U.S. Reaches A Devastating 500,000 Deaths From COVID-19

Yesterday, the United States reached a devastating milestone, losing half a million people in COVID-19 related deaths in exactly a year. A number which was unfathomable even just a few months ago.

It was exactly 12 months ago when the United States had approximately 30 cases of COVID-19 during the early stages of the pandemic, recording their first death in February 6th, 2020. A death which was recently uncovered to be related to COVID-19, going against the previous reporting that COVID deaths hadn’t occurred in the US until March of that year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci the leading government infectious disease specialist, stated his disbelief to Dana Bash on CNN’s State Of The Union program, “People decades from now are going to be talking about this as a terribly historic milestone in the history of this country, to have these many people to have died from a respiratory-borne infection,” Noted Fauci.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff made a brief appearance to publicly commemorate those lives lost with a moment of silence in front of the White House. President Biden then proceeded to make remarks expressing his disbelief and sharing his empathic tone for those w ho have lost their loved ones. He pleaded with his citizens to leave behind political differences so that the country and their citizens can move forward together to fight this disease.

The United States has had to deal with the politicization of COVID-19 with COVID deniers and anti-maskers who point to mask wearing as a strike against their personal freedoms.

The U.S continues to join India, Brazil, U.K. and Russia as countries that have the most COVID-19 cases in the world.

This death toll is notable on so many levels. It far exceeds that of World Wars I and II and the Vietnam War combined. According to Al Jazeera, “it’s also the highest death toll by far in any country in the world.”

Main Image Photo Credit: www.aljazeera.com