Check Out These 7 Lockdown Movies You May Have Missed
Showbiz Oct 14, 2020
With the pandemic changing the future of several theatrical releases, many films got the streaming treatment as people are staying home to binge-watch. While we were in lockdown, here are 7 of some of the promising gems you might have missed.
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai —Netflix
This black comedy follows a bank employee who is struggling to pay the bills with her husband. So when she finds a secret source of cash in her home, her life begins to unravel.
She — Netflix
Written by Imtiaz Ali, this crime thriller series stars Aaditi Pohankar and Vijay Varma. The show follows a Mumbai constable’s undercover assignment who realizes her potential when she goes up against a criminal.
Chopsticks — Netflix
Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar star in this comedy film that’s a must-watch! A shy, insecure woman goes on an adventure when her new car gets stolen and she asks a con man to help recover her stolen car.
Gulabo Sitabo — Amazon Prime Video
This Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan film is a low-key comedy, following two scheming men who get caught up in a game of one-up-manship, each one attracting other members to their group.
Anamika — ZEE5 Premium
Anamika, part of the Forbidden Love anthology series, is a romantic drama film starring Aditya Seal, Pooja Kumar, and Harsh Chhaya. The movie follows Anamika, a housewife deprived of her husband’s love and attention, and soon develops a close bond with a music director.
Dil Bechara — Hotstar
Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film aired on Disney + in India and premiered on Hotstar in U.S. and Canada. It’s a remake of The Fault In Our Stars.
Shakuntala Devi — Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Anu Menon, Shankuntala Devi, played by Vidya Balan, tells the real story of Shankuntala Devi, who is known as the human-computer and can solve complex calculations within seconds.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
World Mental Health Day Special: Adi Tackles The Topic Of Suicide In India With His latest Release ".22"
