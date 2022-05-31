RIP Sidhu Moose Wala: Here’s What We Know So Far

From India to Canada and beyond, the shocking murder of musician-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala has shaken fans and followers to their core. We felt the passion of his fans when we listed him as part of Top 5 Desi Rappers You Need To Know About, not too long ago. It is with a heavy heart that we return with updates on his tragic demise.

Yesterday Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his home town while driving on Sunday. The 28 year old gained millions of followers worldwide becoming one of most popular rap artists in India.

He actually studied in Humber College in Brampton, Ontario where he used his surroundings to rap about life. He then went back to Punjab to run for office as his political motivations became his main focus.

There are many questions abound surrounding the shooting. There has been suspicious developments happening just one day before he was attacked in a car with his friends. His security detail was pulled by the government, which then opened up the opportunity for someone to wait in the wings, notably a member of a local gang.

Even though the investigation is underway it is clear that his revolutionary music will continue to live on.

Many fans are returning back to his social to see his last post on Instagram: