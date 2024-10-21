University Health Network (UHN)’s ‘Diwali – A Night To Shine’ Raises Record Breaking $2m+ To Support Health Care, Research And Innovation
Culture Oct 21, 2024
UHN Foundation’s Diwali – A Night to Shine presented by Sprott celebrates a record-breaking year raising over $2M for UHN’s most urgent health care needs. The sold-out event took place on October 5 at Beanfield Centre and brought together nearly 600 guests to celebrate Diwali, the vibrant South Asian festival of lights, and the role women play in driving medical innovation across UHN.
“We are truly humbled by the overwhelming support and generosity shown at this year’s UHN Diwali – A Night to Shine, presented by Sprott,” said co-chairs Vinny Bhathal and Sanjay Nakra in a joint statement. “It’s an honour to co-chair this event and witness the incredible commitment of our community to UHN’s mission.”
Hosted by Sangita Patel, the evening was a showcase of South Asian culture, featuring live entertainment, exquisite cuisine, and a spotlight on UHN’s first ever all female transplant team. Patel reflected on her own personal health care journey, emphasizing the impact of donor support on advancing medical innovation.
“It is an absolute honour to be part of such an important event for UHN, a place that holds a special place in my heart,” said Patel. “The generosity of our community tonight ensures that life-saving advancements continue to thrive for future generations, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to play a part in it through celebrating Diwali.”
Kevin Hibbert, UHN Foundation Board Member and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Managing Partner at Sprott Inc., reflected on the evening’s success, stating, “Sprott Inc. is proud to partner with UHN Foundation in advancing health care excellence. The energy and generosity displayed tonight are a testament to what we can achieve together.”
This year’s event exceeded expectations raising more than $2M, bringing the total funds raised by UHN’s Diwali event to over $15M since its inception in 2011. Generous sponsors included Adrak by MJAJ Hospitality and The Krembil Foundation among others, along with media partners ATN, Y Media and Dolce.
“I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished at this year’s Diwali – A Night to Shine,” said Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation. “A heartfelt thank you to our co-chairs Vinny Bhathal and Sanjay Nakra, Kevin Hibbert and our presenting sponsor Sprott Inc., Sangita Patel, and our organizing committee and volunteers for leading us through such a memorable evening. The outpouring of generosity from our community serves as an inspiration and a reminder that together, we are helping Canada’s #1 hospital continue to do what’s never been done in health care.”
For more information on how to support UHN Foundation, please visit https://uhndiwaligala.ca/
UHN Foundation
UHN is Canada’s #1 hospital and the world’s #1 publicly funded hospital. UHN Foundation raises funds for
Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education
at UHN. Donor support is critical to pushing the status quo of health care to ensure the excellence in
patient care that UHN is known for, as well as advancing innovative medical research and training the
world’s best and brightest medical minds. www.UHNfoundation.ca
Sprott Inc.
Sprott is a global leader in precious metals and critical materials investments. As specialists, Sprott’s
indepth knowledge, experience and relationships separates them from the generalists. The company’s
investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott
has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and the company’s common shares are listed
on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more
information, please visit www.sprott.com
Credit: Olivia Monardo, Public Relations Officer | [email protected] | 416-669-0638
