Chloe Flower and more. Our very own ANOKHI LIFE Founder & CEO Raj Girn will also be making a special appearance.
With COVID-19 and the various lockdowns and closures, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to recognize and aid victims of this hidden crimes. Which is why this year is more important than ever to raise awareness and raise funds.
In addition to the incredible roster of performers and participants, The Smurfs have also lent a hand by donating a special illustration for the virtual fundraising concert.
“The music community has always had the power to instigate change in our community, and we’re proud to be able to come together for the first-ever virtual music concert with the UNODC. It is our hope that we bring awareness and visibility to the crime of human trafficking and end the plight of victims with this fundraising partnership” said Sammy Chand , Chairman/CEO of Rukus Avenue and Executive Producer of the “Music To Inspire” series.
So get your $1USD ticket at www.rukusavenueradio.com and tune in today at 9am PST, 12pm EST, 6pm CEST, 9:30pm IST!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.rukusavenueradio.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
