Get Streaming! Binge On These December 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!

India is trying very hard to get back into the swing of things in terms of releasing films theatrically, but with the global pandemic still being an issue and cinema’s only able to fill a 50% capacity, a lot of the teams are still turning to online platforms to make sure their films are seen. So get streaming with our list of December 2020 movies & shows from Bollywood and beyond!

Bombay Rose

Director: Gitanjali Rao

Cast: Cyli Khare, Amit Deondi, Anurag Kashyap and Makrand Deshpande

Streaming On: Netflix

Bombay Rose is a one of its kind hand painted animation which at its heart is a dark love story set on the streets of Bombay. The story centres around a Hindu girl who falls in love with an orphaned Muslim boy trying to escape from an arranged marriage. This film earned rave reviews at various film festivals around the world including The Toronto International Film Festival.

Darbaan

Director: Bipin Nadkarni

Cast: Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Rasika Dugal

Streaming On: Zee5

This film is an adaptation of a short story from 1918 written by the Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore. Here we see an amazing friendship blossom between a caretaker and a young boy who come from different social backgrounds. With the tagline stating that this film is ‘An unforgettable tale of two generations,’ you can tell this film will be filled with memorable moments and life lessons.

Bombhaat

Director: Raghavendra Varma

Cast: Chandini Chowdary, Sai Sushanth Reddy and Simran Choudhary

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

This fascinating turn at the sci-fi genre tells the story of Vicky who has had bad luck since he was a child which then affects everything including his relationships. He meets Maya whose father dies under mysterious circumstances. Vicky then finds out that Maya is actually a robot.

Durgamati

Director: G. Ashok

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

Durgamati is a remake of a Telugu conspiracy thriller. When you watch the trailer you see a spooky mansion with blood stained footsteps and a lady dressed in white which makes us think she may be a ghost. The film is filled with conspiracy theories and secrets with Bhumi Pednekar playing a prisoner taken back to the Haveli to uncover its darkness that lurks within.

Lahore Confidential

Director: Kunal Kohli

Cast: Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh and Karishma Tanna

Streaming On: Zee5

This dramatic spy film filled focuses on a divorced Indian woman who has a love for Urdu literature. This passion takes her on a roller coaster of a ride into Pakistan where she handles various intelligence tasks. With the love of poetry being a base in this film, the narrative is set to burn through your heart.

Indoo Ki Jawani

Director: Abir Sengupta

Cast: Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal

Streaming On: Theatrical Release

Kiara Advani had us in stitches in the rom-com hit Good Newwz alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now she’s set to play the lead in another comedy film opposite Aditya Seal. Advani will be playing the role of Indoo who has a number of misadventures thanks to a dating app.

Torbaaz

Director: Girish Malik

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal and Rahul Mittra

Streaming On: Netflix

From the comedy genre to something darker, Torbaaz is the upcoming Sanjay Dutt action thriller where a young boy has been trained as a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in the hopes that he will have an amazing afterlife. For those who have been keeping track on Dutt’s current cancer battle, this film will be a nice reminder of his acting chops.

Coolie No 1

Director: David Dhawan

Cast: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

Iconic producer and director David Dhawan is gearing up for the release of the remake of his 1995 film Coolie No 1 but this time instead of Govinda in the lead role it will be his son Varun Dhawan playing the coolie who pretends to be a rich man to marry the girl of his dreams. All fans of Varun should be excited about this fun film coming to the small screen.