Check Out These 7 Lockdown Movies You May Have Missed

With the pandemic changing the future of several theatrical releases, many films got the streaming treatment as people are staying home to binge-watch. While we were in lockdown, here are 7 of some of the promising gems you might have missed.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai —Netflix

This black comedy follows a bank employee who is struggling to pay the bills with her husband. So when she finds a secret source of cash in her home, her life begins to unravel.

She — Netflix

Written by Imtiaz Ali, this crime thriller series stars Aaditi Pohankar and Vijay Varma. The show follows a Mumbai constable’s undercover assignment who realizes her potential when she goes up against a criminal.

Chopsticks — Netflix

Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar star in this comedy film that’s a must-watch! A shy, insecure woman goes on an adventure when her new car gets stolen and she asks a con man to help recover her stolen car.

Gulabo Sitabo — Amazon Prime Video

This Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan film is a low-key comedy, following two scheming men who get caught up in a game of one-up-manship, each one attracting other members to their group.



Anamika — ZEE5 Premium

Anamika, part of the Forbidden Love anthology series, is a romantic drama film starring Aditya Seal, Pooja Kumar, and Harsh Chhaya. The movie follows Anamika, a housewife deprived of her husband’s love and attention, and soon develops a close bond with a music director.

Dil Bechara — Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film aired on Disney + in India and premiered on Hotstar in U.S. and Canada. It’s a remake of The Fault In Our Stars.

Shakuntala Devi — Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Anu Menon, Shankuntala Devi, played by Vidya Balan, tells the real story of Shankuntala Devi, who is known as the human-computer and can solve complex calculations within seconds.



