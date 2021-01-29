An Inside look At The Gorgeous Bollywood Wedding Of Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

Bollywood weddings haven’t been the mainstay for a while due to obvious reasons, so we we’re thrilled to see some fabulous pix from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding. Check out the highlights right here!

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal finally made it official as they tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony in Alibaug on Sunday.



Only close friends and family were invited to this private affair, one that had a strict no-photo policy. The high school sweethearts were all glammed up in outfits by Manish Malhotra. Varun wore an ivory white sherwani with floral work sewn with embellishments, rhinestones and sequins, while Natasha opted for a light gold lehenga with sequins all over.

Varun himself shared his wedding photos on social media, with the caption: “Life long love just became official ❤️”.

Their wedding festivities included mehndi and sangeet ceremonies. Varun shared his haldi photo on Instagram with the caption: “Haldi done right.”

They also made their first appearance as a married couple and posed for the paparazzi for photo ops outside their wedding venue — The Mansion House — once their ceremony was over.

Even Karan Johar, who attended the wedding, shared photos, with an emotional note: “I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be …sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent…. that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment… my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life… congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ….love you ❤️❤️❤️” ”

Well wishes flooded on social media from Bollywood celebs, including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Tiger Shroff. The couple will host a wedding reception in Mumbai in February for their friends and members in the industry. We can’t wait!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com