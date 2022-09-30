Unlike The US, India’s Top Court Recognizes Abortion As A Human Right For All Women
Breaking News Sep 30, 2022
India expands their abortion accessibility to all women regardless of marital status. For the first time since it has been legalized in 1971.
What may be seen as a signal to the United States, India’s Supreme Court has decidedly made their own mark when it comes to their country’s abortion issue. The recent ruling has declared that abortion care access deemed a human right to any woman regardless of marital status up until the 24th week of pregnancy.
The remarkable ruling grabbed headlines all over the world, especially with the United States Supreme Court’s declaration that abortion isn’t a constitutional right by striking down Roe v Wade. This takedown than eliminated this as a federal issue and deferred it to the states, giving each state an option of legalizing or banning it. As a result the more conservative states have already implemented various levels of bans from outright to first few weeks of conception, often when the woman may not even know she is pregnant.
“If Rule 3B(c) is understood as only for married women, it would perpetuate the stereotype that only married women indulge in sexual activities. This is not constitutionally sustainable. The artificial distinction between married and unmarried women cannot be sustained. Women must have autonomy to have free exercise of these rights”, said Justice Chandrachud, the presiding judge of the bench, reading out the judgment.
“Now, all the rights that married women have, single women will also have,” said Aparna Chandra, an associate professor of law at the National Law School of India, who works on reproductive justice. In its judgment, the court “breaks away from the stigma that is attached to single women getting pregnant,” she said.
Abortion has been legal in India since 1971 under the Medical Termination Pregnancy Act. In 2021 the rights to abortion care was expanded from married women to those who are widowed, divorced and mentally ill, expanding it from the previous 20 weeks to 24 weeks.
However in July of 2022, a single woman was denied an abortion by a lower court, as she was past the 20 week limit. The Supreme Court took that case and noted that she should also have the same rights as her married counterparts. Therefore making her abortion legal for her and for all single woman in India while adding 4 extra weeks to the limit.
In addition to this ruling, India’s highest court in the land also ruled that gender-based rape during a marriage is also a criminal offense, adding another one in the win column for Indian women who have suffered from this culturally induced sexual assault, which has often been accepted as fate for women for decades upon decades.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.coinmod.com (The Supreme Court of India)
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Queen Elizabeth II Is Laid To Rest With State Funeral
-
Queen Elizabeth II Has Died
-
Pakistan Is Drowning In A Climate Catastrophe: Here's How You Can Help
-
Details On The Jay Shetty-Officiated Wedding Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
-
Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed On Stage During Literary Event
-
Here's How Bollywood Rang In Raksha Bandhan 2022
-
India Elects First Person From Tribal Community As President, The 2nd Woman In History
-
Freida Pinto To Star As Huma Abedin In TV Adaptation Of Abedin's Best-Selling Book
-
President Biden Signs Executive Order To Protect Abortion Access For Women
-
America's Supreme Court Overturn Roe Vs. Wade Making Abortion Unconstitutional
-
These Are The 2 South Asian Women On Forbes "America's Richest Self-Made Women" List
-
RIP Sidhu Moose Wala: Here's What We Know So Far
-
Deepika Padukone Stuns At Festival de Cannes 2022
-
Tesher And Simu Liu Brought The Bhangra To The Juno Awards
-
Deepica Mutyala and Bilal Baig Named TIME's Next Generation Leaders
-
Deepika Padukone Is The New Global Ambassador For Louis Vuitton
-
1967-2022: Brit Music Icon Johnny Zee/Taz-Stereo Nation Passes Away At 54
-
Rupi Kaur's Book "Milk And Honey" Banned In Texas & Oregon
-
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Tied The Knot!
-
Thousands Protest Across Pakistan To Support Ousted PM Imran Khan
-
The Slap: Was It An Heroic Moment For Will Smith Or Just Toxic Masculinity On Full Display
-
Oscars 2022: Highlights And Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet
-
Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Holi
-
Canada's Iconic Coffee Company Tim Horton's Will Be Expanding Into India
-
Here's What We Know About Alia Bhatt & Her Hollywood Netflix Debut
-
We Can't Get Enough Of Deepica Mutyala And Her Live Tinted x BarbieStyle™ Collab
-
Russell Peters Gets Married In Star-Studded Ceremony
-
Music Director Bappi Lahiri, The "Disco King" of Bollywood Passes Away At 69
-
Priyanka & Nick Welcome A New Baby!
-
Sukhman Gill Makes History As The First Sikh Man To Be Featured In A Harry Rosen Commercial
-
Chanel Picks Leena Nair As Their New Global Chief Executive Officer
-
Harnaaz Sandhu Of India Is Crowned Miss Universe
-
From Malala To Lilly Singh And Alia Bhatt, Check Out The Celeb Reaction To The Vicky-Kat Wedding
-
Kamala Harris Among 7 South Asian Women On Forbes List Of 'The World's 100 Most Powerful Women'
-
Festivities Kick Off Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding
-
Kal Penn To Produce And Star As Nav Bhatia In An Upcoming Film About The Superfan
-
Parag Agrawal Named New CEO Of Twitter
-
Vice President Kamala Harris Becomes The First Woman Of South Asian Descent To Assume Presidential Powers In US History
-
The Farmers Won! Modi Will Repeal 3 Laws At The Centre Of Year-Long Protest
-
Malala Gets Married! Check Out The Beautiful Photos Of Her Secret Ceremony
-
How Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Other Stars Celebrated Diwali
-
U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak Releases Special Collector's Coin Honouring Mahatma Gandhi On Diwali
-
Kal Penn Comes Out As Gay And Announces His Engagement
-
Aryan Khan Gets Bail And Is To Be Released Friday
-
Breaking News: Anita Anand Becomes 2nd Female Defence Minister In Canadian History
-
"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" Will Be A Broadway Musical
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Shines In Falguni Shane Peacock Lehenga On Set Of Her Sex And The City Reboot
-
Alberta Makes History By Electing 2 South Asian Mayors In The Province's Largest Cities
-
#JusticeForAryanKhan: Bollywood & Activists Stand In Support For Aryan Khan
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns At Paris Fashion Week
-
Aryan Khan Drug Bust: Here's What We Know So Far
-
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Become Broadway Producers
-
Canada's Inaugural National Day For Truth & Reconciliation Is An Overdue Acknowledgement Of Residential School Tragedies
-
Check Out The 5 South Asians Who Made TIME 100 Most Influential People Of 2021
-
Shah Rukh Khan Is The Most In-Demand Talent In The World According To New Analytics Study
-
"Hana Khan Carries On" To Be Turned Into A Film By Mindy Kaling
-
Tokyo 2020: Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold & Other Momentous Olympic Victories By South Asian Athletes
-
Harpreet Kaur The First Sikh Woman To Win An Emmy Award Nabs Three More This Year
-
Meet The 4 South Asians Who Made Forbes "CEO Next 2021" List
-
Alia Bhatt Goes Hollywood By Signing With WME, Same Agency That Manages Oprah