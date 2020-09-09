5 Reasons We Love Netflix Show “Masaba Masaba” and You Will Too

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta launched her new series on Netflix and people can’t stop talking about it. Here are 5 reasons why you need to checkout Masaba Masaba!

The semi-autobiographical show premiered on Netflix is gaining rave reviews, and rightfully so. Paired up with her mom Neena, the Gupta woman play fictionalized versions of themselves in this playful, fictional peek into their lives in fashion and film. Created by Ashwini Yardi and directed by Sonam Nair, this six-episode drama series takes us through the ups and downs in the designer’s life, in a “hot mess” style.

Here’s five reasons we love the show and can’t get enough of it.

1. It’s bold and quirky

The show, like Masaba, is unapologetic and unafraid to make fun of themselves and of Bollywood and the fashion scene. The so-called “blind item” gossip about celeb’s private lives, the social scene and the behind-the-scenes drama are presented in a tongue-in-cheek manner. It’s light humour and entertaining, at the very least.

2. Masaba proves she’s got the acting gene

Masaba always wanted to act but was discouraged by her mom, so she turned to fashion. This series proves, however, that her acting chops is at par with the ace designer that she is. She’s sassy, smart and very real about her problems.

3. Neena Gupta steals every scene

Do we need to say more? Neena is fantastic as she honestly and boldly showcases a struggle to bag roles in cinema “at this age.” It was honest and quite refreshing. It’s a story line that rarely sees the light of day, especially when it comes to older actors. For that, this series deserves props.

4. Celebrating “Hot Mess”

The series celebrates the unfiltered realities of women. Masaba’s struggles are so relatable, even though she’s a second generation celebrity. Her relationship struggles as a divorced woman and her efforts to succeed as an entrepreneur are very real and relatable to anyone. Not to mention, the series is formed by women. The screenplay is presented by the all-women team of Sonam Nair, Nandini Gupta and Anupama Ramachandran, with additional screenplay and dialogues by Punya Arora.

5. Mother/Daughter duo

It’s the dynamic powerhouse duo that really make this series a must-watch. Watching the mother-daughter bond displayed on-screen is what makes the series authentic. Not to mention, while Neena’s role as a single mother isn’t much of a focus, it’s visible, appreciated and makes quite a few noteworthy moments.

