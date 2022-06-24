America’s Supreme Court Overturn Roe Vs. Wade Making Abortion Unconstitutional

It was something that was put on the table as a possibility ever since the conservative majority in the Supreme Court was established. That possibility became a reality today when it was made official. The Supreme Court has struck down the historic ruling know as Roe vs. Wade therebuy taking away the constitutional right for women to be able to access abortion.

This move has now turned the the right to abortion strictly a states’ issue, thereby allowing states to decide abortion legalities on their own without the fear of being challenged by the highest court of the land.

With the rising criminalization of abortion happening across numerous southern (and Republican) states, this ruling has handed them and the rest of the American states complete autonomy on how they want women of their states treat their bodies. Thereby taking away the woman’s right to choose.

As this is a breaking news story, reactions are still trickling through among various pro-choice and pro-abortion activists, religious right and the political space.

Keep an eye on this space for more detailed developments.

