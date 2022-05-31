RIP Sidhu Moose Wala: Here’s What We Know So Far
Breaking News May 31, 2022
From India to Canada and beyond, the shocking murder of musician-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala has shaken fans and followers to their core. We felt the passion of his fans when we listed him as part of Top 5 Desi Rappers You Need To Know About, not too long ago. It is with a heavy heart that we return with updates on his tragic demise.
Yesterday Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his home town while driving on Sunday. The 28 year old gained millions of followers worldwide becoming one of most popular rap artists in India.
He actually studied in Humber College in Brampton, Ontario where he used his surroundings to rap about life. He then went back to Punjab to run for office as his political motivations became his main focus.
There are many questions abound surrounding the shooting. There has been suspicious developments happening just one day before he was attacked in a car with his friends. His security detail was pulled by the government, which then opened up the opportunity for someone to wait in the wings, notably a member of a local gang.
Even though the investigation is underway it is clear that his revolutionary music will continue to live on.
Many fans are returning back to his social to see his last post on Instagram:
Celebs shared their shock on social as well:
Drake shared on his Instagram stories a photo of Sidhu Moose Wala with his mom captioned “RIP Moose”.
Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul 🙏 Still trying to wrap my head around this one. pic.twitter.com/voGupsgZ2B
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 29, 2022
Mika Singh confirms with the press that Sidhu Moose Wala was getting numerous threats from gangsters in the area.
Mika Singh disclosed that Sidhu Moose Wala received numerous threats from gangsters. Mika Singh’s revelation came after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead .@MikaSingh @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/O7tVELquzP
— kiNg Mika SiNgh Fc (@MikaSinghFansC1) May 30, 2022
Oh WAHEGURU🙏🏽 Heartbreaking news..Baut Talent C Munde Ch..Mai Kadey Mileya Ni c..Par Odi Mehnat Bol di C No Doubt. Parents Lai Baut Hard Aa..Baba Bhanaa Manan Da Bal Bakshey Parivaar Nu🙏🏽
Baut Bura Din Aa MUSIC INDUSTRY Lai 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/e5s1zIQjMa
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 29, 2022
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
